A proper welcome to a new academic year at the University of Chicago

A short while ago, everyone at the University of Chicago got this email from both our President and our Provost. I liked it because although it mentions “inclusion”, it does so by using that term as “inclusion in a community of scholars characterized by free speech and open inquiry”. It notes that that those latter two values “became increasingly at risk across the country”, as they have on many campuses.

The characterization of “inclusion and diversity” seems to me to be used in a way completely different from how “woke” colleges regard them. The part in bold below (my addition) applauds a broad inclusivity: a community of scholars reflecting not just the moieties of American society, but communities throughout the world. That community should reject “isolating and ostracizing rhetoric and action” and embrace “openness in discourse” that accepts “strong disagreement and diverging perspectives.”

In other words, the email describes a proper kind of inclusiveness—one that allows all voices to be heard, even if they disagree strongly. It says nothing about “marginalized groups”, “offense”, and the like, and doesn’t maintain the fiction that free speech and feelings of inclusion are compatible. This is only my guess, but I think the sentence about “isolating and ostracizing rhetoric and actions” refers to building a scholarly community not riven by identity politics or hatred of those who diverge from you in politics or ideology. When you read this statement, you get no idea about the ideological slant of the University even though of course the vast majority of our faculty are liberals. But the administration takes care, and rightly so, to avoid making official statements about political or ideological beliefs. Its main goal is to foster discourse, and thereby promote knowledge.

But this is my interpretation, and others may feel differently. I’m speaking for myself and not the University or its administration.

Because the email was sent to University people, I have gotten permission to post it here so long as I clarify where it came from. And all that is below, with the bolding in the penultimate paragraph mine.

To: Members of the University Community From: Robert J. Zimmer, President, and Daniel Diermeier, Provost Subject: Fall Welcome Date: October 1, 2019 As the new academic year begins, we welcome new and returning faculty, students, staff, researchers, lecturers, and those who are visiting the University. The beginning of the academic year affords an opportunity to reflect on the enduring values of the University and how those values are manifest in evolving ways over the years. In recent years, we have spoken forcefully and frequently about the essential importance to the very nature of the University of Chicago of our long-standing values of open inquiry, free expression, and embrace of ongoing intellectual challenge. This discussion took on added salience as these values became increasingly at risk across the country. Today we address another critical commitment of the University: to having a community that is open and inclusive to all segments of the nation and the world, which in turn amplifies the nature of our intellectual environment. We often refer to the University as an intellectual community, and it is important to recognize both components of that expression – that we are defined by a commitment to an ambitious and challenging intellectual environment, and by a sustained effort to build a community in which this environment can take full shape. In that context, we reaffirm in the strongest terms the University’s values of openness and inclusion, and our dedication to welcoming people of all backgrounds and nations. This University has long recognized that there is great talent in every population waiting for opportunities to be fully realized – specifically, individuals who can greatly benefit from and contribute to the University’s particular intellectually challenging environment. The wide-ranging participation of individuals from all parts of American society, and the involvement of international students and scholars, deeply enriches the discourse on campus and makes us a better and stronger institution. It is especially important to highlight these convictions in a time marked by isolating and ostracizing rhetoric and actions, both domestically and in much of the world. Such limiting perspectives stand in opposition to the environment we seek on campus, one that reflects the diverse strengths of our nation and of scholars and students from every part of the world. This requires an unwavering commitment to broad inclusion, openness in discourse, embracing of intellectual challenge, and accepting of strong disagreement and diverging perspectives. The University is renewed every day by the work of all of us on campus – faculty, students, staff, researchers, lecturers, and visitors. We extend our deep thanks to all of you, for your efforts at sustaining the University of Chicago as a place of openness and inclusion in an environment of mutual intellectual challenge and free-flowing discourse. We wish you a stimulating and productive year.