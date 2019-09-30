Photos of readers

Today we feature Mark Richardson, whose wonderful and detailed war dioramas have appeared on this site before (here and here; his own diorama website is here). Mark sent two photos, and I’ve gratuitously added two more at the bottom. Mark’s captions are indented:
Here’s are a couple of photos, both showing activities that keep me going.The first is culinary in nature. I love to cook and I’m quite the cultural appropriator when it comes to cooking and eating. This time of year is “Sauerkraut Season”. A local supermarket chain named Central Market sells these huge “kraut cabbages” during September and October. This specimen weighed 18 pounds. and cost only $10.00. That’s the approximate cost of a single jar of good quality store-bought kraut; this will make about 7 quarts. I’ll be canning it after the fermentation process has ceased: 2-3 more weeks. This will be the third year in a row I’ve used this particular cabbage for kraut, and it makes the crunchiest, most flavorful kraut I’ve eaten. As a bonus, it has a beautiful snow-white color.
The second photo is a portion of my studio where I create dioramas; the studio also has an airbrush booth and a frame-making / mini-power-tool station, but this is where the majority of work is done. You can see some tanks I’ve finished and a couple soldiers among the mess (I know where everything is…sort of). It will be my first diorama depicting WW2’s African theater. In the past, Professor Ceiling Cat has been kind enough to post a couple of my dioramas featuring miniature versions of his books Why Evolution is True and Faith vs. Fact, so I thought this photo was germane. Plus, it fills the criteria of what readers like to do (when they’re not reading WEIT, of course).
And here are some photos I posted of Mark’s work; these include miniature copies of both of my trade books, so count this as self-promotion for me! This one shows the advance of an American armored division after the invasion of Normandy after World War II. And on the tank is a copy of Why Evolution is True.
This one shows a shelled-out French building during the Liberation of WWII. And on the desk on the top floor is a tiny copy of Faith Versus Fact.
The kraut cabbage and the dioramas are very impressive!!!
Wow that kraut cabbage could feed a family for months! But the smell….yeesh.
Would love to know how you make your sauerkraut, recipe please!
I’d like to know, too. I want to try some lacto-fermentation and use Pickle Pipe tops. Have you ever fermented foods using lacto-fermentation and/or Pickle Pipe tops? The Pickle Pipe tops let the gasses escape without air coming in, so one doesn’t have to burp the jar and there’s no mold on top. I haven’t used them yet but I’m going to try. However they’re for small batches and that cabbage looks crock size unless you divide it up.
Your dioramas are extraordinary! Your well-equipped studio makes me envious.
Yes, I remember the photos of your work. Very nice to put a face to this very interesting art. A great talent.
I’d take that big pale head of cabbage and whack it into wedges to toss into a boiling pot of corned beef for what my Boston-Irish mother-in-law used to call “New England boiled dinner” (although the two of us would do battle over whether it should include turnips in addition to carrots and what she called “podaduhs”).
Dig the dioramas, too.
I love sauerkraut (I’m Ukrainian)but have never tried making it even though I have my Mom’s recipe. I finally found some that is close to Mom’s (made in Saskatchewan). I do make her sauerkraut soup.
Your dioramas are amazing
That’s wonderful. The book is a fantastic touch.
Great dioramas, Mark. Is that a Char B1 coming into someone’s living room?
Hi Mark R. Lovely garden & plenty of studio light. You need to stock up on paint brushes of various kinds though – I count only 60 or 70 on view. Tamiya kits – only the best!
Have you tried watercolour pencils for wear & weathering? The drabs, reds & metallic pencils seem to be very quick & effective & reversible. [from observation of others on YT, I’ve not made a kit in nearly 50 years – I made the old Airfix which were quite poor for fit, unwanted flashing, pin marks & low detail compared to today].
Hours and hours of fun! A fascinating hobbies.