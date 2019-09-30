Photos of readers

Today we feature Mark Richardson, whose wonderful and detailed war dioramas have appeared on this site before (here and here; his own diorama website is here). Mark sent two photos, and I’ve gratuitously added two more at the bottom. Mark’s captions are indented:

Here’s are a couple of photos, both showing activities that keep me going. The first is culinary in nature. I love to cook and I’m quite the cultural appropriator when it comes to cooking and eating. This time of year is “Sauerkraut Season”. A local supermarket chain named Central Market sells these huge “kraut cabbages” during September and October. This specimen weighed 18 pounds. and cost only $10.00. That’s the approximate cost of a single jar of good quality store-bought kraut; this will make about 7 quarts. I’ll be canning it after the fermentation process has ceased: 2-3 more weeks. This will be the third year in a row I’ve used this particular cabbage for kraut, and it makes the crunchiest, most flavorful kraut I’ve eaten. As a bonus, it has a beautiful snow-white color.

The second photo is a portion of my studio where I create dioramas; the studio also has an airbrush booth and a frame-making / mini-power-tool station, but this is where the majority of work is done. You can see some tanks I’ve finished and a couple soldiers among the mess (I know where everything is…sort of). It will be my first diorama depicting WW2’s African theater. In the past, Professor Ceiling Cat has been kind enough to post a couple of my dioramas featuring miniature versions of his books Why Evolution is True and Faith vs. Fact, so I thought this photo was germane. Plus, it fills the criteria of what readers like to do (when they’re not reading WEIT, of course).

And here are some photos I posted of Mark’s work; these include miniature copies of both of my trade books, so count this as self-promotion for me! This one shows the advance of an American armored division after the invasion of Normandy after World War II. And on the tank is a copy of Why Evolution is True.

This one shows a shelled-out French building during the Liberation of WWII. And on the desk on the top floor is a tiny copy of Faith Versus Fact.