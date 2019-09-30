Monday: Hili dialogue

It seems as if we just entered September, and now it’s the last day of the month: Monday, September 30, 2019. It’s National Mulled Cider Day (I like it straight, but a bit fermented), as well as Extra Virgin Olive Oil Day, Chewing Gum Day, and International Podcast Day. The rainy weather is turning positively hot today, with a predicted high temperature of 85° F (29° C). We’ve been duckless for nearly three days, so I’m hoping that a few, including Honey, will return to say farewell.
Most important, it’s International Blasphemy Day, celebrating the day in 2005 when a Danish Newspaper published these cartoons (see Jyllands-Posten Muhammad cartoons controversy): note that these cartoons are reproduced in Wikipedia, despite the cowardice of many other outlets, including a Yale University Press book about the cartoons, who refused to show them:
I’m an equal opportunity blasphemer, so here’s some shade on Jesus—one of the best Jesus cartoons ever because it’s TRUE:
Feel free to blaspheme in the comments.
News of the Day: Here’s someone I won’t be voting for (click on screenshot):
Stuff that happened on September 30 includes:
- 1520 – Suleiman the Magnificent is proclaimed sultan of the Ottoman Empire.
- 1791 – The first performance of Mozart’s opera The Magic Flute takes place two months before his death.
- 1888 – Jack the Ripper kills his third and fourth victims, Elizabeth Stride and Catherine Eddowes.
- 1927 – Babe Ruth becomes the first baseball player to hit 60 home runs in a season.
- 1938 – Britain, France, Germany and Italy sign the Munich Agreement, whereby Germany annexes the Sudetenland region of Czechoslovakia.
- 1939 – NBC broadcasts the first televised American football game.
- 1941 – World War II: The Babi Yar massacre comes to an end.
- 1947 – The 1947 World Series is the first to be televised, to include an African-American player, to exceed $2 million in receipts, to see a pinch-hit home run, and to have six umpires on the field.
- 1954 – The U.S. Navy submarine USS Nautilus is commissioned as the world’s first nuclear-powered vessel.
- 1962 – James Meredith enters the University of Mississippi, defying racial segregation rules.
- 1972 – Roberto Clemente records the 3,000th and final hit of his career.
Clemente was a very great player, and I saw him play for the Pittsburgh Pirates several times. He also engaged in tons of charity work in the off-season, and in fact was killed in a plane crash in 1972 while bringing aid to earthquake victims in Nicaragua. He was only 38. Here’s an 8-minute video by Major League Baseball recounting his career:
- 1994 – Aldwych tube station (originally Strand Station) of the London Underground closes after eighty-eight years in service.
- 2005 – Controversial drawings of Muhammad are printed in a Danish newspaper.
- 2016 – Two paintings with a combined value of $100 million are recovered after having been stolen from the Van Gogh Museum in 2002.
This is an other error in Wikipedia, as the link says this about the two stolen paintings:
In 2002, two paintings were stolen from the museum, Congregation Leaving the Reformed Church in Nuenen and View of the Sea at Scheveningen. Two Dutchmen were convicted for the theft to four-and-a-half-year sentences, but the paintings were not immediately recovered. The museum offered a reward of €100,000 for information leading to the recovery of the paintings. The FBI Art Crime Team listed the robbery on their Top Ten Art Crimes list, and estimates the combined value of the paintings at US$30 million. In September 2016, both paintings were discovered by the Guardia di Finanza in Naples, Italy. The two artworks were found in a “relatively good state”, according to the Van Gogh Museum.
These are not terrific specimens of Van Gogh; they are early works before he formed his characteristic style. The $30 million (or $100 million) shows what the Van Gogh name can do to a so-so painting.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1882 – Hans Geiger, German physicist and academic (d. 1945)
- 1915 – Lester Maddox, American businessman and politician, 75th Governor of Georgia (d. 2003)
- 1917 – Buddy Rich, American drummer, bandleader, and actor (d. 1987)
- 1924 – Truman Capote, American novelist, playwright, and screenwriter (d. 1984)
- 1928 – Elie Wiesel, Romanian-American author, academic, and activist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2016)
- 1935 – Johnny Mathis, American singer and actor
- 1943 – Marilyn McCoo, American singer
- 1961 – Gary Coyne, Australian rugby league player
- 1980 – Martina Hingis, Czechoslovakia-born Swiss tennis player
Those who checked out on September 30 include:
- 1990 – Patrick White, Australian novelist, poet, and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1912)
- 2003 – Robert Kardashian, American lawyer and businessman (b. 1944)
- 2012 – Barry Commoner, American biologist, academic, and politician (b. 1917)
- 2017 – Monty Hall, American game show host (b. 1921)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is on Sarah’s bed, something the cat almost never does with me. I’m very jealous!
Sarah: Are you staying here for the night?Hili: I’ll have to think about it.
Sarah: Zostajesz tu na noc?
Hili: Muszę pomyśleć.
From Amazing Things via @ Pink Alberta. What are these birds?
Via Beth:
From The Purrfect Feline page. It may be organized crime, but is the cat stealing ice???
A tweet from reader Barry, who says, “I love how the cat interferes as a human would: “Hey, stop that! Don’t you be hitting my buddy!”
Two tweets from Heather Hastie. In this first one, she says the dog jumps like a cat. But I don’t know if a cat would jump this way:
I’m dreaming that something like this will happen to me when I’m in Antarctica next month:
Tweets from Matthew. The first one mocks the “why are railroad tracks X feet wide today?” tweet that took many people in, including me:
Ah, those medieval stonemasons were wags!
The answer is in the thread. You won’t guess correctly!
Speaking of eggs, Matthew wonders why the lynx didn’t eat the egg:
Regarding the Danish cartoons — since images of the prophet are not allowed, I presume that no one knows what he looked like. Therefore how can anyone be offended by the cartoons? They could be images of anyone!
Please enlighten me!
There is nothing in the Qur’an forbidding images of living beings, only in the Hadiths – the Hadiths vary according to which branch of the cult one is referring to. For example in Iran there’s a lot of ‘graven images’ today including fake postcards of Mo up for sale & nobody bats an eyelid.
Muhammad is ‘said’ to have sat for a portrait commissioned by the king of the Sasanian empire* Kavadh II – presumably prior to Mo conquering that Empire. I don’t know if it is ‘said’ that this image survives down to today. Trying to find out the truth of such claims is impossible as Islam has been even busier than the Christians in retrofitting events into their canon. One can see this on Wiki today to such an extent as I wouldn’t trust it as an info source re Islam.
That said it isn’t completely true that there’s no Mo images in Islam, but it is highly likely they are all after the fact, idealised & not created as a portrait using the living subject. Most of these, but not all, have a veiled face or are just an outline of Mo or a representational flame. Pics of Mo’s face are nearly all in books & not on open display – they are presumably all equally as realistic as those of the mythical Jesus.
* Present day Iran, Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatif, Qatar, UAE, Syria, Palestine, Lebanon, Israel, Jordan, Armenia, Georgia, Republic of Azerbaijan, Dagestan, Egypt, Turkey, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Yemen & Pakistan
Speaking of baseball, some younger viewers might wonder how could the World Series start at this time. More than a few years ago there were no endless playoffs. The teams with the best record in the National League and American League would go to the World Series. The Yankees would win and everyone goes home. Just kidding.
I have to congratulate you Americans for your flawless record in the World Series. The rest of the world doesn’t seem to put up much of a fight.
Chalk it up to “American exceptionalism,” mate. 🙂
We don’t care. We have our own sports at which we are unbeatable:
mainly because no other nationality is moronic enough to try it.
Looks like lotsa “agony of defeat,” not much “thrill of victory.”
They have ambulances and paramedic crews at the bottom of the hill – people mash themselves up pretty badly every time.
…And notice the almost total absence of female contestants. I think that says a lot about the whole shebang. 🙂 Blokes showing off by snapping their spines – it’s a popular British pastime.
No septuagenarians either. 😎
Yes, the world has been quite small in baseball, although we have imported many players from various close by countries. Also, there are a couple of teams from a country just north of here.
Japan plays a pretty fair brand of the American pastime, too.
That was the case in ’47, with the Yankees prevailing in a “subway series” against the Brooklyn Dodgers (which is the only team it could have been, since, as the OP states, there was a black ballplayer on the field).
Loved the Jesus cartoon – spot on!
“The answer is in the thread.” Uh, where’s that? Ditto for the tweet from Heather. I don’t see anything like that.
They’re snail eggs. It does mention it in the thread.
THE YELLOW/GREEN EGGS: The answer is in the Twitter thread the third comment down [I won’t say here as people might want to guess the answer]
I don’t know what you mean by this John, the two HH tweets nor JAC commentary on them, do not mention any thread.
The d*g springing through the gate was demonstrating Parkour for the Course.
I was reading a book on the colonization of North America that quoted an Indian (Huron or Algonquin) as saying something like “Why would a God make so many rules that we can’t follow?”
I just saw this on twitter from the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Hilariously stupid, lame, self pitying, vicious, an expression of a death sentence, pathetic, and illogical and much more…
That is some grand-scale religious tone-policing.
And he forgot to append the tweet with ‘otherwise we may well kill you in fanatical, ochlocratic fashion’.
+1
Happy New Year, boychick.
Not entirely sure how I feel about a day celebrating the posting of the Danish cartoons. I admire the idea of a national day celebrating the right to criticise religion, but something about tying it to this one specific instance of blasphemy makes me uneasy.
I remember the Nautilus. It “…was decommissioned in 1980 and designated a National Historic Landmark in 1982. The submarine has been preserved as a museum ship at the Submarine Force Library and Museum in Groton, Connecticut, where the vessel receives around 250,000 visitors per year.”
That carving is wood, not stone. And I use the word “wood” advisedly…
Where are those lovely birds??? That might give a clue. If in the US, probably indigo buntings, but it would be nice to have a close up.
I think you have it correctly.
My guess as well, but not sure.
CLUES: It’s the Himalayas – one species with bright blue males. They fly & hang around in substantial flocks in the hundreds. Insectivores. The first letter of their name is a letter of the alphabet as are all the other letters. 🙂
Looks like a kind of Thrush?
It is indeed family Turdidae, genus Grandala.
Re. Lester Maddox, I was fascinated when I came across this interview.
It’s presumably iconic – I’d never seen it, nor heard of Maddox, or Jim Brown for that matter, before.
Fascinating to hear that racists and their apologists use the same rhetorical tactics whatever the era.
Randy Newman wrote a song inspired by this show. The redneck narrator of his tune is so clueless he takes Dick Cavett to be “a smart-ass New York Jew”:
I’m not surprised it inspired Randy Newman to write(quite an angry song too). It’s a riveting interview.
I was impressed by Jim Brown’s conduct throughout; he served up a lesson in how to persuade an audience through sheer dignity and moral presence. It’s an approach I wish the modern, progressive left would take on-board a little.
Disappointed to discover that Brown’s now a Trump supporter, but what can you do? People are funny creatures.