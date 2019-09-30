Monday: Hili dialogue

It seems as if we just entered September, and now it’s the last day of the month: Monday, September 30, 2019. It’s National Mulled Cider Day (I like it straight, but a bit fermented), as well as Extra Virgin Olive Oil Day, Chewing Gum Day, and International Podcast Day. The rainy weather is turning positively hot today, with a predicted high temperature of 85° F (29° C). We’ve been duckless for nearly three days, so I’m hoping that a few, including Honey, will return to say farewell.

Most important, it’s International Blasphemy Day, celebrating the day in 2005 when a Danish Newspaper published these cartoons (see Jyllands-Posten Muhammad cartoons controversy): note that these cartoons are reproduced in Wikipedia, despite the cowardice of many other outlets, including a Yale University Press book about the cartoons, who refused to show them:

I’m an equal opportunity blasphemer, so here’s some shade on Jesus—one of the best Jesus cartoons ever because it’s TRUE:

News of the Day: Here’s someone I won’t be voting for (click on screenshot):

Stuff that happened on September 30 includes:

1520 – Suleiman the Magnificent is proclaimed sultan of the Ottoman Empire.

1791 – The first performance of Mozart’s opera The Magic Flute takes place two months before his death.

1888 – Jack the Ripper kills his third and fourth victims, Elizabeth Stride and Catherine Eddowes.

1927 – Babe Ruth becomes the first baseball player to hit 60 home runs in a season.

1938 – Britain, France, Germany and Italy sign the Munich Agreement, whereby Germany annexes the Sudetenland region of Czechoslovakia.

1939 – NBC broadcasts the first televised American football game.

1941 – World War II: The Babi Yar massacre comes to an end.

1947 – The 1947 World Series is the first to be televised, to include an African-American player, to exceed $2 million in receipts, to see a pinch-hit home run, and to have six umpires on the field.

1954 – The U.S. Navy submarine USS Nautilus is commissioned as the world’s first nuclear-powered vessel.

1962 – James Meredith enters the University of Mississippi, defying racial segregation rules.

1972 – Roberto Clemente records the 3,000th and final hit of his career.

Clemente was a very great player, and I saw him play for the Pittsburgh Pirates several times. He also engaged in tons of charity work in the off-season, and in fact was killed in a plane crash in 1972 while bringing aid to earthquake victims in Nicaragua. He was only 38. Here’s an 8-minute video by Major League Baseball recounting his career:

1994 – Aldwych tube station (originally Strand Station) of the London Underground closes after eighty-eight years in service.

2005 – Controversial drawings of Muhammad are printed in a Danish newspaper.

2016 – Two paintings with a combined value of $100 million are recovered after having been stolen from the Van Gogh Museum in 2002.

This is an other error in Wikipedia, as the link says this about the two stolen paintings:

In 2002, two paintings were stolen from the museum, Congregation Leaving the Reformed Church in Nuenen and View of the Sea at Scheveningen. Two Dutchmen were convicted for the theft to four-and-a-half-year sentences, but the paintings were not immediately recovered. The museum offered a reward of €100,000 for information leading to the recovery of the paintings. The FBI Art Crime Team listed the robbery on their Top Ten Art Crimes list, and estimates the combined value of the paintings at US$30 million. In September 2016, both paintings were discovered by the Guardia di Finanza in Naples, Italy. The two artworks were found in a “relatively good state”, according to the Van Gogh Museum.

These are not terrific specimens of Van Gogh; they are early works before he formed his characteristic style. The $30 million (or $100 million) shows what the Van Gogh name can do to a so-so painting.

Notables born on this day include:

1882 – Hans Geiger, German physicist and academic (d. 1945)

1915 – Lester Maddox, American businessman and politician, 75th Governor of Georgia (d. 2003)

1917 – Buddy Rich, American drummer, bandleader, and actor (d. 1987)

1924 – Truman Capote, American novelist, playwright, and screenwriter (d. 1984)

1928 – Elie Wiesel, Romanian-American author, academic, and activist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2016)

1935 – Johnny Mathis, American singer and actor

1943 – Marilyn McCoo, American singer

1961 – Gary Coyne, Australian rugby league player

1980 – Martina Hingis, Czechoslovakia-born Swiss tennis player

Those who checked out on September 30 include:

1990 – Patrick White, Australian novelist, poet, and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1912)

2003 – Robert Kardashian, American lawyer and businessman (b. 1944)

2012 – Barry Commoner, American biologist, academic, and politician (b. 1917)

2017 – Monty Hall, American game show host (b. 1921)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is on Sarah’s bed, something the cat almost never does with me. I’m very jealous!

Sarah: Are you staying here for the night? Hili: I’ll have to think about it.

In Polish:

Sarah: Zostajesz tu na noc?

Hili: Muszę pomyśleć.

From Amazing Things via @ Pink Alberta. What are these birds?

Via Beth:

From The Purrfect Feline page. It may be organized crime, but is the cat stealing ice???

A tweet from reader Barry, who says, “I love how the cat interferes as a human would: “Hey, stop that! Don’t you be hitting my buddy!”

Just a cat protecting his dog, from another cat. pic.twitter.com/H0RmVJPFLw — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) September 28, 2019

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. In this first one, she says the dog jumps like a cat. But I don’t know if a cat would jump this way:

this dog is cooler than i'll ever be

(thepetcollective) pic.twitter.com/VVEiiDu0OM — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) September 17, 2019

I’m dreaming that something like this will happen to me when I’m in Antarctica next month:

Please be aware that, under maritime law, your vessel may be subject to safety inspection at any time. 📹: Imgur user RogerG pic.twitter.com/hc54bo84u2 — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) September 19, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. The first one mocks the “why are railroad tracks X feet wide today?” tweet that took many people in, including me:

A history lesson for people who think that history doesn't matter:

Why were tweets (and text mesages) first set as 140 characters long? Well, back in Roman times, before paper was invented, people sent messages by writing them on the side of a horse. They soon found that the max — Tom Freeman (@SnoozeInBrief) September 28, 2019

Ah, those medieval stonemasons were wags!

⚠️🚨 X-rated post-watershed #medieval image of a rude bishop, All Saints, Hereford. Now visible from the gallery, then invisible in a high dark corner. Imagine the craftsmen tittering knowingly from the pews below during service 😆 pic.twitter.com/NiyCjc54qG — Posy Hill (@PosyHill1) September 26, 2019

The answer is in the thread. You won’t guess correctly!

Can you guess which animal these eggs came from?? pic.twitter.com/A0g62YWEUT — Dr Jess French (@Zoologist_Jess) September 28, 2019

Speaking of eggs, Matthew wonders why the lynx didn’t eat the egg:

Check it out! Lynx kill site where the grouse was carrying an egg! pic.twitter.com/U0wRO1gzYD — Michael Peers (@MJLPeers) September 23, 2019