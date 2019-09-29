True Facts about the ogre-faced spider

I’m up to my ears in arrangements for Antarctica, so enjoy this ZeFrank1 “True Facts” video about the ogre-faced spider, a video brought to my attention by Rick Longworth.

By the way, I finally looked up who Ze Frank is, and he has a Wikipedia entry. He’s a 47-year old guy whose real name is Hosea Jan Frank, described as “an American online performance artist, composer, humorist and public speaker based in Los Angeles.” He’s an interesting fellow, and “True Facts” is only one of his many endeavors

And here is the spider video; it has a lot more scientific information and informative video than the usual “True Facts” production. The way this beast catches prey is fricking amazing, as is its egg sac. Yes, ZeFrank is David Attenborough for Millennials.