I’m conserving my readers’ wildlife photos because few are coming in. (Send me some, please!)

Today we shall have a “spot the. . . ” post, one found on Twitter by gravelinspector. It’s a hidden leopard (Panthera pardus), and the title of this post is thus a triple entendre. I’ve enlarged the photo below the tweet (I can’t find the original by the photographer, Hemant Dabi, but he’s an Indian photographer from Jaipur who has a National Geographic photo page). Can you spot the leopard? I’d call this one “fairly hard.”

Click on the second photo to enlarge it; reveal at 11 a.m. Chicago time. PLEASE DO NOT REVEAL THE LOCATION IN THE COMMENTS, but you’re welcome to say whether you saw it.

Camouflage level – apex predator https://t.co/VBPTF60Tmi — Alex Lees (@Alexander_Lees) September 27, 2019

