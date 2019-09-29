I’m conserving my readers’ wildlife photos because few are coming in. (Send me some, please!)
Today we shall have a “spot the. . . ” post, one found on Twitter by gravelinspector. It’s a hidden leopard (Panthera pardus), and the title of this post is thus a triple entendre. I’ve enlarged the photo below the tweet (I can’t find the original by the photographer, Hemant Dabi, but he’s an Indian photographer from Jaipur who has a National Geographic photo page). Can you spot the leopard? I’d call this one “fairly hard.”
Click on the second photo to enlarge it; reveal at 11 a.m. Chicago time. PLEASE DO NOT REVEAL THE LOCATION IN THE COMMENTS, but you’re welcome to say whether you saw it.
x
Got it. You need to zoom though.
Wow, impressive camouflage. I had to embiggen greatly.
I got it!
Good one!
I copied the link to Google Chrome and it automatically searched for it – this photo seems to be all over the place – including Field And Stream?..,
Meeeeyow – watch your step.
That is a tricky one to spot.
Got it. But what camouflage!
Got him.
Fairly easy!
Evolution’s a wondrous thing, innit?
After enlarging and using a manual magnifying glass, I saw the leopard. It was tough.
Got it
Got.
He seems chill.
If I was the pray walking through that scene, I’m sure I would not have noticed her. I’d be a goner.