Spot the leopard!

I’m conserving my readers’ wildlife photos because few are coming in. (Send me some, please!)

Today we shall have a “spot the. . . ” post, one found on Twitter by gravelinspector. It’s a hidden leopard (Panthera pardus), and the title of this post is thus a triple entendre. I’ve enlarged the photo below the tweet (I can’t find the original by the photographer, Hemant Dabi, but he’s an Indian photographer from Jaipur who has a National Geographic photo page). Can you spot the leopard? I’d call this one “fairly hard.”

Click on the second photo to enlarge it; reveal at 11 a.m. Chicago time. PLEASE DO NOT REVEAL THE LOCATION IN THE COMMENTS, but you’re welcome to say whether you saw it.

x

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on September 29, 2019 at 7:45 am and filed under spot the nightjar (and other beasts), spot the ________. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

15 Comments

  1. Saul Sorrell-Till
    Posted September 29, 2019 at 7:56 am | Permalink

    Got it. You need to zoom though.

    Reply
  2. Sue B
    Posted September 29, 2019 at 7:56 am | Permalink

    Wow, impressive camouflage. I had to embiggen greatly.

    Reply
  3. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted September 29, 2019 at 8:00 am | Permalink

    I got it!

    Good one!

    Reply
  4. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted September 29, 2019 at 8:03 am | Permalink

    I copied the link to Google Chrome and it automatically searched for it – this photo seems to be all over the place – including Field And Stream?..,

    Reply
  5. painedumonde
    Posted September 29, 2019 at 8:29 am | Permalink

    Meeeeyow – watch your step.

    Reply
  6. Serendipitydawg
    Posted September 29, 2019 at 8:36 am | Permalink

    That is a tricky one to spot.

    Reply
  7. GBJames
    Posted September 29, 2019 at 9:03 am | Permalink

    Got it. But what camouflage!

    Reply
  8. David Coxill
    Posted September 29, 2019 at 9:22 am | Permalink

    Got him.

    Reply
  9. Charles Sawicki
    Posted September 29, 2019 at 9:23 am | Permalink

    Fairly easy!

    Reply
  10. zoolady
    Posted September 29, 2019 at 10:40 am | Permalink

    Evolution’s a wondrous thing, innit?

    Reply
  11. neilmdunn
    Posted September 29, 2019 at 10:51 am | Permalink

    After enlarging and using a manual magnifying glass, I saw the leopard. It was tough.

    Reply
  12. Gottfried
    Posted September 29, 2019 at 11:02 am | Permalink

    Got it

    Reply
  13. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted September 29, 2019 at 11:32 am | Permalink

    Got.

    Reply
  14. ploubere
    Posted September 29, 2019 at 11:32 am | Permalink

    He seems chill.

    Reply
  15. rickflick
    Posted September 29, 2019 at 12:29 pm | Permalink

    If I was the pray walking through that scene, I’m sure I would not have noticed her. I’d be a goner.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: