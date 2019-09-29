Photos of readers

Send in your photos. I ask for two photos max, but am putting up three today from reader Tyler Nighswander, because he found an awesome edible (and reportedly delicious) mushroom, a “chicken of the woods” (Laetiporus sulphureus), and I wanted to see what the cooked product looked like (I have collected edible mushrooms for many years, though I see few in Chicago).

Tyler’s report:

Yesterday my friend, Nico (not pictured), and I found the chicken of the woods of a lifetime! Pristine condition – freshest and best you could get! Weighed 14.5 lbs!:

A photo of me to help with the perspective!

When I asked Tyler what he did with it, he reported back:

In all we collected around 25 lbs, if not more. Sold 7.5 lbs for $75 ($10 per lb) to a local grocery store. We kept the rest. Not sure what Nico did with his share, but I will eat mine later today using this recipe: https://www.tyrantfarms.com/introducing-the-chicken-of-the-woods-mushroom-laetiporus-cincinnatus-et-al/ I’ll report when it’s eaten. But as most say when asked about the taste of chicken of the woods: It tastes just like chicken! (texture too!)

And so I asked Tyler to send a photo of the cooked mushroom:

Below is halfway through eating. Yes, that’s shrooms, not chicken! And it tastes just like chicken (texture too)! I was dipping them in a Carolina BBQ sauce.