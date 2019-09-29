Photos of readers

Send in your photos. I ask for two photos max, but am putting up three today from reader Tyler Nighswander, because he found an awesome edible (and reportedly delicious) mushroom, a “chicken of the woods” (Laetiporus sulphureus), and I wanted to see what the cooked product looked like (I have collected edible mushrooms for many years, though I see few in Chicago).

Tyler’s report:

Yesterday my friend, Nico (not pictured), and I found the chicken of the woods of a lifetime! Pristine condition – freshest and best you could get! Weighed 14.5 lbs!:

A photo of me to help with the perspective!

When I asked Tyler what he did with it, he reported back:

In all we collected around 25 lbs, if not more.  Sold 7.5 lbs for $75 ($10 per lb) to a local grocery store.  We kept the rest.  Not sure what Nico did with his share, but I will eat mine later today using this recipe: https://www.tyrantfarms.com/introducing-the-chicken-of-the-woods-mushroom-laetiporus-cincinnatus-et-al/

I’ll report when it’s eaten.  But as most say when asked about the taste of chicken of the woods: It tastes just like chicken! (texture too!)
And so I asked Tyler to send a photo of the cooked mushroom:
Below is halfway through eating.  Yes, that’s shrooms, not chicken! And it tastes just like chicken (texture too)! I was dipping them in a Carolina BBQ sauce.

 

10 Comments

  1. Blue
    O my, Mr Nighswander ! I am soooo, so envious !
    That is, well, bloody smashing !

    So jealous.

    Blue

  2. yazikus
    Fantastic find! I made a modest haul of oysters last weekend and am meaning to be out on the hunt for more.

    Well done!

  3. laingholm
    Non plucking chicken could be a vegan bonanza!

  4. GBJames
    I love chicken of the woods!

  5. BJ
    I’ve never even heard of this, but it looks fabulous, both natural and cooked!

    Reply
    • yazikus
      Are you not a mushroom-forager, BJ?

  6. Ken Kukec
    As the Stranger said to the Dude, “I like your style.”

  7. Randall Schenck
    That really looks good. Never seen those kind before. Have hunted and eaten lots of morel mushrooms. Cooking them is kind of tricky but I like them in a light egg / crumb breading and fried. Very good.

  8. Liz
    Looks delicious.

  9. Rita Prangle
    I’ve never seen a chicken-of-the-woods before, though I’ve foraged for mushrooms quite a few times in my life. The picture of Tyler with his prize is good to see, also the cooked “chicken”. Thanks, Tyler!

