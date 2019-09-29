Here’s the leopard!

Did you spot the leopard? I’ll show the original photo and then, below that, the hard-to-see leopard.
Voilà!
Did you spot the leopard? I’ll show the original photo and then, below that, the hard-to-see leopard.
Voilà!
|Ant 🐜 (@antallan) 🇬🇧… on True Facts about the ogre-face…
|Mark R. on Once again: Is impeaching Trum…
|Ken Kukec on Trump has reached rock bo…
|Yakaru on Once again: Is impeaching Trum…
|David Jorling on Once again: Is impeaching Trum…
Near perfect camouflage. Not perfect though. You spotted it, didn’t you?
(The perfect camouflage for an elephant? Dark glasses.
You’ve never seen an elephant with dark glasses, have you? Perfect disguise/camouflage!)
It’ always good to look in the center of the photograph to see what the photographer saw.
I’m using this cheat. This was a hard one for moi.
Near perfect camo. The key in real life is movement (through evolution our eyes/brain detect even the slightest movement); felines, by nature & evolution, are very still and move slowly when stalking. But, you knew this already!
How is UofC Botany Pond at the moment Mallard Brad? 🙂
Amazing – had to figure out in the original photo even with the cheat, really needed enlargement.
“hard” to figure out
Isn’t that just dirt with spots on it?
I thought it was between the branches.
I thought it was above the real leopard staring at the camera near a light gray rock. Pareidolia.