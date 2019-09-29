Here’s the leopard!

Did you spot the leopard? I’ll show the original photo and then, below that, the hard-to-see leopard.

Voilà!

  1. Atanu Dey
    Near perfect camouflage. Not perfect though. You spotted it, didn’t you?

    (The perfect camouflage for an elephant? Dark glasses.

    You’ve never seen an elephant with dark glasses, have you? Perfect disguise/camouflage!)

  2. stilllearning635
    It’ always good to look in the center of the photograph to see what the photographer saw.

  3. mallardbrad
    Near perfect camo. The key in real life is movement (through evolution our eyes/brain detect even the slightest movement); felines, by nature & evolution, are very still and move slowly when stalking. But, you knew this already!

    • Michael Fisher
      How is UofC Botany Pond at the moment Mallard Brad? 🙂

  4. Derek Freyberg
    Amazing – had to figure out in the original photo even with the cheat, really needed enlargement.

    • Derek Freyberg
      “hard” to figure out

  5. Randall Schenck
    Isn’t that just dirt with spots on it?

  6. oldgote
    I thought it was between the branches.

  7. darwinwins
    I thought it was above the real leopard staring at the camera near a light gray rock. Pareidolia.

