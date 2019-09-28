Readers’ wildlife photos

Today’s batch comes from biologist Adam Greer, who says, “Here are some wildlife photos to boost your inventory – all taken from various places along the Gulf Coast of Mississippi and Alabama.”

Bald eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus):

Cape May warbler (Setophaga tigrina):

Northern Cardinal chick (Cardinalis cardinalis):

Great egret (Ardea alba):

Great horned owl (Bubo virginianus):

Green heron (Butorides virescens):

Indigo bunting (Passerina cyanea):

Mississippi kite fledgling (Ictinia mississippiensis):

Prothonotary warbler (Protonotaria citrea):

Red-headed woodpecker( Melanerpes erythrocephalus):

  1. Tim Harding
    Reblogged this on The Logical Place.

  2. DrBrydon
    Great photos, Adam. I particularly like the little warbler, whose name might be Tweety.

  3. Liz
    These are all wonderful!

  4. rickflick
    I’m familiar with all but the prothonotary warbler. Never heard of it before. Thanks for the addition to my awareness.

