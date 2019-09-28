Do send in your photos if you have some good ones!
Today’s batch comes from biologist Adam Greer, who says, “Here are some wildlife photos to boost your inventory – all taken from various places along the Gulf Coast of Mississippi and Alabama.”
Bald eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus):
Cape May warbler (Setophaga tigrina):
Northern Cardinal chick (Cardinalis cardinalis):
Great egret (Ardea alba):
Great horned owl (Bubo virginianus):
Green heron (Butorides virescens):
Indigo bunting (Passerina cyanea):
Mississippi kite fledgling (Ictinia mississippiensis):
Prothonotary warbler (Protonotaria citrea):
Red-headed woodpecker( Melanerpes erythrocephalus):
Reblogged this on The Logical Place.
Great photos, Adam. I particularly like the little warbler, whose name might be Tweety.
These are all wonderful!
I’m familiar with all but the prothonotary warbler. Never heard of it before. Thanks for the addition to my awareness.