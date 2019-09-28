Do send in your photos if you have some good ones!

Today’s batch comes from biologist Adam Greer, who says, “Here are some wildlife photos to boost your inventory – all taken from various places along the Gulf Coast of Mississippi and Alabama.”

Bald eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus):

Cape May warbler (Setophaga tigrina):

Northern Cardinal chick (Cardinalis cardinalis):

Great egret (Ardea alba):

Great horned owl (Bubo virginianus):

Green heron (Butorides virescens):

Indigo bunting (Passerina cyanea):

Mississippi kite fledgling (Ictinia mississippiensis):

Prothonotary warbler (Protonotaria citrea):

Red-headed woodpecker( Melanerpes erythrocephalus):