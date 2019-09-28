Photos of readers

Reader Blue Maas sent this photo of her at tortoise feeding time in the Galapágos. Her caption is indented:

Is of the feeding time / The Salad, Saturday, 19 June 2010, for the tortoises upon Floreana Isle, one of the 27 Galápagan Isles. The salad’s leaves are as gigantic as they themselves are !

Bulkiness upon my chest is because under my clothing is a neck wallet with all of my money and my passport and id.I could not risk leaving it all behind at the hotel upon Puerto Aroyo on Santa Cruz Island … … as Floreana Isle is a two – hour speedboat trek away from that hotel.