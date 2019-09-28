Photos of readers

Reader Blue Maas sent this photo of her at tortoise feeding time in the Galapágos. Her caption is indented:

Is of the feeding time / The Salad, Saturday, 19 June 2010, for the tortoises upon Floreana Isle, one of the 27 Galápagan Isles.  The salad’s leaves are as gigantic as they themselves are !
Bulkiness upon my chest is because under my clothing is a neck wallet with all of my money and my passport and id.I could not risk leaving it all behind at the hotel upon Puerto Aroyo on Santa Cruz Island … … as Floreana Isle is a two – hour speedboat trek away from that hotel.

  1. Randall Schenck
    AH, What a nice photo. I figured Blue had been to the Holy land.

  2. Charles Sawicki
    Neat picture!

  3. Jim batterson
    Very nice pic, blue. Thank you. Sounds like it was an exciting speedboat ride in the ocean.

  4. Janet
    How wonderful to have seen that! Thanks for sharing. Looks like they are doing a good job of keeping that tortoise line going.

  5. Jenny Haniver
    Gosh! How wonderful that must have been! And you didn’t just observe them, you got to feed them. That’s very cool. Those greens look mighty juicy — what did their chomps sound like.

    I’ve wanted to to the Galapagos and to Antarctica since childhood. Doubt that I’ll get to either, now, so I experience those places vicariously, such as here with you. Thanks.

  6. Debbie Coplan
    That is a wonderful photo Blue! I wonder how long it will take them to finish all that?
    Thanks for sharing this. I love it.

  7. Liz
    Great picture. Love it.

  8. Kevin Henderson
    Lovely and with happy turtles.

  9. Saul Sorrell-Till
    Great photo Blue

  10. Michael Fisher
    Groovy pic Blue – thank you. I am glad these giant beasts are slow & vegetarian!

    FYI there is an initiative CLICK THIS LINK to ‘resurrect’ the 150 years extinct Floreana giant tortoise Chelonoidis niger [recently called C. elephantopus] – really of course a close genetic copy of the original via selective breeding of closely related species.

  11. Mark R.
    Love the photo Blue, and those tortoises steal the show! I can almost hear them munching on the veggies.

