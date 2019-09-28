IDers resurrect First Cause argument, claim that it’s convincing and that Dawkins and I are too stupid to understand it

LOL! Michael Egnor, as we saw yesterday, is a Christian neurosurgeon, while David Klinghoffer is an Orthodox Jew. Both are goddy Intelligent Design (ID) advocates who write for Evolution News, a site that has largely abandoned providing “scientific” evidence for ID to launching attacks on its opponents. I am quite proud that both of these men seem obsessed with me (that means they worry about my influence), and also that they and their colleagues spend oodles of column inches on the site attacking my views on evolution, my philosophy, and, once, even my looks. I’m also pleased that they chose me as 2014’s Censor of the Year, an honor I’d love to win again.
Today Klinghoffer leans on Egnor (the bland leading the blind) to resurrect the First Cause Argument, claiming that Dawkins and I don’t understand it, and that presumably, if we did, we’d be convinced that God exists. Click on screenshot below, which goes to an archived link (I’m not giving these people page clicks):
Today I get extra plaudits from Klinghoffer because he thinks that both Dawkins and I, in our weak and unconvincing attempt to defend evolution, have actually driven people to Intelligent Design:
. . . . in the context of the evolution debate. . . opponents of intelligent design theory very often refuse to grapple with ID itself, limiting themselves to denouncing a cartoon parody. Plenty of thoughtful people have been persuaded in favor of ID in part by the “weak, vague, and dubious” responses from supposedly top critics (like Jerry Coyne or Richard Dawkins). In still another context, a political one, I was turned off leftism as a youthful leftist, a college freshman, by meeting other campus leftists and listening to what they had to say and how they said it.
I know of no people who I’ve turned to ID, but I am absolutely sure that Dawkins, at least, has made many more converts to evolution than away from evolution (see evidence here, and note that there are 132 pages of testimony). I also suspect that my book Why Evolution is True has also made converts to accepting evolution: I’ve gotten a ton of emails to that effect, but never one from somebody who said: “Dr. Coyne, your criticisms of intelligent design are so lame that they’ve made me embrace that form of creationism.” Given that I get a fair amount of nasty and critical emails, surely I should have gotten at least one like that!
But I digress: Klinghoffer, unable to give a satisfactory answer to his son’s question, “Who made God?”, importuned Egnor to give him an answer to this recurring argument for theism. And here is Egnor’s reply to Klinghoffer, an extra-ridiculous version of the First Cause Argument (also known as the “Cosmological Argument”). Once again, to my pleasure I get lumped in with Dawkins:
My youngest daughter asked “Who made God?” one day when we were driving to 7-Eleven. She was 4.
There are two groups of people for whom the question is excusable: kids and ordinary folks who make no pretense to philosophical insight.
Coyne and Dawkins fall into neither category. They claim insight — arrogantly claim it, in fact. They are highly educated men who have at their disposal books and colleagues who can provide the answer to that question anytime. They proclaim their ignorant atheism to millions of people who (foolishly) take their word for it.
The answer to the question is simple. God is not “made.” He is not a “thing” in the collection of things we call nature. If He were a thing, He wouldn’t be God.
God is the Unmoved Mover, the Uncaused Cause, the Necessary Existence. He is the necessary prerequisite for making, causing, and existing.
How so, one might ask? Succinctly, all change in nature consists of three steps: the existence of potentiality, the process of change, the final actuality. By the law of non-contradiction, a thing may not exist and not exist at the same moment in the same way. Applied to change, this means that a thing may not be potential and actual in the same respect at the same time. That is, a thing may not be the cause of its own change. Everything that is changed is changed by another.
If everything has potentiality (i.e., can be “made”), then the process of change — steps 1, 2, and 3 — could not get started, because if everything is potential, nothing is actual. If nothing is actual, nothing can change or be made or even exist.
To account for change or causation or even existence itself, there must be Someone Who is unchanged, uncaused, and Who necessarily exists. This is the cosmological argument, which is the framework for Aquinas’ first three ways.
This argument, and its consequences, fills books that fill libraries. There are millions of people — theologians, professors, interested laypeople — who can explain it in simple terms to Coyne and Attenborough. Heck, we’ve explained it in simple terms several times on Evolution News. Coyne and company have no excuse.
“Who caused God?” is, as I said, a fair question for a kid or a person who makes no claim to philosophical knowledge. It is culpable error of a very serious degree for people who have a public voice and who claim insight into such matters.
Remember that Egnor is a neurosurgeon, not a philosopher, so it’s bizarre for him to accuse Dawkins and me of lacking sufficient philosophical knowledge to apprehend this simple argument. In fact, I’ve read a ton about this argument and know all the refutations, some of which can be found here, here, and here. In fact, the argument is so threadbare that no philosophers—save religious ones—accept it as convincing. Physicist Sean Carroll has also smacked it down repeatedly (see here for one example), and Sean is not a dumb guy who’s ignorant of philosophy!
I don’t want to waste time repeating the rebuttals of others, but will just say two things. First, yes, something can be the cause of its own change: one example is an atom of radioactive element that decays into a different kind of atom. As far as we know, there are no external “causes” for this phenomenon.
Second, even if Egnor and his superstitious acolytes were right, and there had to be a “first cause” (something I deny is logically true), that doesn’t show that the “cause” was a god, much less the kind of God (or G*d, in Klinghoffer’s case), in which these men believe. As Hitchens used to say, “All their work is still ahead of them.” The rest of the arguments, including the claim that the universe had to have an external cause, or that there had to be a first cause or a beginning of everything, can be found in the links above.
Yes, of course people have Godsplained this argument to me, mostly in the many books and papers I’ve read about it. But I don’t accept that argument as even coming close to proving the existence of a divine being.
I will leave analysis of Egnor’s argument to readers of a philosophical bent.
First cause arguments are grounded on nothing more than intuition. Period.
Perhaps incredulity?
I can’t see how the universe came into existence without god, therefore god did it.
Personally I too am incredulous. I can’t see how god could have done it. I am also wary of the assumption a god could have done it.
Plus I am awaiting an answer an inquisitive four year old could accept.
I’d say that specific incredulity is based on intuition. Or maybe “gut feeling” is a better term.
And I must say I’m not opposed to valuing gut feelings: “human life is valuable” is a gut feeling that is a foundation of my own personal philosophy – I do not have a rational basis for this axiom, and everything is built upon it.
I won’t argue why my gut feeling is more important than their gut feelings in this space, I’ll just present them for comparison.
My gut feeling:
Their gut feeling:
What I want to know, and what I’ve never once received a single direct answer to from any creationist, is how God made the universe from a _technical_ standpoint.
-Did god use tools? If so, how did they work?
-How did he make the animals? Did he sculpt them?
-What about the little fiddly ones like amoebas? Did he use an even smaller tool for them, like those paintbrushes nerds use to paint their die-cast D&D models?
-What happened to the rubbish ones that didn’t turn out properly? He can’t have put them _all_ in Australia
-How did he set the laws of physics in place?
Etc.
I’m serious too. I want some answers. After all, on the evolution side we have the physical mechanisms laid out in exhaustive detail.
The least the ‘opposition’ could do is tell us _how_ ‘god’s word’ created the mountains, or the deserts, or Adam and Eve.
If that ends up with them having to just say ‘by magic’ then all the better. It’s about time that they admit that that’s the explanation for all of their bullshit.
Those who believe they can come to some fundamental understanding of the nature and beginning of the universe through reason alone are like a rat chasing its own reflection around the inside of a coffee can. They’re bound to come out of the exercise at least a little bit crazy.
I bet even Klinghoffer’s four-year-old called bulls*t on that answer!
You’re not kids? I think we’re all kids asking similar questions. It seems like their questions are rooted in religion rather than philosophy or just anything in general.
I should mention so there is no confusion that I’m an atheist.
I regard the First Cause argument response as a supreme example of begging the question.
Well jeez, perfesser, you and Dawkins have access to, like, books and colleagues and stuff and you still don’t accept their god? No wonder the guy is mad at you.
whattta maroon.
If, in your effort to defend your belief in a god, you have to resort to this sort of lucubration just to get to “some vague entity or entities in the right category,” you have already lost the battle, as far as I’m concerned.
Just as God is The Unmoved Mover and the Uncaused Cause, so our Flying Spaghetti Monster is the Paramount Pasta and the Undented al dente. This, of course, explains why the first written record of Pasta, according to Wiki, is in the Talmud.
Speaking of which, Egnor’s delightful little sermon on potentiality and actuality reminds me of Talmud/Torah babble of many years ago, known as pilpul in Yiddish or word salad in English.
“…or word salad in English.”
I think ‘bollocks’ is more common. See also ‘shite’, ‘gibberish’ or ‘total Boris’.
I raise my holey colander from which flows much abundant wine because of the holes.
I have a similarly vacuous argument for Klinghoffer in response:
1. The sum total of reality is ‘everything’
2. ‘Everything’ = every ‘thing’
3. Klinghoffer claims that “God is not a ‘thing'”
4. Therefore god is not real.
Seriously, ‘god is not a ‘thing”…? Ugh.
An atheist, stupid or otherwise, is just a person who can identify bull shit when they see it. If they think more than 150 years of evolution science can be ignored with that pile of words, who is the stupid one here? The way learning works is that they, the believers, must put aside their fantasies and read something other than fiction.
The religious(and creationists in particular) do this funny little routine when the ‘who made god’ question comes up; they go to great lengths to feign a kind of amused contempt for the very idea that anyone would so much as consider the question worth asking in the first place. They chuckle and shake their heads, as if they’re being indulgent with some simple-minded member of a congregation.
They keep this up in the hope that the person asking will eventually back off sheepishly, in embarrassment for having asked such a silly question.
All you have to do is keep asking though. Eventually they collapse in on themselves and proffer up something like the ridiculous argument made by Klinghoffer.
ID’ers and other creationists keep insisting, in their arrogant and obnoxious manner, that asking who created the creator, which absolutely must be a very complex being to do what it’s reputed to have done, is a silly question but they can only ever provide fallacious, idiotic answers because reality is not on their side and they refuse to acknowledge that inconvenient fact.
At least evolution by natural selection was settled on through the process of elimination of less parsimonious alternative explanations – the uncaused mover story must be swallowed whole, no questions asked…
… perhaps this explains the inclusion of driving to 7-eleven in the story? They were getting a Big Gulp?
Can I be the first in the “Your inadequate defense of evolution led me to embrace ID?” category?
Here are some critical qualifiers: It’s not Dr. Coyne’s defense of Darwinism—personally—that has not satisfied me; on the contrary, I gave Coyne’s book to my then-girlfriend to disabuse her of the risible biblical literalism she had been raised on. So my skepticism isn’t based on any particular distillation of the modern synthesis—of which Coyne’s book is the best I’ve read—but the modern synthesis itself.
My question is this: What do we even mean by the term “Darwinism” anymore? There seem to be all sorts of internecine debates about how evolution “actually” works—gradual adaptationism, “punk eek,” the neutral theory, group selection, etc. What makes any two competing hypotheses about the nitty-gritty of the selection process still fall under the rubric of “Darwinism”? Just because they both accept common ancestry and descent-with-modification? Those things are just *tautologically* true?
Which brings me to my second question: How could “Darwinism”—whatever that is— ever be falsified? The standard response to this always seems to be “a fossil specimen found in the wrong geological stratum.” But that seems to miss the point—common ancestry and descent-with modification could both be true—indeed, they *are* true—without natural selection being the sole engine of change.
Basically, I agree with Thomas Nagel that natural selection isn’t a fully-formed theory supported by evidence; it’s just a “schema for explanation supported by some examples.” In the spirit of genuine inquiry, can anyone explain why Nagel, I, and others (the list of skeptics of the standard neo-Darwinist account seems to grow larger by the day) are simply *wrong* to be skeptical of “Darwinism’s” ostensibly untouchable status as a scientific fact?
Others will address various problems with your post; I hope you are wearing asbestos undies.
I’ve time to make one observation; you are implying that biologists think that Natural Selection is the sole cause of descent with modification (your words). This is untrue. Your question is based on a false premise so ends there.
Sub
A falsification of “natural selection being the sole engine of change” would be the discovery of another engine of change. Something like Lamarcism for which we’ve yet to find any evidence.
“Lamarckism”
I am not the qualified one to explain it to you but if not understanding it or accepting areas of evolution, is reason to jump on the ID wagon, your problems are more than any one person can cure. I may not understand some higher math but it does not make me turn to ID.
It is first important to draw back a bit and consider that evolution is not all about natural selection. There is also genetic drift and neutral evolution, which you do mention, and these and other factors have very powerful effects. They are not things that most evolutionary biologists are troubled about. There are some qualified nay-sayers, and they are worth watching, but the onus is on them to show us a better theory. I don’t think they have done so.
I would not pay much attention to Thomas Nagel as he is making extraordinary claims without commensurate extraordinary evidence. His ideas that emerging complexity is an intrinsic thing in all of nature seems too much like Larmarck’s “compexifying force”, which was debunked centuries ago. We need evidence.
Jordan, your quote is from the atheist Thomas Nagel’s 2012 book Mind and Cosmos: Why the Materialist Neo-Darwinian Conception of Nature is Almost Certainly False. Nagel believes in some sort of teleology that he doesn’t articulate & admits that his arguments are from the POV of a layman. He thinks that the probabilities involved in evolution through a purely Darwinian, unguided process defy common sense. An argument from common sense flowing out of the pen of a philosopher is frankly laughable!
Nagel fails to mention any experiments in the field of evolutionary theory – e.g. his book was published twenty four years AFTER the start of the, still ongoing today, E. coli Long-Term Evolution Experiment [LTEE] by Richard Lenski & his team. I can find no reference where Nagel mentions any of these kinds of things & yet he chose Stephen Meyer’s ID book Signature in the Cell as his “book of the year” in the TLS. This is rank bias where Nagel searches out the poor scholarship that leans in the direction of hand wavey teleology while being blind to the humdrum [to him] facts of science.
The critics of Nagel’s book go to town on him as he spouts his ignorant conception of Darwinism & the modern synthesis, and if Jordan you’ve read Nagel’s book I suggest you also read the painful criticisms. Just like Nagel you find uninformed holes in Darwinism & yet you offer no alternative construction.
Here’s part of Leiter & Weisberg’s criticism of Mind & Cosmos:
In a moment I’ll post links to JAC’s two WEIT posts on Nagel’s Mind & Cosmos.
WEIT, October 2012:
Philosopher Thomas Nagel goes the way of Alvin Plantinga disses evolution
WEIT, January 2013:
Tom Nagels antievolution book gets thrice pummelled
Stupid internet means some of the links to the sources in the above two pieces are broken or changed to subscriber only, which is annoying, but you’ll get the idea Jordan.
What say you? Do you have an alternative model to offer? Having [you claim] read the WEIT book why does the messy truth of Biology give you pause? Just about every mechanism in biological systems serves multiple purposes in a way no engineer would devise [both incredibly clever & incredibly stupid – depending on the example], this is massive evidence for the Blind Watchmaker. Wot choo got that knocks Dawkins over? Nowt I bet.
Others here have of course answered your questions, but if you are genuinely operating in good faith I’d like to ask YOU a question:
what are you proposing as an alternative to evolution by natural selection?
We have a ludicrously deep and complex explanation for how life evolved. It is supported in thousands of different ways by thousands of little(and not so little) pieces that fit together. We understand the processes underlying it on a variety of different levels of granularity.
…What is your alternative to this framework?
NB: If you’re operating in good faith then it will be a genuine alternative, not hand-waving. It won’t do to pull the ‘I’m just asking questions’ duck-and-cover routine.
On an adjacent note, given their fundamentalist nature I was wondering if these folks also believed that the sun and earth was only 1000’s of years old. If so, then this mornings’ Hili Dialogues included a post reminding us that it takes about 100,000 years for light produced from the core of the sun to reach its surface. I wonder what contortions they would use to explain that away!
Seems like there’s more than one neurosurgeon, i.e. Ben Carson, and , of course, Egnor, who make assertive comments about religion and profess some kind of creationism concept.
“To account for change or causation or even existence itself, there must be Someone Who is unchanged, uncaused, and Who necessarily exists.”
^^^^
Talk about a whopper of a non-sequitur!
The “argument” as presented goes about talking of causes, then out of nowhere inserts Personhood in to the first cause.
That the first cause must be a “Someone.”
Which doesn’t appear in any of the previous premises, and for which no argument is provided.
And this guy wants to talk about bad argumentation?
But then Aquinas also makes a move like that too, arguing to a first cause and then saying ““to which everyone gives the name God.”
Uh, not me. That’s a gratuitous assertion.
(Aquinas does go on to try to infer god-like characteristics from the first cause, but he still starts with a non-sequitur).
Egnor is following Aquinas to the claim God is Pure Act (not potential). But God is also claimed to be a creator God, not only in the monotheisms, but ID proposes a creator as well.
But how could God move from “God” to “Creator Of This World” without having had the POTENTIAL (as yet actualized) to do so?
And how was God “perfect” at the point He had unrealized potential?
The whole “God is unchanging” and yet causes change thing has always been a conceptual mess – the theological/philosophical version of trying to have one’s cake and eat it too.
(You just can not fit together this unmoved, unchanged First Cause with the God of the Bible who is constantly depicted as changing states through time – from satisfied to angry, from non-material to material, and constantly producing miraculous changes in time).
Aquinas is one of the most overrated thinkers in human history.
It’s a testament to the intellectual poverty of modern theology that it still holds him up as a great mind.
+1000
Wait he logically proved angels. That should count for something.
“supposedly top critics (like Jerry Coyne or Richard Dawkins)” and “Coyne and Dawkins fall into neither category”
Twice, you get listed before Dawkins! Keep up the good work Jerry! Clearly, you’ve done a great job irritating and upsetting idiots!
It’s a classic example of them setting up a theory that logically can’t be true, like cell theory, and then setting god up as the only possible exception.
Then again, it seems like they think atheists think god can’t exist, since who created him? When in reality that objection is only there to refute first cause arguments (god could exist, but it doesn’t solve any questions).
I can’t understand why you, Jerry, waste time arguing with these dumbos. You can’t argue with faith – belief without evidence, so why even try, thereby according them, by implication, with some intellectual standing? You wouldn’t waste time arguing with a brick wall, would you?
Unrelated to the post- but I just returned from helping a friend file a few years of back taxes. After perusing their books, I happily noticed none other than our host’s WEiT on the shelf.
Won’t look up the refutations. One could call that willfully egnorant.
I just want to know the technique, the process, that the supposed super being used in ‘creating’ (manufacturing?) the cosmos. How would one go about that? A method that doesn’t involve invoking magic. And tragic, endlessly recursive, unsupported ad hoc arguments.
That’d be a start.
rz