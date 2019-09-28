CNN: Sarah Jeong leaves NYT editorial board under weird circumstances, becomes a stringer

Brian Stelter at CNN reports that Sarah Jeong, controversial tech writer for the New York Times and member of the paper’s editorial board, has left that board. Note that although this was reported on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” site, I haven’t been able to confirm it anywhere else, including on Jeong’s Twitter feed (the New York Post did echo CNN’s report). However, as you see below, the paper apparently confirmed it to someone else. (Click on screenshot).

As you may recall (see my posts here), Jeong came under fire for her social-media posts criticizing white people, men, and the police, but apologized—as did her paper—saying that she was merely responding in kind to people harassing her because she was a woman of color. Despite the social media outcry, the Times retained her as a writer and editorial-board member.

What’s strange about this is the circumstances of Jeong’s “resignation”, which are recounted below in Stelter’s report:

Oliver Darcy emails: Sarah Jeong is no longer a member of the NYT editorial board. A spokesperson for NYT told me Jeong is no longer an employee, but has shifted to being a contracted contributor for NYT Opinion. “Sarah decided to leave the editorial board in August,” said Kate Kingsbury, deputy editorial page editor, “but we’re glad to still have her journalism and insights around technology in our pages through her work as a contributor.” In an emailed statement, Jeong said the change in role will allow her to “go back to reporting and writing long features while still being involved with NYT Opinion section on tech issues.” Jeong added, “The decision was hard because of the many wonderful colleagues I would have to leave behind, but I made the change so I can work on what I want to work on in the immediate moment.” …says eyebrow-raising tweet wasn’t a call to unsubscribe Darcy adds: Jeong raised eyebrows on Friday afternoon when she weighed in on calls for people to cancel their NYT subscriptions over the newspaper’s decision to identify the whistleblower as a CIA officer. Guardian columnist Siva Vaidhyanathan had urged people to not cancel, saying it would “hurt many great journalists” who work at NYT like Jeong. “You’re wrong,” Jeong responded. “NYT does pay attention to subscriber cancellations. It’s one of the metrics for ‘outrage’ that they take to distinguish between ‘real’ outrage and superficial outrage. What subscribers say can back up dissenting views inside the paper about what it should do and be.” The comment was read by many as a NYT employee urging people to cancel their subscriptions. But Jeong said it was not a “call to unsubscribe.” She told me, “I’m just weary of having my name and my work invoked as a reason to not boycott. A lot of people have done and continue to do great work at the Times. But if a reader has real, good-faith objections to certain editorial decisions, the fact that the paper has done great work doesn’t negate those objections.”

Once again, Jeong opened her mouth when she shouldn’t have. If it wasn’t a “call to unsubscribe,” it was surely unwise to assert that she was tired of having her work invoked as a reason not to boycott her own paper. What kind of an attitude is that? It doesn’t even make any sense, unless she was tired of being on the editorial board. And that doesn’t make sense, either. Even if she wasn’t fired but did resign, these statements will surely put her in bad odor with the paper.

At any rate, I guess other people are as “frustrated” with the NYT as I am, though perhaps for a variety of reasons.

Here’s the exchange mentioned above:

You’re wrong. NYT does pay attention to subscriber cancellations. It’s one of the metrics for “outrage” that they take to distinguish between “real” outrage and superficial outrage. What subscribers say can back up dissenting views inside the paper about what it should do and be. — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) September 27, 2019

There is, however, this tweet. It suggests that Jeong was fired, though her tweet from above appeared just yesterday, and the paper says she decided to leave the editorial board in August.

Sarah Jeong: fuck trump NYT: go ahead on sis👍🏼 SJ: and fuck whitey amirite NYT: kween SJ: and fuck subscribers NYT: you’re fired — Lourae🐾 (@Flaaaaalala) September 28, 2019

h/t: cesar