Caturday felid trifecta: Cat lullaby; guy makes cat his best man at his wedding; Moxie, the Kenyon College cat

This is from People Magazine (click on screenshot), though it should be in Cats Magazine:

Some excerpts and photos:

Aaron Benitez and Prince Michael has been inseparable since the day the Brooklyn man adopted the grey feline. It’s a well-documented friendship thanks to Benitez’s YouTube account Aaron’s Animals, which has over 2 million subscribers and dozens of videos featuring Prince Michael and Benitez hanging out. “We really are best friends, on and off the screen. I know I can always count on Prince Michael to put a smile on my face when I’m down or be my wingman when I’m up,” Benitez said of the “friendly, easy-going, loyal, loving” cat. So when it came time for Benitez to get married, he knew Prince Michael had to be involved. “When we looked for venues, allowing cats was the main priority,” the cat’s owner told PEOPLE. “When we picked a caterer, we made sure they could make salmon (Michael’s fave). And when we booked a DJ, we made sure he wouldn’t play ‘Who Let the Dogs Out.’”

Along with making sure Prince Michael was comfortable at his wedding, Benitez also gave the cat the honor of serving as his best man — a role the feline took seriously. “He actually did a ton throughout the day. Aside from strutting down the aisle, his biggest role was keeping the party going well into the night. As a groomsman, he kept everyone in the wedding party entertained and energetic,” Benitez said.

Prince Michael attended the event in his own custom-made suit created by a “special tailor” and took part in plenty of wedding photos. “They all loved it!” Benitez said of his guests’ reactions to Prince Michael’s presence. “I mean, who doesn’t want their pet at their wedding?”

Indeed! They’re family!

And from The Atlantic (click on screenshot), we get the story of Moxie, a black cat at Ohio’s Kenyon College:

Moxie, now two, has been a campus “pet” since he was six months old and adopted by campus pastor Susan Stevens after the moggie wanted some of her French fries. The cat is ubiquitous all over campus and is sometimes a pest:

What [Stevens] didn’t know at first was that he’d become a Kenyon darling almost overnight—these days, the two-year-old cat treats the students like his personal chauffeur service. Moxie regularly jumps up onto the backpacks of passing humans, traversing campus on his two-legged chariots. He delights the school, but also disturbs it. Recently, for example, the fire department had to rescue the cat from a coffee shop’s roof. He likes to infiltrate classroom buildings, too; signs warning students not to let Moxie into the lecture halls abound. Every once in a while he enters Kenyon’s on-campus Episcopal church unannounced, in the middle of Reverend Rachel Kessler’s sermons.

Here’s a video of the beloved Moxie, including an interview with Moxie’s staff; note the “no Moxie allowed” classroom sign!

Moxie is a social-media celebrity, and is even the subject of a Facebook group with nearly 400 members. Sarah Stewart, a senior and the co-founder of theWhere Is Moxie @ Kenyon? group, says it’s updated daily. Such fandom makes sense at Kenyon, which—like a growing number of colleges across the country—prides itself on being a fur-friendly institution, Kenyon President Sean Decatur (or “D-Cat” as the students call him) recently told me.

The sad thing is that it took Trump’s elections to get the students to love campus cats this much:

Other unofficial mascots and communal campus pets—such as American University’s Wonk Cat and Wheaton College’s Cowduck—serve the same purpose: a bit of fun in a stressful environment. Stewart calls Moxie the campus’s communal emotional-support animal. She often observes students look up from their phone, stop to greet the cat, and “stay present.” Teddy Hannah-Drullard, another senior, told me she cherishes Moxie so much in part because her own application to have an ESA was declined. “The biggest reason Moxie is such a popular entity is because he showed up at a time … when the Kenyon student body really needed something to hold on to,” Hannah-Drullard says. Moxie materialized at Kenyon after the polarizing 2016 election and stayed through tense debates over new campus rules governing student protests, for example, as well as its elimination of peer-counseling services.

So be it; at least there’s one good side effect of Trump’s election. Here’s a student with Moxie:

