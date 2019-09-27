Trump has reached rock bottom

When I heard yesterday that President Trump said this about the informant who leaked stuff to the phone-call whistleblower,

“I want to know who’s the person who gave the whistle-blower the information because that’s close to a spy. You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart with spies and treason, right? We used to handle it a little differently than we do now.”

. . . I realized that the President needed to go, and go now. For spying and treason are about the most serious crimes you can commit against the government, and both are punishable with death. This is flat-out Tony Soprano mafiosi threats to whack an opponent, unworthy of not just a President, but of anyone with power.

It looks as if Trump’s reached the state of complete irrational ranting, like a bull, poked by picadors, trying to gore anything it sees. For further evidence, here’s a tweet from our “President,” which someone had the sense to retract. Reader Simon sent it to me and gave this commentary:

I broke down and checked the twitter rants of our fearless leader this afternoon. He’s melting down. George Conway’s feed (I don’t follow either of them, they tweet too much) is also amusing. Interesting times. The tweet below – now deleted but much copied – is particularly amusing (and much mocked). Singular plural dissonance, spelling errors and issues with the names of punctuation elements……I know he doesn’t proofread, but really. He’ll explode if he gets too much mockery.

Every day it gets more bizarre and unbelievable that this is the leader of the United States.