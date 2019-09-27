When I heard yesterday that President Trump said this about the informant who leaked stuff to the phone-call whistleblower,
“I want to know who’s the person who gave the whistle-blower the information because that’s close to a spy. You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart with spies and treason, right? We used to handle it a little differently than we do now.”
. . . I realized that the President needed to go, and go now. For spying and treason are about the most serious crimes you can commit against the government, and both are punishable with death. This is flat-out Tony Soprano mafiosi threats to whack an opponent, unworthy of not just a President, but of anyone with power.
It looks as if Trump’s reached the state of complete irrational ranting, like a bull, poked by picadors, trying to gore anything it sees. For further evidence, here’s a tweet from our “President,” which someone had the sense to retract. Reader Simon sent it to me and gave this commentary:
I broke down and checked the twitter rants of our fearless leader this afternoon. He’s melting down. George Conway’s feed (I don’t follow either of them, they tweet too much) is also amusing. Interesting times. The tweet below – now deleted but much copied – is particularly amusing (and much mocked). Singular plural dissonance, spelling errors and issues with the names of punctuation elements……I know he doesn’t proofread, but really. He’ll explode if he gets too much mockery.
Every day it gets more bizarre and unbelievable that this is the leader of the United States.
“Trump has reached rock bottom”? I’ve thought the same thing several times in the past, and he has always managed to prove me wrong.
With Trump, there is no bottom.
Truth.
Really makes you proud to be a Canadian, eh. I’m using that if I have to travel anywhere.
I can tell from your accent (the way you pronounce ‘eh’) that you are just pretending to be a Canadian. You can’t fool me, no siree.
We should also be mindful of the fact that the alternative we had was not all that palatable either. The product sucks because its competitors perhaps suck even worse (at least in the mind of sufficient number of consumers.)
If you’re referring to Hilary, and are saying that she’s just as bad, I would have to vehemently disagree. Most of the accusations about her were generated by Russian provocateurs and are patently false. She would have made a competent president, unlike in every way to the current occupant.
Trump’s moral core is as hidden and unreachable and, for all practical purposes, non-existent as the solid part of Jupiter, buried below great suffocating clouds of poisonous gas.
New Study Shows 99.9% of Americans are genius
1. Can you spell “little”?
2. Do you know what an apostrophe is?
Congrats, you’re smarter than a Stable Genius.
TDS strikes again.
If he has to go he should go the old fashioned way, losing an election.
I doubt he will lose to Warren or Sanders or Biden though.
Why should Trump get (another) special exemption? If he gets convicted by the GOP run Senate, you can’t say it was unfair.
(well you could say it, but…)
Maybe while the democrats are trying to put together some impeachment acts they should just change all the locks on the white house. Force him to Florida where he can hang out with all the club members. I guess three different committees have already subpoenaed Pompeo. What are the chances he would even show up?
Trump is in such a bad situation, I don’t even think resigning will help him at this point. Sure, he can be pardoned by Pence, but Pence can’t pardon all his crimes.
And if he doesn’t resign and loses the 2020 election, “unindicted co-conspirator 1” will soon be roommates with his old buddy Mike C.
His only real way out of this debacle is to win the 2020 election and run-out the clock. Unfortunately for him, his hopes of winning in 2020 seem to be dwindling away by the hour.
Although the implicit death threat was targeted at those who talked to the whistleblower, Trump is leveling plenty of antagonism towards the whistleblower, who is probably a CIA employee.
So he’s basically picking a fight with the CIA – yet another strategic blunder.
Where did Trump learn English? Obviously he can’t tell an apostrophe from a hyphen or a “d” from a “t” but the Urban Dictionary gives a couple of related definitions of “liddle” that would apply to him;”the side effect of taking too much adderall, causing one to flip upside down, masturbate booty raise high, squishing the wall, while yodeling.”
However his use of the apostrophe is baffling (and would be just as baffling if it were a hyphen). It must be one of the finer points of English grammar that I didn’t study in school. I must dig out my Fowler.
When Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated Trump seemed quite fascinated by the whole thing.
Ever since then, the clock has been ticking.