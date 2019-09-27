Liz Strahle has sent some bird photos, and her IDs are indented:
Attached are some wildlife pictures I took in the last few months. The IDs are below.
Turkey Vulture (Cathartes aura):
American Crow (Corvus brachyrhynchos):
Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias):
Bald Eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus):
Killdeer (Charadrius vociferous):
Canada Goose (Branta canadensis):
Gray Catbird (Dumetella carolinensis):
Great photos! I especially like the Gray Catbird.
Thanks!
Turkey vultures seem to be pretty widespread and successful birds. I remember the from my stint in The Falkland Islands many years ago.
Love the close ups. The serrations on the goose bill show up well. Geese have such bizarre beaks.
Excellent! These pictures have a lot of personality too. I can practically hear the buzzing blow flies around the turkey vulture.
Nice photos. Gray Catbird eating Virginia Creeper berries? 🙂
The vulture is a little hard on the eyes, but in a nice way. I love that catbird. I’ve heard there catlike cry for many years around the house. And who is not often reminded of “The Catbird Seat”, by James Thurber?