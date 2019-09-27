Photos of readers

Do send in a photo of yourself if you’d like to be featured here. We do have a dearth of women, and I’m not sure what that means, but I’d like it fixed given that there are a fair few female readers.

At any rate, today we have Gregory James, who sent a photo and some notes:

I’m was trained as an anthropologist/archaeologist back in the 1970’s but escaped into the wild with the advent of micro computers. My interest in computer mapping (originally of archaeological sites) led me away from the discipline into a career in software development. I like to say I’m a founding member of AA (Archaeologists Anonymous). My wife (also a former archaeologist) and I enjoy travel, especially with visits to historic and prehistoric sites of interest. Here we am at the Maeshowe Chambered Cairn on Orkney last year. God sent a rainbow to celebrate our visit. Actually, he sent many rainbows during our visit. The place is positively teeming with rainbows in October.