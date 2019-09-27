Photos of readers

Do send in a photo of yourself if you’d like to be featured here. We do have a dearth of women, and I’m not sure what that means, but I’d like it fixed given that there are a fair few female readers.
At any rate, today we have Gregory James, who sent a photo and some notes:
I’m was trained as an anthropologist/archaeologist back in the 1970’s but escaped into the wild with the advent of micro computers. My interest in computer mapping (originally of archaeological sites) led me away from the discipline into a career in software development. I like to say I’m a founding member of AA (Archaeologists Anonymous).My wife (also a former archaeologist) and I enjoy travel, especially with visits to historic and prehistoric sites of interest. Here we am at the Maeshowe Chambered Cairn on Orkney last year. God sent a rainbow to celebrate our visit.Actually, he sent many rainbows during our visit. The place is positively teeming with rainbows in October.
🐾🐾
sub, sez I.
Is it true that every time we see a rainbow god is having gay sex? (Or is that just a rumor made up to enrage southern baptists)
It’s absolutely true!
🤣🤣🤣
After watching Raiders of the Lost Ark as a youth, I decided to become an archaeologist. I soon learned it really had nothing to do with Indiana Jones types solving ancient riddles and uncovering buried treasure. Now, of course, I realize the important and difficult work that true archaeology entails. Computer mapping of archaeological sites must have been an exciting field when it first hit the scene.
Anyway, lovely photo of you and your wife.
Lovely.
So many rainbows…so little time…