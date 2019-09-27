Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, September 27, 2019, and the week—one with great weather in Chicago—has passed swiftly. (Rain and hail are predicted for today.) It’s National Chocolate Milk Day, a libation I haven’t tasted in years, but one I’d buy every day for junior high-school lunch (it was 2¢ per half pint).

It’s also National Corned Beef Hash Day, Hug a Vegetarian Day (?), World Tourism Day, and Save the Koala Day. The species, Phascolarctos cinereus, is the only living member of the family Phascolarctidae. With fewer than 100,000 individuals left, the species is listed as vulnerable and threatened by habitat destruction. Here’s an orphaned nine-month-old koala baby, being reared for release:

And there’s a Google Doodle today, celebrating Google. If you click on it you go to a search for “Google”. According to C|Net, it’s Google’s 21st birthday, which means the company can buy a beer. From C|Net:

The Doodle shows you what a typical desktop computer looked like 21 years ago when Stanford Ph.D. students and Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page published a paper called The Anatomy of a Large-Scale Hypertextual Web Search Engine. In it, the pair outlined Google, a prototype “large-scale search engine” that had a database of “at least 24 million pages.”

Stuff that happened on September 27 includes this:

1066 – William the Conqueror and his army set sail from the mouth of the Somme river, beginning the Norman conquest of England.

1777 – American Revolution: Lancaster, Pennsylvania becomes the capital of the United States for one day after Congress evacuates Philadelphia.

1908 – Production of the Model T automobile begins at the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant in Detroit.

1962 – Rachel Carson’s book Silent Spring is published, inspiring an environmental movement and the creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

A signed first edition of this book, like that below, goes for around $4000:

1975 – The last use of capital punishment in Spain sparks worldwide protests.

1998 – The Google internet search engine retroactively claims this date as its birthday. [See note above.]

Notables born on this day include:

1722 – Samuel Adams, American philosopher and politician, 4th Governor of Massachusetts (d. 1803)

1840 – Thomas Nast, German-American cartoonist (d. 1902)

Here’s Nast’s “The Tammany Tiger Loose”, referring to New York’s corrupt government and published in 1871. Political cartoons were real works of art in those days.

1896 – Sam Ervin, American soldier and politician (d. 1985)

1924 – Bud Powell, American pianist and composer (d. 1966)

1934 – Wilford Brimley, American actor

1947 – Meat Loaf, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1972 – Gwyneth Paltrow, American actress, blogger, and businesswoman

1984 – Avril Lavigne, Canadian singer-songwriter, actress, and fashion designer

1921 – Engelbert Humperdinck, German composer and educator (b. 1854)

1940 – Julius Wagner-Jauregg, Austrian physician and neuroscientist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1857)

1944 – Aimee Semple McPherson, Canadian-American evangelist, founded the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel (b. 1890)

1956 – Babe Didrikson Zaharias, American basketball player and golfer (b. 1911)

1960 – Sylvia Pankhurst, English activist (b. 1882)

1993 – Jimmy Doolittle, American general, Medal of Honor recipient (b. 1896)

2009 – William Safire, American author and journalist (b. 1929)

2017 – Hugh Hefner, American publisher, founder of Playboy Enterprises (b. 1926)

Those who croaked on September 27 include only one notable I could find:

1917 – Edgar Degas, French painter and sculptor (b. 1834)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili had a visitor who adores cats, and she takes the opportunity to wheedle for noms:

Mateusz: May I be your friend? Hili: Of course: it’s only to my best friends that I reveal which sausages I like best.

In Polish:

Mateusz: Czy mogę być twoim przyjacielem? Hili: Oczywiście, tylko najlepszym przyjaciołom mówię, które kiełbaski lubię najbardziej.

From Amazing Things, a totally awesome Halloween costume: NRA Raccoon, who won’t give up his weapon until it’s pried from his cold, dead paws.

From Laurie Ann:

And from reader Bruce; what to do with dead flies. Oy! This is disrespect to dipterans.

This is the last tweet that I’ll post from Grania; she put it on her site also sent it to me. It’s very like her:

Every time I watch this I love these people a little bit more. https://t.co/EJgBmGbMmW — Grania Spingies (@Ygern) June 10, 2019

From Gethyn: caught in the act!

This is definitely an affair scene pic.twitter.com/h4IF6ACEkc — Akki (@Akkivideos) September 25, 2019

From reader Gravelinpector: a conundrum!

If oil is made of decomposed dinosaurs. And plastic is made from oil. Then toy dinosaurs are made from dinosaurs 🦕 — Dr. Héloïse Stevance 💖 💥 (@Sydonahi) September 25, 2019

But I responded in a rare riposte:

Well, not really. There might be some molecules of decomposed dinosaurs in oil, but the vast bulk of it comprises ancient plankton and algae. Still, a cute thought. https://t.co/2oZAghqoH1 — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) September 26, 2019

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. She says of the first one, “This is enough to make most people feel good.” Truefact!

Oh my God, this is so beautiful😍😍 pic.twitter.com/UH5kECmApH — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) September 22, 2019

An excellent caption for a bunch of you meerkats (or is it meerkittens?)

When you've been in the pub all day with your mates and come out into the fresh air. 📹: https://t.co/SLx7gY8VzC pic.twitter.com/uKTkP4JH2h — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) September 18, 2019

Two tweets from Matthew. The first shows an octopus dramatically changing color while asleep. The link gives a plausible but probably inaccurate account of what it might be dreaming (do octopuses dream of electric eels?)

This octopus is changing colors in her sleep, and they think she might be dreaming! DUDE. https://t.co/m4D92xI0jh via @LaughingSquid — Corina Newsome (@hood_naturalist) September 26, 2019

I would have expected this in Portland, but I guess the Seattle-ites have the technical skill:

A hacker broke into an electronic road sign in Seattle on Wednesday, changing the message to read "Impeach the Bastard." https://t.co/7h7hOIinw6 — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) September 26, 2019