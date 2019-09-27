Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, September 27, 2019, and the week—one with great weather in Chicago—has passed swiftly. (Rain and hail are predicted for today.) It’s National Chocolate Milk Day, a libation I haven’t tasted in years, but one I’d buy every day for junior high-school lunch (it was 2¢ per half pint).
It’s also National Corned Beef Hash Day, Hug a Vegetarian Day (?), World Tourism Day, and Save the Koala Day. The species, Phascolarctos cinereus, is the only living member of the family Phascolarctidae. With fewer than 100,000 individuals left, the species is listed as vulnerable and threatened by habitat destruction. Here’s an orphaned nine-month-old koala baby, being reared for release:
And there’s a Google Doodle today, celebrating Google. If you click on it you go to a search for “Google”. According to C|Net, it’s Google’s 21st birthday, which means the company can buy a beer. From C|Net:
The Doodle shows you what a typical desktop computer looked like 21 years ago when Stanford Ph.D. students and Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page published a paper called The Anatomy of a Large-Scale Hypertextual Web Search Engine. In it, the pair outlined Google, a prototype “large-scale search engine” that had a database of “at least 24 million pages.”
Stuff that happened on September 27 includes this:
- 1066 – William the Conqueror and his army set sail from the mouth of the Somme river, beginning the Norman conquest of England.
- 1777 – American Revolution: Lancaster, Pennsylvania becomes the capital of the United States for one day after Congress evacuates Philadelphia.
- 1908 – Production of the Model T automobile begins at the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant in Detroit.
- 1962 – Rachel Carson’s book Silent Spring is published, inspiring an environmental movement and the creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
A signed first edition of this book, like that below, goes for around $4000:
- 1975 – The last use of capital punishment in Spain sparks worldwide protests.
- 1998 – The Google internet search engine retroactively claims this date as its birthday. [See note above.]
Notables born on this day include:
- 1722 – Samuel Adams, American philosopher and politician, 4th Governor of Massachusetts (d. 1803)
- 1840 – Thomas Nast, German-American cartoonist (d. 1902)
Here’s Nast’s “The Tammany Tiger Loose”, referring to New York’s corrupt government and published in 1871. Political cartoons were real works of art in those days.
- 1896 – Sam Ervin, American soldier and politician (d. 1985)
- 1924 – Bud Powell, American pianist and composer (d. 1966)
- 1934 – Wilford Brimley, American actor
- 1947 – Meat Loaf, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor
- 1972 – Gwyneth Paltrow, American actress, blogger, and businesswoman
- 1984 – Avril Lavigne, Canadian singer-songwriter, actress, and fashion designer
- 1921 – Engelbert Humperdinck, German composer and educator (b. 1854)
- 1940 – Julius Wagner-Jauregg, Austrian physician and neuroscientist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1857)
- 1944 – Aimee Semple McPherson, Canadian-American evangelist, founded the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel (b. 1890)
- 1956 – Babe Didrikson Zaharias, American basketball player and golfer (b. 1911)
- 1960 – Sylvia Pankhurst, English activist (b. 1882)
- 1993 – Jimmy Doolittle, American general, Medal of Honor recipient (b. 1896)
- 2009 – William Safire, American author and journalist (b. 1929)
- 2017 – Hugh Hefner, American publisher, founder of Playboy Enterprises (b. 1926)
Those who croaked on September 27 include only one notable I could find:
- 1917 – Edgar Degas, French painter and sculptor (b. 1834)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili had a visitor who adores cats, and she takes the opportunity to wheedle for noms:
Mateusz: May I be your friend?Hili: Of course: it’s only to my best friends that I reveal which sausages I like best.
Mateusz: Czy mogę być twoim przyjacielem?Hili: Oczywiście, tylko najlepszym przyjaciołom mówię, które kiełbaski lubię najbardziej.
From Amazing Things, a totally awesome Halloween costume: NRA Raccoon, who won’t give up his weapon until it’s pried from his cold, dead paws.
And from reader Bruce; what to do with dead flies. Oy! This is disrespect to dipterans.
This is the last tweet that I’ll post from Grania; she put it on her site also sent it to me. It’s very like her:
From Gethyn: caught in the act!
From reader Gravelinpector: a conundrum!
But I responded in a rare riposte:
Two tweets from Heather Hastie. She says of the first one, “This is enough to make most people feel good.” Truefact!
An excellent caption for a bunch of you meerkats (or is it meerkittens?)
Two tweets from Matthew. The first shows an octopus dramatically changing color while asleep. The link gives a plausible but probably inaccurate account of what it might be dreaming (do octopuses dream of electric eels?)
I would have expected this in Portland, but I guess the Seattle-ites have the technical skill:
RE: plastic dinosaurs, Randall Monroe did an excellent ‘What if’ on this:
https://what-if.xkcd.com/101/
I used to own the Incredible Hulk issue in which this character was introduced (sometime in the early ’80s, I think). I think PCC(E) would appreciate it, because it opened with the words, “Now somewhere off in the black holes of Sirius Major there lived a young boy named Rocket Raccoon…”
There is a nice 1968 illustrated book on political cartoon history, “The Ungentlemanly Art: A History of American Political Cartoons” by stephen hess and milton kaplan. Likely out of print but you might look for it in second hand book stores. Full disclosure – Kaplan was my cousin. He was curator of prints and photographs at the library of congress and provided historical prints and photographs as coauthor for a number of large format history books in the 1950s and 60s including the civil war book “Divided We Fought” with hirst milhollon.
Today’s Guardian has a koala news story from New South Wales, where a young koala was hit by a car and dragged at speed for several miles. Happily, the koala suffered only minor abrasions, and is currently recovering at a koala hospital before being returned to the wild:
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/sep/26/wazza-the-koala-survives-110kmh-trip-on-nsw-highway-with-only-a-gravel-rash
That’s because koalas are badass and don’t give a fuck (song originally made by the brilliant zefrank1):
🐾🐾