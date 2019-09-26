Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019: National Pancake Day. It’s also National Better Breakfast Day (I had a latte and two pieces of cinnamon toast, which I guess is a Worse Breakfast), Shamu the Whale Day, and National Dumpling Day. It’s a good day to eat! Finally, it’s both National Good Neighbor Day and Lumberjack Day, described by Checkiday as:

Lumberjack Day celebrates the archetypal woodsman, the lumberjack. The day was created in 2005 by Marianne Ways and Colleen AF Venable as an excuse to eat pancakes and waffles with friends, and because International Talk Like a Pirate Day comes a week before it, and they wanted to celebrate a different character.

And give that today’s Lumberjack Day, the laws of physics dictated that I put up this famous skit:

Posting will be light today as I have things to do. As always (and like Maru), I try my best.

Stuff that happened on September 26 includes:

1580 – Francis Drake finishes his circumnavigation of the Earth.

1687 – The Parthenon in Athens is partially destroyed during the Morean War.

1789 – George Washington appoints the first cabinet of the United States government.

1905 – Albert Einstein publishes the third of his Annus Mirabilis papers, introducing the special theory of relativity.

Here’s the paper: “On the electrodynamics of moving bodies”. The Nobel Prize, however, was given not for relativity but for his paper on the photoelectric effect (the other two papers of the four were on Brownian motion and the equivalence of mass and energy.) Quite a good year for Einstein!

1933 – As gangster Machine Gun Kelly surrenders to the FBI, he shouts out, “Don’t shoot, G-Men!”, which becomes a nickname for FBI agents.

1942 – Holocaust: Senior SS official August Frank issues a memorandum detailing how Jews should be “evacuated”.

1960 – In Chicago, the first televised debate takes place between presidential candidates Richard M. Nixon and John F. Kennedy.

1969 – Abbey Road, the last recorded album by The Beatles, is released.

The album (not one of my favorites( those would be Revolver and Sergeant Pepper) features Ringo’s only drum solo in the entire history of the Beatles—on “The End”. There’s no good live recording of it, but here’s a 7-year-old, Harry Strunk, playing it:

1981 – Nolan Ryan sets a Major League record by throwing his fifth no-hitter.

1984 – The United Kingdom and China agree to a transfer of sovereignty over Hong Kong, to take place in 1997.

Notables born on this day include:

1774 – Johnny Appleseed, American gardener and environmentalist (d. 1845)

1849 – Ivan Pavlov, Russian physiologist and physician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1936)

1874 – Lewis Hine, American photographer and activist (d. 1940)

1888 – T. S. Eliot, English poet, playwright, critic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1965)

1914 – Jack LaLanne, American fitness expert (d. 2011)

1925 – Marty Robbins, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, actor, and race car driver (d. 1982)

1948 – Olivia Newton-John, English-Australian singer-songwriter and actress

1962 – Chunky Pandey, Indian actor

I’m really not familiar with Chunky Pandey, but I like the name (his real name is Suyash Pandey). He doesn’t seem to be chunky at all.

Those who joined the Choir Invisible on September 26 include:

1820 – Daniel Boone, American hunter and explorer (b. 1734)

1902 – Levi Strauss, German-American businessman, founded Levi Strauss & Co. (b. 1829)

1945 – Béla Bartók, Hungarian pianist and composer (b. 1881)

1946 – William Strunk, Jr., American author and educator (b. 1869)

1952 – George Santayana, Spanish philosopher, novelist, and poet (b. 1863)

2003 – Robert Palmer, English singer-songwriter (b. 1949)

2008 – Paul Newman, American actor, director, producer, and businessman (b. 1925)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili was out late and so had to spend the night in her “nest” that the staff has made on the veranda:

A: Didn’t you get cold? Hili: No, although the nights are already chill.

In Polish:

Ja: Nie zmarzłaś?

Hili: Nie, ale noce są już chłodne.

From Amazing Things:

Also from Amazing Things. Is this a caracal?

The ante-antepenultimate Twitter post from Grania on her account. We’ll have one more and be done.

Sadly, #HIGNFY isn't on the air during the selection of a new Prime Minister. Fortunately, the dropping of court proceedings against Boris Johnson for misuse of public office means we can now show the uncensored footage from the show in which the case was discussed.

Click the link to see the cartoon. My children’s book isn’t like that!

From reader Barry, who asks, “Odd that the cat is not scrambling to get out. Maybe floating in water is… fun?”

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. I’m a sucker for these rescue cat videos:

One more point for humanity.

The hypocrisy of Republicans, via Ann German:

This ad from Republicans for the Rule of Law is up on the air–part of a larger campaign to focus on corruption in the Trump administration. There's always been corruption in our politics, but usually as a bug, not a feature. Corruption is a Trump administration feature.

Tweets from Matthew. This first one should put your troubles in perspective—or perhaps not:

A paper in Nature reports that Earth's vegetation may not be able to continue to absorb human carbon dioxide emissions at current rates, which could accelerate climate change and exacerbate its effects.

Look at this beautiful and gentle monotreme anteater (the only monotreme other than the platypus). I used to pet one at Harvard’s MCZ (on the belly!)

A prank call to Nigel Farage, Brexiteer par excellence. (See more here.)

The clip for those wondering!