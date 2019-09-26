Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019: National Pancake Day. It’s also National Better Breakfast Day (I had a latte and two pieces of cinnamon toast, which I guess is a Worse Breakfast), Shamu the Whale Day, and National Dumpling Day. It’s a good day to eat! Finally, it’s both National Good Neighbor Day and Lumberjack Day, described by Checkiday as:
Lumberjack Day celebrates the archetypal woodsman, the lumberjack. The day was created in 2005 by Marianne Ways and Colleen AF Venable as an excuse to eat pancakes and waffles with friends, and because International Talk Like a Pirate Day comes a week before it, and they wanted to celebrate a different character.
And give that today’s Lumberjack Day, the laws of physics dictated that I put up this famous skit:
Posting will be light today as I have things to do. As always (and like Maru), I try my best.
Stuff that happened on September 26 includes:
- 1580 – Francis Drake finishes his circumnavigation of the Earth.
- 1687 – The Parthenon in Athens is partially destroyed during the Morean War.
- 1789 – George Washington appoints the first cabinet of the United States government.
- 1905 – Albert Einstein publishes the third of his Annus Mirabilis papers, introducing the special theory of relativity.
Here’s the paper: “On the electrodynamics of moving bodies”. The Nobel Prize, however, was given not for relativity but for his paper on the photoelectric effect (the other two papers of the four were on Brownian motion and the equivalence of mass and energy.) Quite a good year for Einstein!
- 1933 – As gangster Machine Gun Kelly surrenders to the FBI, he shouts out, “Don’t shoot, G-Men!”, which becomes a nickname for FBI agents.
- 1942 – Holocaust: Senior SS official August Frank issues a memorandum detailing how Jews should be “evacuated”.
- 1960 – In Chicago, the first televised debate takes place between presidential candidates Richard M. Nixon and John F. Kennedy.
- 1969 – Abbey Road, the last recorded album by The Beatles, is released.
The album (not one of my favorites( those would be Revolver and Sergeant Pepper) features Ringo’s only drum solo in the entire history of the Beatles—on “The End”. There’s no good live recording of it, but here’s a 7-year-old, Harry Strunk, playing it:
- 1981 – Nolan Ryan sets a Major League record by throwing his fifth no-hitter.
- 1984 – The United Kingdom and China agree to a transfer of sovereignty over Hong Kong, to take place in 1997.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1774 – Johnny Appleseed, American gardener and environmentalist (d. 1845)
- 1849 – Ivan Pavlov, Russian physiologist and physician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1936)
- 1874 – Lewis Hine, American photographer and activist (d. 1940)
- 1888 – T. S. Eliot, English poet, playwright, critic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1965)
- 1914 – Jack LaLanne, American fitness expert (d. 2011)
- 1925 – Marty Robbins, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, actor, and race car driver (d. 1982)
- 1948 – Olivia Newton-John, English-Australian singer-songwriter and actress
- 1962 – Chunky Pandey, Indian actor
I’m really not familiar with Chunky Pandey, but I like the name (his real name is Suyash Pandey). He doesn’t seem to be chunky at all.
Those who joined the Choir Invisible on September 26 include:
- 1820 – Daniel Boone, American hunter and explorer (b. 1734)
- 1902 – Levi Strauss, German-American businessman, founded Levi Strauss & Co. (b. 1829)
- 1945 – Béla Bartók, Hungarian pianist and composer (b. 1881)
- 1946 – William Strunk, Jr., American author and educator (b. 1869)
- 1952 – George Santayana, Spanish philosopher, novelist, and poet (b. 1863)
- 2003 – Robert Palmer, English singer-songwriter (b. 1949)
- 2008 – Paul Newman, American actor, director, producer, and businessman (b. 1925)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili was out late and so had to spend the night in her “nest” that the staff has made on the veranda:
A: Didn’t you get cold?Hili: No, although the nights are already chill.
Ja: Nie zmarzłaś?
Hili: Nie, ale noce są już chłodne.
From Amazing Things:
Also from Amazing Things. Is this a caracal?
The ante-antepenultimate Twitter post from Grania on her account. We’ll have one more and be done.
Click the link to see the cartoon. My children’s book isn’t like that!
From reader Barry, who asks, “Odd that the cat is not scrambling to get out. Maybe floating in water is… fun?”
Two tweets from Heather Hastie. I’m a sucker for these rescue cat videos:
The hypocrisy of Republicans, via Ann German:
Tweets from Matthew. This first one should put your troubles in perspective—or perhaps not:
Look at this beautiful and gentle monotreme anteater (the only monotreme other than the platypus). I used to pet one at Harvard’s MCZ (on the belly!)
A prank call to Nigel Farage, Brexiteer par excellence. (See more here.)
I almost hate to say it, but Ringo’s drum solo on the Abbey Road medley has always struck me as a much-abbreviated capsule version of the infamous four-minute drum solo a year earlier on the Iron Butterfly’s In A Gadda Da Vida:
Reporter: Is Ringo the Best Drummer in the World?
John Lennon: He’s not even the best drummer in the Beatles.
Hey, Ringo isn’t the greatest drummer ever, but he really doesn’t get enough credit. The way he keeps a beat and throws in little fills really makes their music pop while still allowing the rest of the band to be center stage. He was the perfect drummer for the Beatles. That’s my opinion, at least 🙂
I think the spotty wild cat is a serval kitten.
Spot on! You beat me to it… Caracals are essentially tropical lynx with ear tufts & no spots
https://www.ecosia.org/images?q=cARACAL
comments seem to be slow to appear… ?
caracals have ear tufts
“Have I Got News For You” is an excellent show, but times like these make me long for the return of “Spitting Image”, a satire show which featured latex puppets of prominent politicians. It ran for several years in the early 1980s, and it skewered the Thatcher government and the ineffectual Labour opposition reually mercilessly. Ronald Reagan was also a regular. Johnson and Trump and their lackeys would be perfect fodder for the Spitting Image treatment.
Ronald Reagan puppet: Margaret Thatcher is a fine woman. Pity it’s only her country that I’m screwing.
Scene – Margaret Thatcher and her Cabinet ministers sitting in a restaurant.
Waiter: What would you like to order, sir?
Thatcher: I’ll have the steak.
Waiter: How would you like it?
Thatcher: Oh, raw, please.
Waiter: And the vegetables?
Thatcher: [Looks at her Cabinet ministers] Oh, they’ll have the same as me.
Wasn’t Kenneth Baker depicted as a snail?
My two favorite political comedies are both British: Yes Minister/Prime Minister and The Thick of it. Have you seen them? Absolutely brilliant!
One of the greatest political comedy scenes of all time: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGscoaUWW2M
Never thought I could even stand to be in the same room as Bill Kristol but lately he has become almost likable.
Who knew that George Washington’s selection as Secretary of Treasure would be the best one in over 200 years. We currently have the bottom of the pile.
My favorite Beatles albums:
1. The White Album
2. Revolver
3. Abbey Road
4. Sergeant Pepper’s
5/6. Magical Mystery Tour/Rubber Soul
Those are the ones that will always stick with me. Obviously, I’m a much bigger fan of their later work, but man are those albums great.
“Before this paper [Brownian motion], atoms were recognized as a useful concept, but physicists and chemists debated whether atoms were real entities. Einstein’s statistical discussion of atomic behavior gave experimentalists a way to count atoms by looking through an ordinary microscope.”
It is fascinating to think about the timing of these ideas.
For some reason (perhaps not paying attention or caring when it ever came up), long ago I got it in my head that atoms were something trivial that was in some way sorted out in a non-mysterious way a “very long time ago”. It really wasn’t a “very long time ago”.
Source: Wikipedia
Whoops – the quote in quotations is Wikipedia- the rest is Yours Truly.
The DNI, that’s director of national intelligence is currently testifying before the house intelligence committee. He obviously is a toady for the administration. His main reason for not forwarding the complaint as he is suppose to do is because instead, he went to the judicial branch. His whole argument is about executive privilege. He must have said that 100 times. Yet, when asked if executive privilege had been declared he could not say. The man is, among other things, an idiot. Just put the cuffs on this guy and get him out.
You have a whistleblower complaint that implicates BARR, the attorney general and who do you take it to. BARR.