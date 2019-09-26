Over a year ago, my family and I visited Maui for a ten-day vacation. I of course brought my camera and I used every opportunity to photograph arthropods.

We spent several days in Kihei, which is a lovely but touristy town on the southern coast. But true to what everyone says about Maui, it still felt very small and laid back. A short drive north from there along the coastal highway takes one to the Maui National Wildlife Refuge. This is one of many maintained natural areas, and I visited the site several times.

One of my first finds there was the large Hawaiian garden spider (Argiope appensa) shown in the first picture. These striking spiders are indigenous to several islands in the Pacific, and they were everywhere on Maui. Most of the time the spiders would be hanging the ‘wrong way’ with only their ventral side being easily viewed. But if you reach around the top and give them a light tap on their back they usually flipped to the other side of the web and posed for pictures. Next is a tiny male of this species. These were generally hanging out near the females in an accessory web. Like most orb weavers, male garden spiders are very small.