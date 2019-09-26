Photos of readers

Here’s a self portrait of reader David Coxill, whose caption is below:

Here I am in the mid 80s, scanned the slide onto my computer. The camera was set up facing a mirror, I set the self timer going and moved halfway through the long exposure, then scanned it back to front to have the camera the correct way round.

Send in your photo (two max) if you want them featured, and be creative (or use an interesting old photo). Thanks!

  1. Randall Schenck
    Posted September 26, 2019 at 4:33 pm | Permalink

    When you said mid 80s I thought for a moment, age? Very involved photo but in the end, I think we’ll need a better one for your passport.

  2. Mark R.
    Posted September 26, 2019 at 4:42 pm | Permalink

    Nice use of Photoshop. I kid! That’s a very creative analog photo. I’ve never been a photography instructor, but I’ll give you an “A”.

