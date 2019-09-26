Ken Burns’s new documentary, “Country Music”

Even if you’re not a fan of country music (I like some of it but not a lot of it), you will want to watch Ken Burns’s latest documentary, “Country Music” (the website is here). This was done in collaboration with two producers, Dayton Duncan and Julie Dunfey.
There are eight two-hour episodes, making it almost as comprehensive as Burns’s 9-episode masterpiece, “The Civil War,” which I still think is the greatest thing to ever appear on television. The list of the new series’s episodes is here, and you can see the first one (1 hour 51 minutes) on that page.
I had no idea there even was such a documentary, and accidentally came upon it while flipping to PBS. I was mesmerized and watched for over an hour until the show was over. I happened to catch episode 5, “Sons and Daughters of America,” which spanned 1964-1968, and featured Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard, Bob Dylan (in a duet with Cash), Charlie Pride, and others who knew the greats, like Roseanne Cash. There are interviews with some who have passed on (like Haggard, who died three years ago), so the show must have been in the works for a while. The interviews are terrific, as are the clips of the music. I had no idea, for instance, that Haggard was a habitual though minor criminal in his youth, and spent time in San Quentin prison.
This is uniquely American music, in line with Burns’s overall project to document Americana. I really recommend you start watching it. If you don’t like it, turn it off, but I’m betting you won’t. The episode schedule is here, but you may have to tweak it for your local NPR station. At any rate, unlike the BBC for us, even Brits can watch it online after the episodes appear on television.
Do you recognize these folks?
I’m about half way through the series. It is really excellent.
That’s Mr. Sam Phillips’s Million Dollar Quartet from Sun Records on the bottom — The Killer, Mr. Blue Suede Shoes, the Man in Black, and The King.
A one-off meeting, but there was music recorded and issued!
Here’s some:
The Civil War documentary has not held up well, though it was incredibly compelling. The academic historians that I follow have voiced these criticisms: over-romanticization of the struggle, far too much of the Lost Cause perspective, and insufficient discussion of the brutality of the institution of slavery.
Sent from my iPhone
>
There will always be criticism of a documentary that cannot cover everything for it not covering everything. But i did not mind the strong balance on the war from the Southern perspective.
What balance from the Southern perspective???? The South wanted a society built on slavery. And Burns kept trotting out Shelby Foote to make you think it was not all bad.
I am always amazed at those who cannot look at history without including their current personal opinion. We all kind of know slavery was bad. Shelby is a historian.
What current personal opinion? The Civil War was about slavery. The South is still infecting this country with its ideology. It kept de facto slavery in place into the 1960s. Shelby Foote was not a historian. He was a southern apologist who Burns turned into a star. Straight from Foote’s mouth –
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shelby_Foote
in a 1997 interview with Donald Faulkner and William Kennedy, Foote stated that he would have fought for the Confederacy, and “what’s more, I would fight for the Confederacy today if the circumstances were similar. There’s a great deal of misunderstanding about the Confederacy, the Confederate flag, slavery, the whole thing. The political correctness of today is no way to look at the middle of the nineteenth century. The Confederates fought for some substantially good things. States’ rights is not just a theoretical excuse for oppressing people. You have to understand that the raggedy Confederate soldier who owned no slaves and probably couldn’t even read the Constitution, let alone understand it, when he was captured by Union soldiers and asked, ‘what are you fighting for?’ replied, ‘I’m fighting because you’re down here.’ So I certainly would have fought to keep people from invading my native state.
The fact that you consider Shelby Foote to be a historian pretty much proves my point.
I really liked his documentary on jazz, although I know some serious jazz aficionados carped about that one, too. But, hey, what’s the point of being a serious aficionado if you can’t find something to carp about, anyway?
What’s got 99 legs and one tooth?
The front row of the audience at the Grand Old Opry
The only country music joke I could come up with on short notice.
Iowa Public Television is fabulous. Locally,
Mr Burns’ Country Music in its entirety just
finished last night, its having aired t w i c e
per night from 7:00 to 11:00pm Central during
both last and this weeks’ Sunday through
Wednesday evenings. I mean to state that
IF one wanted to do so, one could ‘ve on one’s
big screen languished through 32 hours’ worth
of this glorious deal. I loved it all; but
since I am in love with three dead men, the
most smashing for me was Episode 8. I ‘ve
stated it here before: no one sings A Thing
… … NOT A Thing … … as does the one – off
Mr Waylon Jennings.
He said so himself: his most favored – ever recorded piece is thus: Dreamin’ My Dreams of http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rZuO7eXYxDI = ” I hope I won’t be that WRONG any more … … ”
O yeah. Me too.
Blue
ps By the way, Mr Burns for his “Civil War”
series determinedly asked for, and received,
its writer’s special permission to use INside it
thus: Ashokan Farewell of
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2kZASM8OX7s
selected by My William, ‘fore he died
14 April last, for his own memorial.
His child bowed it … … there.
Not One Dry Eye. Tears tracking down Everyone’s cheeks.
And in Mr Burns’ Country Music, .that. is what Mr Vince Gill stated of it all: he just wanted it, ANY of it, ” to move me. It is, for me, the emotion of it. ”
I know I may be WRONG to do so, but I shall be
in love with both William and Mr Jennings until
such moment as I myself no longer … … inhale.
Ken Burns also did an excellent documentary on Mark Twain.
I’ve caught one episode in its entirety and small portion of another. Excellent throughout.
I am not a huge fan of country music (especially the contemporary versions of it) but I thoroughly enjoyed the Ken Burns series. I remember watching Johnny Cash’s TV show when I was a young’un, but I did not recall the eclectic nature of the musical guests he had on the show, in addition to his own semi-radical streak. I was most fascinated by the shows dealing with the 60s and 70s and the influences of other musical genres on country music and vice versa.
Like others, I’m not a Country Western fan but I did watch Episodes 3 & 4 and found them compelling. Having just finished On the Road: The Original Scroll, I couldn’t help but connect Hank Williams with Neal Cassady and Jack Kerouac. Epidosde 3 ended with his death and Episode 4 ended with Patsy Cline’s death.
I also happened on this by accident and as a long time old timey music fan I’ve been thoroughly enjoying it. Hope he does something similar for Black country blues.
” “The Civil War,” which I still think is the greatest thing to ever appear on television”
I loved that series but as Simon has pointed out, I’ve heard there were problems with it and I know a Civil War buff who was not that impressed.
My votes for the best things to ever appear on TV
I Claudius
Band of Brothers
Rick Burns series on New York
Ken Burns ‘The War’
…. I’m sure there are 1 or 2 more if I could think of them
I’ve always liked Bluegrass but never thought of that as country music. I think I’ve always had a bit of a prejudice against country music but maybe the music I didnt like was more “country pop” and classic country is quality music.
A movie that could leave anyone more disposed to country is “O Brother Where Art Thou” I highly recommend.
Until the “O Brother Where Art Thou” soundtrack was released, the best selling bluegrass album was Old & In The Way with Jerry Garcia (banjo, vocals), Peter Rowan (guitar, vocals), Vassar Clements (fiddle), David Grisman (mandolin, vocals), and John Kahn (string bass).
Garcia had many interests. Sadly, RIP Robert Hunter.
I do hope that Ken Burns included Roy Acuff singing “The Wabash Cannonball” — specifically this rendition from 1940.
I’ve loved it since my early childhod. It’s one of my favorite songs of any genre, but only this version by Roy Acuff. For me it’s a classic.
Rest easy, he did.
Click “Watch this vidso on Youtube.” He does a mean train whistle imitation.
“At any rate, unlike the BBC for us, even Brits can watch it online after the episodes appear on television.”
That may seem inequitable, and I must admit it niggles me too, but there is a very good reason for it. The BBC is (partly) funded by an annual television licence fee (currently 154 pounds ($195) a year). A TV licence is also required to use iPlayer, the BBC’s online service. The presumption is, that if you’re in Britain, you will have already paid for a TV licence so iPlayer is included in that.
The Beeb also derives a very large slice of its income from overseas TV sales and DVD sales of popular series like Dr Who and wildlife specials. They’re not going to cut their revenue from that (or undercut the sale value to overseas broadcasters) by streaming it on the Internet.
Obviously other channels and other countries have different funding models, usually involving adverts. But whatever you’re watching, it’s getting paid for somehow.
cr
I should add that I’m in NZ, and there are other tracks on e.g. Youtube which “The uploader has not made available in your country”, presumably for similar commercial reasons.
cr
Oh, I have been watching this. I am a very selective fan of this type of music, but this series had me riveted.
I generally enjoy Burns’ documentaries, but I find that people who are experts in the field often find fault with them. For example, I know a great deal about the history of the National Parks and I certainly had problems with his National Park series. I am enjoying the country music shows. I did not like that he basically started the time line of the series in the 1920s. He actually could have done more to recognize the role of African American string bands that go well back into the 1800s. There were black fiddle players who were very influential. Rhiannon Giddens has studied this history and he had her on the first episode, but he could have used her expertise more.
There has been some criticism that he is relying almost completely on country musicians and not using music scholars who have studied the genre. Not sure how valid that is. But, on the National Park episodes he did not use some of the top historians of park history and in one episode he had Nevada Barr as a talking head, and while she worked for the Park Service for a short time, she is known for being a mystery writer and not a park history expert.
I have only watched 3 episodes. I like the early country music, but around the 1980s or so, the music changed a lot. Seems to me that now it is mostly twangy pop/rock that has really lost its roots. It is my understanding that this transition is largely the work of Chet Atkins who became one of the biggest music producers in Nashville. The other big change was moving the Grand Old Opry from the lovely Ryman Auditorium to the horrible garish Opryland.
Just learned that there is a Carter Family music center in Hiltons, Virginia and a number of historic sites related to the Carters nearby. I am heading that way in early November and now plan to visit it.
I hope Willie Nelson gets his due. This video has 24,236,672 views. Merle Haggard’s “Okie from Muskogee”
Haggard sings:
“We don’t smoke marijuana in Muskogee
.
.
.
We don’t let our hair grow long and shaggy”
Cue for Willie Nelson to walk on