How do astronauts do hygiene?

This new video, narrated by former NASA astronaut (and Columbia professor) Mike Massimino, answers a lot of your pressing questions about how astronauts keep clean in space. His answers apply to the Space Shuttle and to the International Space Station, though procedures sometimes differ between them.  Here are some of the important issues addressed in the video.

How do you shower?
How do you pee and poo? And what happens to the feces and urine?
Can you shave in space?
How do you wash your hair or brush your teeth?
Can you wear contact lenses?
How can you do laundry?
What if you have to go to the bathroom during a space walk?
And does it get stinky up there? (Answer: yes indeed!)

In the end, Massimino speculates about future hygiene problems as we travel farther and longer from Earth.

13 Comments

  1. bwcarey
    Posted September 26, 2019 at 12:11 pm | Permalink

    with difficulty

    Reply
  2. Mike Anderson
    Posted September 26, 2019 at 12:11 pm | Permalink

    I think for long range space travel, we’re going to need gravity (either centrifugal or acceleration), simply for health reasons. Then all these icky secondary problems are solved as well.

    Reply
  3. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted September 26, 2019 at 12:17 pm | Permalink

    I’ve been seeing that video come up in the videos the YouTube AI shows me

    Reply
  4. Paul Topping
    Posted September 26, 2019 at 12:25 pm | Permalink

    My bidet works in space. I’m sure of it.

    Reply
    • Mark
      Posted September 26, 2019 at 12:39 pm | Permalink

      Define “works.”

      Reply
    • Mike Deschane
      Posted September 26, 2019 at 12:40 pm | Permalink

      No gravity.

      Reply
    • Paul Topping
      Posted September 26, 2019 at 12:49 pm | Permalink

      It was supposed to be a joke. For those that really thought that I and/or my bidet had been to space, shame on you. 😉

      Reply
      • Mark
        Posted September 26, 2019 at 12:54 pm | Permalink

        “It was supposed to be a joke.”

        So was my reply.

        Reply
  5. Mike Deschane
    Posted September 26, 2019 at 12:43 pm | Permalink

    “Packing for Mars” by Mary Roach. Fun read, but maybe more than you want to know about astronaut hygiene.

    Reply
  6. Mark R.
    Posted September 26, 2019 at 12:51 pm | Permalink

    The answer to those questions are all a mystery to me, and I think I’ll leave it that way.

    Reply
  7. Charles Sawicki
    Posted September 26, 2019 at 12:52 pm | Permalink

    Of topic, but the house has reached 219 votes for impeachment, so it will happen. The interesting fact is that some republicans are listed as undecided! See House tracker:

  8. Randall Schenck
    Posted September 26, 2019 at 12:52 pm | Permalink

    So what do we learn from this: Stay away from rainbows in space. Today’s coffee is tomorrow’s coffee. Don’t let anything follow you off the toilet.

    I’ll go with what my wife says about camping. I’m not going anywhere I can’t take my bathroom.

    Reply
  9. George
    Posted September 26, 2019 at 12:58 pm | Permalink

    Mary Roach answered all these questions – and more! Check out Packing for Mars.
    http://www.maryroach.net/packing-for-mars.html

    Reply

