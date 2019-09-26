How do astronauts do hygiene?

This new video, narrated by former NASA astronaut (and Columbia professor) Mike Massimino, answers a lot of your pressing questions about how astronauts keep clean in space. His answers apply to the Space Shuttle and to the International Space Station, though procedures sometimes differ between them. Here are some of the important issues addressed in the video.

How do you shower?

How do you pee and poo? And what happens to the feces and urine?

Can you shave in space?

How do you wash your hair or brush your teeth?

Can you wear contact lenses?

How can you do laundry?

What if you have to go to the bathroom during a space walk?

And does it get stinky up there? (Answer: yes indeed!)

In the end, Massimino speculates about future hygiene problems as we travel farther and longer from Earth.