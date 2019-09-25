Wednesday: Hili dialogue

We’re into fall by two days now: it’s Wednesday, September 25, 2019, and National Quesadilla Day. It’s also National Lobster Day, National Comic Book Day, National Psychotherapy Day, and National One-Hit Wonder Day (name some below; I’ll start the ball rolling with “Take On Me“, by A-Ha, which is a good song but still a one-off; Rolling Stone lists more here).

Stuff that happened on September 25 includes:

275 – For the last time, the Roman Senate chooses an emperor (Marcus Claudius Tacitus).

1237 – England and Scotland sign the Treaty of York, establishing the location of their common border.

1513 – Spanish explorer Vasco Núñez de Balboa reaches what would become known as the Pacific Ocean.

Well, the poem by Keats below, “On first looking into Chapman’s Homer,” is about Cortez seeing the Pacific, but it’ll do for Balboa as it’s such a great poem:

Much have I travell’d in the realms of gold, And many goodly states and kingdoms seen; Round many western islands have I been Which bards in fealty to Apollo hold. Oft of one wide expanse had I been told That deep-brow’d Homer ruled as his demesne; Yet did I never breathe its pure serene Till I heard Chapman speak out loud and bold: Then felt I like some watcher of the skies When a new planet swims into his ken; Or like stout Cortez when with eagle eyes He star’d at the Pacific—and all his men Look’d at each other with a wild surmise— Silent, upon a peak in Darien.

1690 – Publick Occurrences Both Forreign and Domestick, the first newspaper to appear in the Americas, is published for the first and only time.

Actually, it was the first multipage newspaper published in the Americas (in Cambridge), and was shut down by the Colonial government after one issue for “reflections of a very high nature” (whatever those are) and uncertain reports. Here’s the first page of the only issue:

1789 – The United States Congress passes twelve constitutional amendments: the ten known as the Bill of Rights, the (unratified) Congressional Apportionment Amendment, and the Congressional Compensation Amendment.

1926 – The international Convention to Suppress the Slave Trade and Slavery is first signed.

1957 – Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, is integrated by the use of United States Army troops.

1974 – Dr. Frank Jobe performs first ulnar collateral ligament replacement surgery (better known as Tommy John surgery) on baseball player Tommy John.

As Wikipedia notes about this procedure: At the time of John’s operation, Jobe put the chances for success of the operation at 1 in 100.[2] In 2009, prospects of a complete recovery had risen to 85–92 percent.[3] Following his 1974 surgery, John missed the entire 1975 season rehabilitating his arm before returning for the 1976 season. Before his surgery, John had won 124 games. He won 164 games after surgery, retiring in 1989 at age 46.

Notables born on this day include:

1764 – Fletcher Christian, English sailor (d. 1793)

Christian, of course, was the head mutineer on HMS Bounty, and died on Pitcairn Island after burning the boat and stranding himself and his mates. He was 28.

Also born on this day was a Great Fly Man:

1866 – Thomas Hunt Morgan, American biologist, geneticist, and embryologist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1945)

Morgan was my academic great-grandfather, mentor of Theodosius Dobzhansky who was the Ph.D. advisor of my own Ph.D. advisor, Richard Lewontin. To wit:

1903 – Mark Rothko, Latvian-American painter and educator (d. 1970)

1932 – Glenn Gould, Canadian pianist and composer (d. 1982)

1944 – Michael Douglas, American actor and producer

1952 – bell hooks, American author and activist

1969 – Catherine Zeta-Jones, Welsh actress [born on the same day of the year as her husband Michael Douglas; see above]

Here’s Rothko’s “The Cat and the Canary” from 1934/1935:

Those who shuffled off the mortal coil on September 25 include:

1933 – Ring Lardner, American journalist and author (b. 1885)

1960 – Emily Post, American author and educator (b. 1873)

2016 – Arnold Palmer, American golfer (b. 1929)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s on the windowsill, but gives no sign that she wants to come in. Soon she’ll be housebound and restless from cold weather.

A: Do you want to come inside? Hili: No, I’m contemplating the passage of time.

In Polish:

Ja: Chcesz wejść do domu?

Hili: Nie, kontempluję przemijanie czasu.

From Meriliee:

From Michael Fisher:

From the great FB site I am not a grammar cop. I am an English-language enthusiast.

The antepenultimate tweet issued by Grania on her Twitter site. I’ll stop with this soon, but I wasn’t ready to “erase” her from these pages:

My cousin in England told her colleagues she wanted a Mariah Carey birthday cake. They misunderstood, and is the cake they made her instead. It’s Marie Curie, looking very festive. pic.twitter.com/LMHJnMATqD — Harriet Alida Lye (@harrietalida) June 14, 2019

From Nilou. I had NO idea that any turtle could move this fast!

Everything I know is a lie. pic.twitter.com/ocprF9ePSS — Snow Lincler (@HitCockBottom) September 23, 2019

From reader Barry, a Big Bear Fight. I hope the damage was limited to chawed ears. Sound up!

Lightweight vs Heavyweight 🥊

Northern BC 🇨🇦

📹 Cari McGillivray #soundon pic.twitter.com/Z5Sbp5E1bP — Kelly Canuck🍁 (@KellyCanuckTO) September 24, 2019

Two tweets from Heather Hastie, one a followup from the same Tweeter.

It ought to go without saying that you shouldn't take this tweet literally. Because I'm right handed. — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) September 21, 2019

And three from Matthew Cobb. The first shows his beloved Buster Keaton:

Super Mario or Buster Keaton!?! pic.twitter.com/Hn5pm3plPm — Buster Keaton Gifs (@BusterKeatonGif) September 24, 2019

This is excellent:

. . . and a lovely jet-black bug with bright red eyes. Why the red?

How about these for eyes? It's a shield bug from southern Amazonia and I can assure you there's no photo jiggery-pokery #insectoftheday pic.twitter.com/P4POVACDdG — Ross Piper (@DrRossPiper) September 23, 2019