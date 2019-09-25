Photos of readers

Today’s reader is Tom Czarny, who’s gonna be on t.v. His caption:

I’m not really a cop, I just play one in the movies. To my way of thinking every movie needs a bald, goofy-looking sexagenarian in the cast. Keep those deadbeat retirees off the street and paying into Social Security! Photos taken on days 6 and 12 of production of the Indie feature film Quicksand (working title), a millennial “bromantic comedy” about a pair of friends on a road trip to recover a lost wedding ring. I do not use the term millennial in any pejorative manner whatsoever!

I’m the oldest member of cast and crew by easily three decades, and they’re unfailingly polite, consummate professionals and deeply committed to excellence in pursuing their craft. Every 13-15 hour day on the set is bloody hard work but great fun. We’re hoping for a release in Summer, 2020 in time to make the film festival rounds.