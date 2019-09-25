Comedy wildlife awards

Due to the dearth of readers’ wildlife photos (yes, I still have some), I will be posting them only sporadically until more arrive. So today I’ll post a selection of my favorite finalists from the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards for 2019. These are reproduced in The Guardian.

Look at this poor egret!

Warning! Territory marking, follow at your own risk. Photograph: Tilakra Nagaraj/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
Grab life by the… Photograph: Sarah Skinner/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019
Family disagreement. Photograph: Vlado Pirsa/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019.
Hello! Photograph: Kevin Sawford/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019.
Dancing Penguins, Ice skating penguins. Photograph: Andre B Erlich/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019.
Hi!. Photograph: Donna Bourdon/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019.

And two from the competition’s website, with photographers credited on the photos:

h/t: Robert and other readers (thanks!)

  1. Ken Kukec
    Penguins deserve the Torvill & Dean award.

