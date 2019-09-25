Comedy wildlife awards

Due to the dearth of readers’ wildlife photos (yes, I still have some), I will be posting them only sporadically until more arrive. So today I’ll post a selection of my favorite finalists from the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards for 2019. These are reproduced in The Guardian.
Look at this poor egret!
Family disagreement. Photograph: Vlado Pirsa/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019.
And two from the competition’s website, with photographers credited on the photos:
h/t: Robert and other readers (thanks!)
Penguins deserve the Torvill & Dean award.