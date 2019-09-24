Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Well, Fall is upon us, as the year wanes and the days dwindle down to a precious few: September. . . November. . . . Sing it, Willie!

It’s National Cherries Jubilee Day (a dessert I’ve never eaten), as well as Kiss Day (be careful about planting them), Gallbladder Good Health Day (oy!), and National Bluebird of Happiness Day. See the link for the supposed origin of that phrase, and here’s a relevant Gary Larson cartoon:

Stuff that happened on September 24 includes:

787 – Second Council of Nicaea: The council assembles at the church of Hagia Sophia. [Its main purpose appears to have been to restore the use of holy images in Christianity.]

1890 – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints officially renounces polygamy.

1906 – U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt proclaims Devils Tower in Wyoming as the nation’s first National Monument.

1929 – Jimmy Doolittle performs the first flight without a window, proving that full instrument flying from take off to landing is possible.

1948 – The Honda Motor Company is founded.

1957 – President Eisenhower sends the 101st Airborne Division to Little Rock, Arkansas, to enforce desegregation.

Here’s Elizabeth Eckford, one of the “Little Rock Nine” (nine black students who desegregated Little Rock’s Central High School), stoically walking to class on the first day, followed by an enraged racist mob. An iconic picture of bravery—and how times have changed. (More of the story here.)

1975 – Southwest Face expedition members become the first persons to reach the summit of Mount Everest by any of its faces, instead of using a ridge route.

Here’s that daunting face, with the route climbed below it. Those who made it to the top included Dougal Haston, Doug Scott, Pertemba, and Peter Boardman, and the expedition was led by Chris Bonington (now Sir Chris Bonington).

Here’s a video about the expedition. It’s made by Barclays, which sponsored the expedition, and so has a lot of bank-related puffery. Start at 3:30 if you want to get to the mountain stuff:

Notables born on this day include:

1717 – Horace Walpole, English historian, author, and politician (d. 1797)

1880 – Sarah Knauss, American super-centenarian, oldest verified American person ever (d. 1999)

Here’s Knauss, who died at the age of 119! She’s 99 in the photo:

More born on this day:

1893 – Blind Lemon Jefferson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1929)

1895 – André Frédéric Cournand, French physician and physiologist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1988)

1896 – F. Scott Fitzgerald, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1940)

1898 – Howard Florey, Australian pharmacologist and pathologist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1968)

1902 – Ruhollah Khomeini, Iranian religious leader and politician, 1st Supreme Leader of Iran (d. 1989)

1905 – Severo Ochoa, Spanish–American physician and biochemist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1993)

1923 – Fats Navarro, American trumpet player and composer (d. 1950)

1936 – Jim Henson, American puppeteer, director, producer and screenwriter, created The Muppets (d. 1990)

1941 – Linda McCartney, American singer, photographer, and activist (d. 1998)

Notables who expired on September 24 were few; I found only two worth marking:

1541 – Paracelsus, German-Swiss physician, botanist, and chemist (b. 1493)

2016 – Buckwheat Zydeco, American accordionist and bandleader (b. 1947)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili, in an astounding comment, says she’s not quite ready for breakfast:

A: Breakfast? Hili: Wait a moment, I’m just waking up.

In Polish:

Ja: Śniadanie?

Hili: Za chwilę, jeszcze się nie obudziłam.

From Stephen Barnard:

From Merilee:

And from reader Jon: a cat cartoon by Hillary B. Price:

The next to last thing Grania tweeted (a retweet), on June 15:

Diana MacPherson emailed this, adding, “Leave it to Dinesh to go full Godwin on a girl trying to save the planet.” Indeed—have a gander at D’Souza’s lunacy:

Children—notably Nordic white girls with braids and red cheeks—were often used in Nazi propaganda. An old Goebbels technique! Looks like today’s progressive Left is still learning its game from an earlier Left in the 1930s pic.twitter.com/E4q2KZ526s — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) September 22, 2019

Two tweets from Heather Hastie (sound up):

I immediately added the Hawaii Five-O theme but I bet someone asked me already 🔊 pic.twitter.com/9uYytrBgTC — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) September 22, 2019

And a heartening tweet via Ann German:

Don’t tell me one person can’t change the world https://t.co/U1Alu4XcJR — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) September 20, 2019

From reader Barry: a woman saves a snake. Barry says, “This may be the first time that anyone has called a snake ‘sweetheart'”. Sound up, of course.

When you love animals so much that you also save the ones you’re terrified of 🐍😱 pic.twitter.com/dZHGuOp8Z7 — The Dodo (@dodo) September 22, 2019

Three tweets from Matthew. Prometheus had nothing on this guy:

The greatest steal of all time ❗️😲 pic.twitter.com/pNY529G90Q — Physics & Astronomy Zone (@ZonePhysics) September 23, 2019

Yep, pretty much:

A hundred wind chimes all being released all at once! Was the sound what you expected?

🎥 By jesus soto IG pic.twitter.com/Nq169cLe8n — Lori McNee (@lorimcneeartist) August 30, 2019

My cursory investigation suggests that this event really did happen:

"I see that you have made 3 spelling mistakes." Last words of Marquis de Favras after reading his death sentence before being hanged (1790). pic.twitter.com/b4aFy7yyJM — Klaas Meijer (@klaasm67) September 15, 2017