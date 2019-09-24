Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Well, Fall is upon us, as the year wanes and the days dwindle down to a precious few: September. . . November. . . . Sing it, Willie!
It’s National Cherries Jubilee Day (a dessert I’ve never eaten), as well as Kiss Day (be careful about planting them), Gallbladder Good Health Day (oy!), and National Bluebird of Happiness Day. See the link for the supposed origin of that phrase, and here’s a relevant Gary Larson cartoon:
Stuff that happened on September 24 includes:
- 787 – Second Council of Nicaea: The council assembles at the church of Hagia Sophia. [Its main purpose appears to have been to restore the use of holy images in Christianity.]
- 1890 – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints officially renounces polygamy.
- 1906 – U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt proclaims Devils Tower in Wyoming as the nation’s first National Monument.
- 1929 – Jimmy Doolittle performs the first flight without a window, proving that full instrument flying from take off to landing is possible.
- 1948 – The Honda Motor Company is founded.
- 1957 – President Eisenhower sends the 101st Airborne Division to Little Rock, Arkansas, to enforce desegregation.
Here’s Elizabeth Eckford, one of the “Little Rock Nine” (nine black students who desegregated Little Rock’s Central High School), stoically walking to class on the first day, followed by an enraged racist mob. An iconic picture of bravery—and how times have changed. (More of the story here.)
- 1975 – Southwest Face expedition members become the first persons to reach the summit of Mount Everest by any of its faces, instead of using a ridge route.
Here’s that daunting face, with the route climbed below it. Those who made it to the top included Dougal Haston, Doug Scott, Pertemba, and Peter Boardman, and the expedition was led by Chris Bonington (now Sir Chris Bonington).
Here’s a video about the expedition. It’s made by Barclays, which sponsored the expedition, and so has a lot of bank-related puffery. Start at 3:30 if you want to get to the mountain stuff:
Notables born on this day include:
- 1717 – Horace Walpole, English historian, author, and politician (d. 1797)
- 1880 – Sarah Knauss, American super-centenarian, oldest verified American person ever (d. 1999)
Here’s Knauss, who died at the age of 119! She’s 99 in the photo:
More born on this day:
- 1893 – Blind Lemon Jefferson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1929)
- 1895 – André Frédéric Cournand, French physician and physiologist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1988)
- 1896 – F. Scott Fitzgerald, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1940)
- 1898 – Howard Florey, Australian pharmacologist and pathologist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1968)
- 1902 – Ruhollah Khomeini, Iranian religious leader and politician, 1st Supreme Leader of Iran (d. 1989)
- 1905 – Severo Ochoa, Spanish–American physician and biochemist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1993)
- 1923 – Fats Navarro, American trumpet player and composer (d. 1950)
- 1936 – Jim Henson, American puppeteer, director, producer and screenwriter, created The Muppets (d. 1990)
- 1941 – Linda McCartney, American singer, photographer, and activist (d. 1998)
Notables who expired on September 24 were few; I found only two worth marking:
- 1541 – Paracelsus, German-Swiss physician, botanist, and chemist (b. 1493)
- 2016 – Buckwheat Zydeco, American accordionist and bandleader (b. 1947)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili, in an astounding comment, says she’s not quite ready for breakfast:
A: Breakfast?Hili: Wait a moment, I’m just waking up.
Ja: Śniadanie?
Hili: Za chwilę, jeszcze się nie obudziłam.
From Stephen Barnard:
From Merilee:
And from reader Jon: a cat cartoon by Hillary B. Price:
The next to last thing Grania tweeted (a retweet), on June 15:
Diana MacPherson emailed this, adding, “Leave it to Dinesh to go full Godwin on a girl trying to save the planet.” Indeed—have a gander at D’Souza’s lunacy:
Two tweets from Heather Hastie (sound up):
And a heartening tweet via Ann German:
From reader Barry: a woman saves a snake. Barry says, “This may be the first time that anyone has called a snake ‘sweetheart'”. Sound up, of course.
Three tweets from Matthew. Prometheus had nothing on this guy:
Yep, pretty much:
My cursory investigation suggests that this event really did happen:
In the spirit of the viral videos posted in the WEIT dialogues every day, many of which involve various animals being annoying or obnoxious in comical fashion, I’d like to recommend the following game:
It’s short, simple and very funny. You control the goose: it can honk loudly and it can pick things up and/or drag them around the place. The premise of the game is simply to annoy the inhabitants of a small English town as they go about their daily business.
It’s a kind of behavioural puzzle game/annoy-’em-up – if you’re curious there are plenty of YT videos showing the first ten minutes of the game, which will give you a feel for it.
It’ll be a cult classic in years to come, I promise. And even if you’re not a gamer it’s short(two or three hours), simple and relatively cheap.
tyvm I will give it a go
Honk! Honk!
D’Souza, living proof that idiots continue to circulate on social media.
Have you ever noticed that the farrightwingbats never, ever respond to the content of the argument; it’s always a personal attack on whoever is making it?
If they have a counterargument to make, why don’t they do that? Why is it always mockery?
Maybe we should be pointing that out more.
L
Exactly. We know the counterargument would be garbage but could be no worse than dragging up Nazi propaganda to compare with this lovely girl.
I’ve always thought ‘dinesshhhh’ is the sound of two cymbals coming together; a loud, pointless noise signifying nothing.
The guy’s a worm-tongued grifter and he’s never been more at home than he is now, in Trump’s America.
Everest gets the John Oliver treatment: https://youtu.be/Bchx0mS7XOY
Been an Everest skeptic ever since.
BELOW PIC: Consolidated NY-2 (Husky) biplane fitted with rear cockpit hood for use in first blind flying experimental flight by Lt. James H. “Jimmy” Doolittle on September 24, 1929. Here the rear cockpit hood is seen in its closed position:
Extracted from this very fine LONG INTERVIEW with Jimmy in which he reveals “I am not a very timid type” 🙂
The idea that he would experiment with blind instrument flying and do it solo is kind of nuts. I mean, nobody does this today and we have much better instruments than back then.
D’Souza & The Big Lie:
WIKI
I feel very sorry for Greta Thunberg. Whether the world ends in twelve years or not, she’s in for a shock.
The sound of those wind chimes would make a good sci-fi sound effect.
What is it that gets under D’Souza’s skin about Thunberg (sp.?)? She’s magically charismatic, compelling, and appealing at the A-list celebrity level to a large number of young people, has done some interesting things (carbon neutral boat ride, plant-only diet), is talented at it all, and hasn’t even graduated high school … oh, I think I answered my own question.
Meanwhile, D’Souza has rooted in the mud for one painting of an imaginary person. There must be countless such paintings, and countless such people with braids in their hair in that specific way. All it says is something about D’Souza.
I just noticed that D’Souza’s observation – that there are the same style of braid on Greta Thunberg and the imaginary girl in the Nazi propaganda painting- is precisely the same observation that can be made about moustaches – I’ll pick Josef Stalin and Theodore Roosevelt – as having similar style moustaches.
The only response to this observation is : “so what?”
Don’t forget Mick Burke and an unnamed deaf-and-dumb porter died on that ascent. Which, by the standards of “expedition scale” Himalayan efforts was actually a pretty good (i.e. low) scorecard.