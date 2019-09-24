Pelosi bends, will announce impeachment inquiry today

Read and smile; the announcement is supposed to come this afternoon.
There’s no way Trump can evade this one. Now let’s see if the Dems can handle it judiciously and carefully, without the kind of vindictive ranting that will turn off centrists.
Interesting times we’re living in. . .
And the whistleblower has requested to speak to the House committee (not sure which one).
I wouldn’t say “Pelosi bends”, the revelations about UkraineGate have changed the landscape so much that now it’s much safer for the Dems to impeach because the crime is so obvious.
Before the Ukraine revelations (only 3 days ago?) I think the Dems would be on (politically) shakey ground with an impeachment, but now their in great shape.
I’m glad Pelosi was able to hold off impeachment until this point.
‘Dems to impeach because the crime is so obvious.’
What exactly is the crime? (It’s a sincere question — I am not trying to pick an argument 🙂 )
Extortion.
Here’s a sequence of events:
* Congress approves $250 million for aid to Ukraine.
* Trump puts a hold on it and the admin makes up a bogus excuse for that hold.
* Trump, in phone call with Ukraine, asks them to investigate one or both of the Bidens.
Even without an explicit quid pro quo, that’s extortion.
Plus there’s using U.S. dollars for his own advantage.
in re “read and smile,” O my !
Even ‘fore I read those three words ? ! I was !
Exactly that ! I read the headline … …
and soooo smiled ! Yes = ” judiciously and
carefully,” please.
Still smilin’,
Blue
Congress must step up and exercise its duty as a co-equal branch of government, for the legitimacy of our system of governance is at stake. I do not see any equivalence between the impeachment of Clinton and the impeachment of Trump, on the merits or on the politics, so I’m baffled by Pelosi’s reluctance to hold Trump accountable.
A number of Democrat congress people in moderate/conservative districts told Pelosi that impeachment would make their re-election very difficult. One of Pelosi’s main jobs is to maintain Democrat majority in the House.
But the Ukrainegate revelations have changed all that. It’s much safer to proceed with impeachment now.
It’s about time. I know she framed this as something well beyond what Trump has already done but really it is not. It is simply easier to see this one. But the Mueller report and all that has already happened is the same thing just different country. It was all Russia before and now we include Ukraine. Finally the democrats do something.
Yes exactly! Glad the democrats are holding the POTUS accountable.
Hallelujah and fingers crossed. Maybe Donnie and Boris can share a cell in Guantanamo?
Done, as of 5:10 pm Eastern time:
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/nancy-pelosi-launch-impeachment-inquiry-trump
Also, the Senate passed unanimously a resolution calling for release of the whistleblower complaint:
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/senate-unanimous-vote-resolution-whistleblower-trump-administration
$hit just got real.
I thought Pelosi gave a profound “why we are proceeding to impeach” speech.