News of the day: UK Supreme Court declares that Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament was illegal

This news is just in, and I’ve asked Matthew Cobb, who’s “on the ground” in Manchester, to enlighten us. First, though, a media report from CNN (click on screenshot to read and to watch the video of head Justice Lady Hale declaring the decision, which was unanimous):

From Matthew Cobb:

The UK Supreme Court has defended parliamentary democracy by ruling unanimously that the prorogation of parliament was illegal, and therefore did not happen. “Parliament has not been prorogued” said Lady Hale, the chair of the 11-judge court. The decision was unexpected in its clarity, extent and unanimity. No legal commentator predicted this. The Speaker has said parliament must reconvene as soon as possible.

As to what will happen next, the government’s cunning plan of simply proroguing again will not wash – if they were to try this, the court would move rapidly, and probably punitively. If Johnson had an ounce of integrity, he would resign, as would his side-kicks. But I presume he will try and bluff it out. It is not clear what will happen next – there could be a vote of no confidence in the government on parliament’s return, although this would require a degree of clarity on the part of all the opposition parties that has not yet been seen. There could then be a caretake government to ask for an extension of Article 50 (though there is no guarantee that would be accorded by the EU), there could be an election, or another referendum, or both. Whatever the case, the Supreme Court has struck a mighty blow in favour of parliamentary democracy and against the potential dictatorship of the executive. That was the issue – not Brexit.