News of the day: UK Supreme Court declares that Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament was illegal

This news is just in, and I’ve asked Matthew Cobb, who’s “on the ground” in Manchester, to enlighten us. First, though, a media report from CNN (click on screenshot to read and to watch the video of head Justice Lady Hale declaring the decision, which was unanimous):
From Matthew Cobb:
The UK Supreme Court has defended parliamentary democracy by ruling unanimously that the prorogation of parliament was illegal, and therefore did not happen. “Parliament has not been prorogued” said Lady Hale, the chair of the 11-judge court. The decision was unexpected in its clarity, extent and unanimity. No legal commentator predicted this. The Speaker has said parliament must reconvene as soon as possible.
As to what will happen next, the government’s cunning plan of simply proroguing again will not wash – if they were to try this, the court would move rapidly, and probably punitively. If Johnson had an ounce of integrity, he would resign, as would his side-kicks. But I presume he will try and bluff it out. It is not clear what will happen next – there could be a vote of no confidence in the government on parliament’s return, although this would require a degree of clarity on the part of all the opposition parties that has not yet been seen. There could then be a caretake government to ask for an extension of Article 50 (though there is no guarantee that would be accorded by the EU), there could be an election, or another referendum, or both. Whatever the case, the Supreme Court has struck a mighty blow in favour of parliamentary democracy and against the potential dictatorship of the executive. That was the issue – not Brexit.
And Matthew sent this tweet of the hero, Lady Hale, wearing some animal jewelry, which I guess is her trademark. Be sure you click on each of the photos:
And the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office weighs in:
“There could then be a caretaker government to ask for an extension of Article 50…”
There could have been a caretaker government months ago. The simple fact is that none of the opposition parties and defector MPs will get it together under Corbyn and Corbyn won’t shift. What amuses me is that the Remain camp put this as the greatest constitutional issue of our time and have the numbers in parliament to cut and shape the issue but won’t act because they’re vying for party political advantage. (I should add I voted leave and remain committed to that.)
“I voted leave and remain…” confused me for a moment!
A unanimous and strongly-worded judgement, upholding the principle that Parliament, not the Crown, is sovereign.
This is an excellent result for democracy in the UK. I had expected such a result in general terms, but not a unanimous judgement in such strong unequivocal terms. The Supreme Court just stopped short of calling Boris a liar.
Although I am against Brexit, this was not the issue. The issue was the right of parliament to hold the executive to account.
It is now nearly one an a half hours since the judgement was read out, and the BBC has interviewed nearly everyone except Boris Johnson, who is hiding somewhere in the US just now. If he doesn’t resign soon, he’ll be forced out, and not a minute too soon – the man is a lying buffoon.
Notice who they didn’t interview? Nigel Farage, or anyone else from the Brexit Party. They trotted out old has-been John Major (*) to have his say, but didn’t even mention what is now one of the four largest political parties in the UK. In fact, if one were to rely entirely upon the Brexit-Bashing Corporation’s coverage, or that of Channel 4, one would hardly even be aware that the party existed.
(*) Utter hypocrisy on his part, given that when he was PM he himself prorogued Parliament in 1997 for the purpose of delaying a report on the “cash for questions” scandal.
Did you notice that that BBC news-reader said “Sadly, he has not resigned”. “Sadly” – is that impartial reporting? The BBC’s bias is beyond belief.
Also, did you notice that there was no mention of the other big Brexit-related news item of the day: that Arron Banks has been cleared by the National Crime Agency of any criminal offences in relation to that £8 million funding in the referendum campaign? Of course, the BBC will not report that, and neither will Channel 4. I doubt that C4 will apologize for the month-long hatchet job it did on him several months ago.
Possibly Johnson forgot to follow the Trump script – get control of the judicial before moving on into illegal moves?
I’d like to believe that even a right-leaning SCOTUS would declare a similar move by Trump to be unlawful, though I have no idea of the US constitution in these matters. Most of what I read here concerns the first and second amendments 🙂
I like to think of some, Kavanaugh and attorney general Barr as Trump whores.
I’d like to agree with you, Colin. But unfortunately I can’t.
Bill Maher’s recent editorial was relevant
It was in the monologue – https://youtu.be/sR2lbXlIJ3c
I am reminded of Cédric Villani’s Spider brooches…
Best wishes UK friends
A great result for the rule of law and parliamentary democracy, but Brexiters are pushing back immediately. Although the judgment is clearly based on the facts and the principles of parliamentary sovereignty, they accuse the Supreme Court of being political (https://tinyurl.com/yyvbkmhv) and in response want to politicise it (!) by changing how it is constituted (https://tinyurl.com/y3helh7m) and employ the tired Nazi accusation of “Enemies of the People” (https://tinyurl.com/yyovxwdx).
We live in dangerous times when malevolent actors look to enforce their own nefarious will as “the will of the people”.
+1
Yes, predictable and pathetic response from what, I strongly suspect, is now the minority position of leave. Anything that contradicts the incessant bullying of the leave campaign is somehow undemocratic.
In reality the Supreme Court has, perhaps for the first time ever, shown in practice the effectiveness of the British Constitution, which is based on the separation of powers between legislature, executive, and judiciary. Up until now it’s been something you learn about in constitutional law, but only in theory. Now we know that it’s real!
And, sure enough, Johnson disagrees with the Supreme Court of the land – no doubt he thinks he has a better grasp of the law and constitution than 11 Supreme Court judges!
(https://tinyurl.com/y3hsuupx)
We are at that place where right-wingers want to bend and mould the laws to suit their agenda.
By that logic, the US Supreme Court is perfectly correct and should not be challenged upon its interpretation of the Second Amendment – yet I have not seen many people here making that argument.
As for bending and moulding the laws to suit their agenda, have you not been paying any attention to what John Bercow and the Remainer MPs in the Commons have been doing over the last few weeks? Their disregard for parliamentary procedure and convention is appalling – e.g. the bill to prevent a “no-deal” Brexit was rushed through the Commons in a matter of hours, and through the Lords in just two days. Normally it takes weeks or months to pass a new law, to allow for proper scrutiny and consideration – yet the Remainers have hi-jacked Parliament, even seizing control of the order paper, in order to get their own way. Bercow’s behaviour as Speaker is equally disgraceful; the Speaker is supposed to be an impartial referee of Parliamentary procedure:
https://www.parliament.uk/business/commons/the-speaker/the-role-of-the-speaker/role-of-the-speaker/
“The Speaker is the chief officer and highest authority of the House of Commons and must remain politically impartial at all times.”
Yet Bercow has openly sided with the Remainers and has done everything he can to assist them by twisting Parliamentary rules and ignoring Parliamentary conventions.
We have indeed suffered a coup here in the UK, but it is a coup of Parliament over the people, not a coup by the Government. In the 2017 General Election, both Conservative and Labour parties stood upon a manifesto pledge to honour the referendum result and bring about the UK’s departure from the EU – yet hundreds of MPs have broken their promises and betrayed their electorate by deciding that they know better.
Note how these MPs are terrified of submitting themselves to the judgement of the British people: twice Boris Johnson has asked the Commons to agree to a general election (wow – what a dictator!), but each time they have refused. Of course, they know that if they did the majority of them would lose their seats as the voters expressed their disgust with them.
“An Enemy of the People” was the title of an Ibsen play before Der Stürmer got its grubby hands on it. (Leave it to the Nazis to fuck up everything.) There’s a fella on this side of the Atlantic who uses it to describe the press, though his name escapes me at the moment.
Lady Hale’s new brooch:
😀 😀
All hail Lady Hale!
I’ve been watching politics in Britain for almost 40 years, and this is a remarkable day. I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say this is Britain’s Marbury vs Madison moment.
“I’ve been watching politics in Britain for almost 40 years, and this is a remarkable day. I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say this is Britain’s Marbury vs Madison moment.”
This decision by the U.K. Supreme Court has prompted me to learn more about it. At the Court’s website there is a FAQ section. One question and answer is this.
Can the UKSC overrule the UK Parliament?
No. Unlike some Supreme Courts in other parts of the world, the UK Supreme Court does not have the power to ‘strike down’ legislation passed by the UK Parliament. It is the Court’s role to interpret the law and develop it where necessary, rather than formulate public policy.
—————-
Based on this, it appears to me that the ruling is not a Marbury vs. Madison moment, a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court (1803) that established the right of the Supreme Court to declare acts of Congress unconstitutional. Am I wrong?
https://www.supremecourt.uk/faqs.html
I would say you are correct. There is no constitution for them to pick over anyway. Apparently they simply decide on actions taken by government officials including the Executive. And they act far faster than our court for sure.
Reading the decision, it appears that the Supreme Court did not (and does not have the power to) overrule any decision of Parliament. It ruled that the attempt to prorogue Parliament was imposed on Parliament from outside, and unjustifiably impaired Parliament’s ability to do its job.
In effect it supports the power of Parliament rather than limiting it (as in the US case cited).
But the action in question is one of the Government, not one of Parliament.
Lady Hale may be the UK’s John Marshall, but BoJo will never be its Thomas Jefferson. 🙂
This season of brexit is the best yet! I was worried that making the comic relief the main protagonist would be a risky move but I’ll admit I was wrong. Hopefully they’ll stay true to their vision and not go all fan service on us now.
As an expatriate Englishman, I’m surprised and delighted to see common sense prevail and to see that the Supreme Court has the will and authority to impose it.
And I say this, not because Brexit is idiotic (though I think it is), but because Boris’s prorogation of Parliament was blatantly imposed for political reasons and to shut down democratic debate.
One can hardly blame Johnson for giving up on Parliament doing anything but obstructing the public’s desire to leave the EU. The Labour Party has played a political game of total negativity just for the sake of opposition, the Lib Dems have always opposed Brexit, first guarding their embarrassment of opposing a democratic vote by demanding a second democratic vote, but now show their true colours by just saying they unconditionally oppose Brexit. Labour now puts forward the ludicrous position that they will negotiate a GOOD deal with Brussels (as if this is possible) but will then campaign AGAINST the deal that they strike. Johnson has twice offered to hold a general election which would decide how to go forward buy Parliament is afraid that people will vote Johnston back in by a landslide. Thus Parliament separates itself from any vestige of accepting a democratic decision on the issue.
This whole comment simply concedes the point at issue; that the prorogation was done to escape parliamentary scrutiny. Thus, it was unlawful. The Supreme Court judgment is splendidly clear in its analysis of these issues.
It was not “scrutiny” Parliament desired, it was the frustration both of the past democratic vote of the public and any further chance to validate that public desire by holding a democratic election.
A Parliament afraid of the expressed will of the public any unwilling to put that will to a public vote can not to be called a democratic institution.
Time to burn down the Reichstag, eh, Howie?
Parliament would have agreed a deal to exit in March if it wasn’t for some extreme Tory right-wingers. Were they acting undemocratically? Were they frustrating the democratic vote?
Do you understand that Parliament is sovereign? What do you take it to mean when we say something is sovereign?
The point reinforced by this Supreme Court ruling is that in the United Kingdom Parliament is sovereign. I suggest any Leaver who doesn’t like that emigrates to another country with a different constitution.
Yes!
I don’t see why there can be granted a mulligan in golf and not a mulligan in something so important as the Brex-it question, when a vast number of no-voters have changed their minds and wish to stay in the EU.
… Brexit..
(That was not properly worded but you know what I mean.)
For the first time in 35 years of living in Scotland and not knowing the laws of golf, I now need to find out what they are.
(Googles)
Sorry, but we’re onto the mulllllllligans (two “l”s for each retry, is it?) already. As if anyone were counting.
One good thing has come out of this – the EU can add a small addendum to Article 50 for anyone else wanting to leave : “Whatever you do, don’t do what Britain did.”
Really? How do you know that?
So how come all the recent polls show that support for the Conservatives (who have promised to deliver Brexit) is far higher than support for the (il)Liberal (anti)Democrats (who have promised to cancel it)? Surely if vast numbers of voters had changed their minds they would all be planning to vote Lib Dem?
(We can ignore the Labour Party here, as even they can’t decide what their position is now).
I took it as being her persona as Clotho, the Fate who spins the thread of life.
Ohh, Bercow has just instructed the Officers of the House to prepare for the RESUMPTION (his emphasis) of the business of the house. Which would include resuming consideration of the 18-odd bills which were in progress at the false end of session.
Talk about spitting into the hot fat.
Well done The Court!
A bit of good news in the world for a change.