Politics: Impeachment and Warren (with polls)

Now that Trump has committed yet another misstep, and a big one—asking Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden, all when a military aid package was pending—it’s time to consider impeachment. I’ve lived through a lot of Presidential stupidity and perfidy (after all, I was here when Reagan, Nixon, and W. were Presidents), but never has there been a leader so unpresidential, so manifestly narcissistic and self-serving, as the man in charge now. In today’s New York Times, David Leonhardt simply produces 40 sentences detailing Trump’s unsavory behavior. Though not all of these constitute “high crimes and misdemeanors,” they add up to a damning indictment (click on screenshot below):

A few of Leonhardt’s sentences:

He has pressured a foreign leader to interfere in the 2020 American presidential election. He urged a foreign country to intervene in the 2016 presidential election. He divulged classified information to foreign officials. He publicly undermined American intelligence agents while standing next to a hostile foreign autocrat. He hired a national security adviser whom he knew had secretly worked as a foreign lobbyist. He has described women, variously, as “a dog,” “a pig” and “horseface,” as well as “bleeding badly from a facelift” and having “blood coming out of her wherever.” He has been accused of sexual assault or misconduct by multiple women. He waved around his arms, while giving a speech, to ridicule a physically disabled person. He has refused to release his tax returns.

And so on. . . . .

It’s unbelievable that the President would use connections to a foreign government to try to damage one of his political rivals. And Trump has admitted he did this, though of course he maintains he did nothing wrong. It seems to me that, taken as whole, there’s surely enough material to warrant the House bringing impeachment proceedings against the President.

Although both progressives and some presidential candidates (notably Elizabeth Warren) are calling for impeachment now, Nancy Pelosi is resisting, under the assumption that it will divide the country and perhaps hurt the Democrats. I don’t see the latter, and, as for dividing America, I can’t see a better instantiation of our ideals than the legislative branch, as is its brief, trying to remove a corrupt and incompetent President. Although it doesn’t look as if the Senate, even if the House impeaches Trump, will vote to convict, but that shouldn’t stop us. Indeed, if bad things come out, as they will, and the Senate Republicans vote to exonerate Trump, they will be putting their own seats in jeopardy. But what matters here is the principle, a principle that now no longer conflicts with Democratic strategy.

So here’s the first poll, just for grins:

As for the second bit, Elizabeth Warren is surging at the polls. Now that Biden is looking befuddled, she is my favorite Democratic candidate, although I differ with her on both “Medicare for All” (I do think everyone should be covered, and there should be a public option, but not mandatory government-sponsored care for everyone) and immigration (she needs to formulate a sensible but not unrestrictive policy). This is also the conclusion of Jonathan Chait at New York Magazine (click on screenshot):

Assessing Warren, Chait touts the fact that she’s a “compelling orator with a sympathetic life story and a gift for explaining complex ideas in simple terms”, but is vulnerable on several fronts:

She has thrust herself back into the conversation by releasing a blizzard of policy proposals, including a full-on embrace of Berniecare. Many of them poll quite well, though the totality of the programs — free college and debt forgiveness ($1.25 trillion over a decade), green energy investment ($2 trillion), universal child care ($700 billion), new housing subsidies ($500 billion), and Medicare for All (roughly $30 trillion) — would be impossible to fund entirely from the rich. Circa 2018, Warren had a strong case to make that she could avoid higher taxes on the middle class, but 2019 Warren couldn’t credibly make a promise like that without giving up most of her plans. On top of all that, Warren has joined most of the field in embracing broadly unpopular stances that play well with progressive activists, like decriminalizing immigration enforcement, abolishing the death penalty, and providing health coverage to undocumented immigrants. Trump’s campaign clearly grasps that his only chance of success is to present the opposition as unacceptably radical, and the Democratic primary is giving him plenty of ammunition to make this case. (Trump has also stopped, for the moment, injecting his “Pocahontas” slur into the political news cycle, but that will return if she clinches the nomination.) Does this mean the Democratic Party in general, or Warren in particular, is doomed? Not at all. If the economy goes into recession or slows significantly, almost any Democrat would be expected to defeat Trump. It is also possible Warren can successfully pivot from the primary to the general election. . . . One can imagine other steps Warren can take to shore up her vulnerabilities in the coming months. She could produce her own health-care plan, one that leaves the option of employer-sponsored insurance in place. She could promise not to raise middle-class taxes, and that such a promise would take priority over enacting the full panoply of her domestic agenda. And, without breaking faith with core liberal values, she could think of some conciliatory gestures toward social traditionalists of the sort that worked well for Bill Clinton and Barack Obama (and which Hillary Clinton largely dispensed with).

This, of course, would involve Warren admitting that her campaign pledges must be revised, something that no Democrat likes to do. And is she sticks with her Medicare-for-all plan, she’s going to have to admit that taxes will be raised on all but the poor, which is almost an election-killer. This is why she has to tone down her rhetoric so her program comports with what left-leaning but not radical Americans favor. Right now I don’t see Trump as electable next year, but it’s early days.

So, just for grins, and realizing that it’s early, just tick a box: