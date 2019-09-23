Politics: Impeachment and Warren (with polls)

Now that Trump has committed yet another misstep, and a big one—asking Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden, all when a military aid package was pending—it’s time to consider impeachment. I’ve lived through a lot of Presidential stupidity and perfidy (after all, I was here when Reagan, Nixon, and W. were Presidents), but never has there been a leader so unpresidential, so manifestly narcissistic and self-serving, as the man in charge now. In today’s New York Times, David Leonhardt simply produces 40 sentences detailing Trump’s unsavory behavior. Though not all of these constitute “high crimes and misdemeanors,” they add up to a damning indictment (click on screenshot below):
A few of Leonhardt’s sentences:
He has pressured a foreign leader to interfere in the 2020 American presidential election.
He urged a foreign country to intervene in the 2016 presidential election.
He divulged classified information to foreign officials.
He publicly undermined American intelligence agents while standing next to a hostile foreign autocrat.
He hired a national security adviser whom he knew had secretly worked as a foreign lobbyist.
He has described women, variously, as “a dog,” “a pig” and “horseface,” as well as “bleeding badly from a facelift” and having “blood coming out of her wherever.”
He has been accused of sexual assault or misconduct by multiple women.
He waved around his arms, while giving a speech, to ridicule a physically disabled person.
He has refused to release his tax returns.
And so on. . . . .
It’s unbelievable that the President would use connections to a foreign government to try to damage one of his political rivals. And Trump has admitted he did this, though of course he maintains he did nothing wrong. It seems to me that, taken as whole, there’s surely enough material to warrant the House bringing impeachment proceedings against the President.
Although both progressives and some presidential candidates (notably Elizabeth Warren) are calling for impeachment now, Nancy Pelosi is resisting, under the assumption that it will divide the country and perhaps hurt the Democrats. I don’t see the latter, and, as for dividing America, I can’t see a better instantiation of our ideals than the legislative branch, as is its brief, trying to remove a corrupt and incompetent President. Although it doesn’t look as if the Senate, even if the House impeaches Trump, will vote to convict, but that shouldn’t stop us. Indeed, if bad things come out, as they will, and the Senate Republicans vote to exonerate Trump, they will be putting their own seats in jeopardy. But what matters here is the principle, a principle that now no longer conflicts with Democratic strategy.
As for the second bit, Elizabeth Warren is surging at the polls. Now that Biden is looking befuddled, she is my favorite Democratic candidate, although I differ with her on both “Medicare for All” (I do think everyone should be covered, and there should be a public option, but not mandatory government-sponsored care for everyone) and immigration (she needs to formulate a sensible but not unrestrictive policy). This is also the conclusion of Jonathan Chait at New York Magazine (click on screenshot):
Assessing Warren, Chait touts the fact that she’s a “compelling orator with a sympathetic life story and a gift for explaining complex ideas in simple terms”, but is vulnerable on several fronts:
She has thrust herself back into the conversation by releasing a blizzard of policy proposals, including a full-on embrace of Berniecare. Many of them poll quite well, though the totality of the programs — free college and debt forgiveness ($1.25 trillion over a decade), green energy investment ($2 trillion), universal child care ($700 billion), new housing subsidies ($500 billion), and Medicare for All (roughly $30 trillion) — would be impossible to fund entirely from the rich. Circa 2018, Warren had a strong case to make that she could avoid higher taxes on the middle class, but 2019 Warren couldn’t credibly make a promise like that without giving up most of her plans.
On top of all that, Warren has joined most of the field in embracing broadly unpopular stances that play well with progressive activists, like decriminalizing immigration enforcement, abolishing the death penalty, and providing health coverage to undocumented immigrants. Trump’s campaign clearly grasps that his only chance of success is to present the opposition as unacceptably radical, and the Democratic primary is giving him plenty of ammunition to make this case. (Trump has also stopped, for the moment, injecting his “Pocahontas” slur into the political news cycle, but that will return if she clinches the nomination.)
Does this mean the Democratic Party in general, or Warren in particular, is doomed? Not at all. If the economy goes into recession or slows significantly, almost any Democrat would be expected to defeat Trump. It is also possible Warren can successfully pivot from the primary to the general election.
. . . One can imagine other steps Warren can take to shore up her vulnerabilities in the coming months. She could produce her own health-care plan, one that leaves the option of employer-sponsored insurance in place. She could promise not to raise middle-class taxes, and that such a promise would take priority over enacting the full panoply of her domestic agenda. And, without breaking faith with core liberal values, she could think of some conciliatory gestures toward social traditionalists of the sort that worked well for Bill Clinton and Barack Obama (and which Hillary Clinton largely dispensed with).
This, of course, would involve Warren admitting that her campaign pledges must be revised, something that no Democrat likes to do. And is she sticks with her Medicare-for-all plan, she’s going to have to admit that taxes will be raised on all but the poor, which is almost an election-killer. This is why she has to tone down her rhetoric so her program comports with what left-leaning but not radical Americans favor. Right now I don’t see Trump as electable next year, but it’s early days.
My vote on the Trump impeachment is in large part out of an immediate sense of impassioned outrage. I may later come around to a more Pelosi-esque calculation that the effort would probably fail and would do us more harm than good right now.
If we can vote him out of office in 2020, that may not take much longer than impeachment. Which is why I voted “Not yet”.
I’ve got no say in this obviously, my opinion is that although this is most definitely worthy of impeachment I’d wait and try and get info on the record, preferably from this whistleblower.
If Trump is on the record as having set up(or tried to set up) some kind of quid pro quo thing with Ukraine to investigate Hunter Biden in return for aid or loans…I just can’t conceive how you can let him get away with that.
And call me a naive fool but I sense that it might be a tipping point for some of the previously invertebrate Republican lickspittles – how can you stand by a POTUS who does that and look yourself in the face for the rest of your life? I think/hope that it’d be enough to turn some of them against Trump.
OTOH, impeachment might be required in order to actually find out what happened, in order to get this whistleblower’s account on the record – in which case the Dems might have to stop trying to line everything up in perfect order before they start and instead just jump in and FIGHT.
People will appreciate them showing some guts, and people will also understand that they’ve been forced into it by a president who is otherwise going to keep pushing and pushing until an adult steps in and tells him “NO”. (And beats him like a ginger stepchild hopefully.)
It’ll be messy, and things might spiral out of control…but I can’t see Trump’s time as president ending in anything but complete chaos anyway.
I have changed my position on impeachment since the last time you did one of these polls. I think the rerouting of US Airforce flights via Scotland was probably the straw that broke this camel’s back.
The corruption of this president is now IMO clearly and unambiguously worse than that of Richard Nixon. There must be an absolute ton of evidence against him by now that, if it doesn’t convince the Republican Senate will convince everybody else. Maybe there’s a possibility of taking down Trump and Moscow Mitch at the same time.
Regarding the Republican Senate, I don’t think it’s a matter of convincing them that Trump meets the standards to warrant impeachment. They almost certainly know better than us that he easily clears the bar necessary to warrant impeachment, they just don’t really care about that. Not enough of them. What they would need to be convinced of is that impeaching Trump would be better for them personally than not impeaching him would be. Whether he warrants it or not, or even whether or not it would be best for the country isn’t part of the party’s calculus.
I think mostly it comes down to the worst person in the US, Mitch McConnell. If he decided that conditions had changed such that impeachment had become a better course of action for the maintenance of his personal power and wealth, then the Senate would impeach Trump. Otherwise impeachment is very unlikely. Unless perhaps the Republican Party shatters under the pressure and enough R Senators break party discipline. That would be a good day in my opinion.
As things stand, impeachment fails in the Senate, but if the evidence, which will all be aired in public, is strong enough, that won’t help Trump at re-election. Even more to the point, if it is strong enough, it might show the corruption of Moscow Mitch and the Republican Senate into sharp relief and damage them too.
Up until now, I didn’t think such strong evidence exists. Now, I reckon it’s worth a punt. If there were a physical recording of Trump extorting the Ukrainian president or plotting to divert taxpayers’ money into his own businesses, I think that would be enough to finish him.
“If there were a physical recording of Trump extorting the Ukrainian president or plotting to divert taxpayers’ money into his own businesses, I think that would be enough to finish him.”
That’s the part that’s currently missing, and for that reason and that reason alone I clicked on ‘not yet’. But actually getting such evidence will probably require impeachment. And then it becomes a case of just jumping in, whether or not you’re prepared.
That kind of on-the-fly political improv is anathema to Pelosi, but it might end up being just what the Dems need to unite them and put a bit of fight back into them as a party.
So ‘not yet’…but I think it’s coming, one way or the other. I wish you all well for the battle to come. May we all soon live in far less interesting times. Like, flat-out tedious times.
Ditto, I was also on the fence last time but the continued deluge of corruption has pushed me to a firm “impeach”. It was clear from the start that he was temperamental unsuited to the job, but it’s so much worse than expected.
On the second poll, who knows, if Biden collapses perhaps Klobuchar or some other moderate will get a boost that will make them competitive. Honestly I’d rather vote for someone younger than the septuagenerian trio for such a demanding job. And for someone more centrist than Warren for practical/electibility reasons. That being said she’s a good communicator and very bright.
Sorry to be a bit dim, but can anyone explain how the latest allegations are any worse than what was in the Mueller Report? As far as I can see Trump has established that the many instances of highly dubious behaviour documented therein is A-OK with America (or GOP America anyway), so why should he not invite foreign powers to intervene again? Or is this a case of *accumulated* bad behaviour triggering an impeachment?
In cases of obstruction of justice the prosecution has to prove malicious intent. I don’t think the evidence is there for that and what evidence there is is in the form of testimony from people who are mostly in prison for lying.
It was not a case of “is Trump guilty” but “can Trump plausibly deny it and subsequently spin an acquittal”, which I think he could.
With respect to emoluments, Trump is on record as saying that the G7 summit should be at one of his resorts. That is completely undeniable. Plus the whistle blower is probably not somebody who is likely to be done for lying to Congress and so on.
Thanks Jeremy, I appreciate the difficulties with impeaching on the details of the Mueller report; what I don’t get is what he has done here that is any worse than that detailed in the Mueller report (unless he has tied it in to foreign aid). Is there a difference between Trump asking (in a phone call) the Ukrainian government to investigate Biden and him asking the Russian government (in a campaign speech!) to investigate Clinton?
I’m probably missing some details here, hence my puzzlement.
Did the Muller report conclude (I have not read it) that the Trump campaign had asked a foreign government for information on opponents?
It’s complicated, I recommend you listen to Lawfare’s podcast or articles on the Report: https://shows.pippa.io/the-report
The Report says, “Beginning in June 2016, [redacted] forecast to senior Campaign officials that WikiLeaks would release information damaging to Clinton. WikiLeaks’s first release came in July 2016. Around the same time, candidate Trump announced that he hoped Russia would recover emails described as missing from a private server used by Clinton when she was Secretary of State.”
https://www.lawfareblog.com/mueller-trump-everything-special-counsels-report-says-president-did-said-or-knew
There’s more, although it’s mostly a catalog of incompetence on the part of the Trump Campaign.
Maybe the extra excitement is because he’s doing exactly what he was condemned for doing in the past. He seems to be mocking and taunting civilization. It’s like he’s asking the world, how much are you idiots going to let me get away with?
When he made the phone call he was doing it as the president of the USA and I believe he was attempting to make some military aid money conditional on it.
Thanks Jeremy. So it’s more serious now because he made the request while supposedly carrying out Presidential duties? I guess that might be more serious, but I’m not convinced.
If aid money was conditional that would be significantly more serious, though I understand there’s no proof of that as yet.
Why not? Pence. But that’s the only reason.
I think the Dems are more wily than we give them credit for if there plan all along was to initiate impeachment proceedings during the run-up to the 2020 election. Imagine impeachment debates in the house while the RNC convention is coronating it’s orange potted plant. It wouldn’t matter what the Senate had to say, if they initiated a trial in the Senate after Election Day. He would go nuts, we’ll, even more nuts. But be careful though, wily Dems, because remember when Clinton was being impeached, he, a relatively stable president, chose to initiate a bombing campaign of Iraq to deflect attention from the proceedings. Heaven only knows, pardon the expression, what the unhinged, orange monster would come up with, against a decidedly less anemic enemy, to recover his election hopes. I shudder at the thought.
I hope you’re right regarding Pelosi’s scheming. Although I tend not to give people too much credit for playing multidimensional chess, unless or until it’s clear that is what they are doing. And your comment regarding bombing is certainly a sobering one.
Impeach the bastard already. Will the Republicans in congress vote to acquit? Yes, of course they will, so long as they remain scared shitless of his cultish base (which has seized control of the Republican Party lock, stock, and ballot box).
But let them defend the indefensible, if they so choose, in full view of the American people after a thorough airing of the evidence. We either live in a constitutional republic with an intact system of checks and balances between the legislative and executive branches of government, or we don’t. Let’s find out.
Demurring on impeachment to keep our powder dry for the next election constitutes an act of political cowardice. It simply emboldens Trump, and sets a horrible precedent for future presidential misconduct.
Apparently Ken, there are many cowards right here as well. A corrupt and totally unprepared creep was elected nearly 3 years ago and the people of this country are as stupid as the politicians and have done nothing to stop this insanity. I am talked out on the subject but expect people will get what they worked for…nothing. I believe this country is well on the way down and out. They follow England in history like a poorly written soap opera. Right down the crapper we go.
The Impeachment crowd is looking for a repeat of the Clinton Impeachment saga, but they are forgetting that what captivated the imagination in that one was salacious sexual details. Its not clear that it helped the GOP, Bush won in the courts, not on the ballot.
It didn’t seem to have much impact on perceptions of Gore that I could tell.
Impeaching Trump for asking the Ukraine to investigate alleged corruption on the part of Biden is unlikely to accomplish more than polarize the electorate. Worse, if the narrative shifts to looking at all the pay-to-play on the Democratic side, it may end up tarnishing the Democrats as the party of corruption in the eyes of Independent voters. [Trump: “Don’t throw me in that briar patch.”] I suppose if the Democratic Establishment has nothing to hide, it might be sensible enough, but what are they in Washington for, anyways, if not payoffs to friends?
No, Pelosi is correct. The best way to beat Trump is through a legitimate contest in an election. [1/3 of the country hates Trump, 1/3 of the country loves Trump, and 1/3 of the country doesn’t care about Trump, so just polarizing your true believers isn’t going to accomplish much.] Plus, Trump did worse than Romney with whites, better than Romney with Blacks and Hispanics. Too much of the know-it-all white lady bluestocking shtick and the Democrats risk losing minority voters, and the goes double if Warren ends up the nominee.
It is striking that so much of what is happening just seems like payback for the Clinton Impeachment. I wonder if we would have had the same level of theater if Kavanaugh hadn’t played the role he played in the Starr investigation, and I wonder how many of the impeachment crowd are just seeking a tit-for-tat in response to the Clinton Impeachment.
No, I don’t think they are hoping for a repeat of the Clinton scenario. For one thing, that impeachment was unsuccessful.
If it does then there is something wrong with the assessment. The two situations couldn’t be more different. The biggest difference, Trump warrants impeachment several times over and Clinton did not.
This line is just another version of “The Dems / Libs / Left, do the same things as the Reps / Conservatives / Right do,” in aid of normalizing the order of magnitude worse behaviors of the Republican Party. The two parties aren’t remotely the same and for all his many flaws Clinton was a demonstrably far superior POTUS than Trump has been or is capable of ever being. And that isn’t just subjective opinion, no matter how hard anyone wants to try and spin it. There are plenty of statistics, matters of fact, to support that contention.
“It is striking that so much of what is happening just seems like payback for the Clinton Impeachment. I wonder if we would have had the same level of theater if Kavanaugh hadn’t played the role he played in the Starr investigation, and I wonder how many of the impeachment crowd are just seeking a tit-for-tat in response to the Clinton Impeachment.”
Really?? You think it’s just petty ‘payback’? …When the president of America is alleged to have offered massive inducements to a foreign government if they investigate his political opponent?
Just imagine if that last sentence had been written three years ago, before Trump normalised this stuff. No-one would have dreamed of downplaying it then. If it had been Obama it would have meant instant, unequivocal impeachment. He’d have been dragged out of the White House in chains.
The idea that impeachment for this is somehow unreasonable or unjustified or petty is just gaslighting imo. This is a democratic crisis, plain and simple, and if you’re no longer capable of seeing it for what it is then you’re in bigger trouble than I thought.
Should have started impeachment hearings months ago. May be too late now. It is all on the democrats. They have rolled over and listened to Pelosi for too long. I think now, the only way he goes is if people actually go to the streets. Not likely. Trump now controls all three branches of government and the democrats have sat on their butts and still do. Most of the people right here at this web site have done the same. So now you are coming off the sideline. Give me a break.
I still vote ‘no’. There is no national consensus. We are less than fourteen months from an election. If Trump shouldn’t be President, let his opponents in both parties make their case. This is something better handled by the general electorate than the House of Representatives. As for a Warren nomination, who knows? I’d like to see some more moderates from both parties enter the race.
There comes a time when principle must trump (pun intended) political expediency. Our form of government has never been more greatly challenged than possibly the American Civil War. Not to hold Trump accountable is to say that any president (at least a Republican one) could do anything he wants during his term and can only be stopped by the next election, notwithstanding the extreme damage done to democratic institutions in the interim. Keep in mind that a Republican controlled House would have impeached a year ago for such actions if a Democrat had been president. Think of Bill Clinton. Moreover, if a president had committed such actions during his second term nothing short of impeachment could stop him from running amok. It is true that if the House Democrats impeach Trump, Mitch McConnell in the Senate will bury the so-called trial so quickly that hardly anyone would know it had taken place. Yet, impeachment is a moral stand that must be taken. If it is not, I can only conclude that democracy in this country is dead since there will be no check on any misdeed the president commits except waiting for the next election, but if the president should be in his second term when he wouldn’t be up for re-election there would be no check at all.
Pelosi and the Democrats from districts Trump won in 2016 assume that their constituents would return to Trump in 2020 and kick out the Democrat representatives who won in the 2018 mid-terms if they voted for impeachment. Without seeing hard empirical evidence, such as polls, I am skeptical of such thinking. While at this time the majority of constituents may not support impeachment, it does not necessarily follow that this will remain the case after the revelations of a full impeachment inquiry. Also, it is an unproven assumption that if the majority of voters remain unconvinced that impeachment is warranted that because of this enough voters who voted for the Democrat in 2018 will switch to elect a Republican representative.
Impeachment is warranted for the many reasons listed by Leonhardt. It all boils down to Trump failing to live up to his oath of swearing to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution. For the Democrats, there are political risks whether they impeach or not. I think they should take the risk to impeach. Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were impeached for much less and strong cases can be make that in these instances impeachment was warranted. If Pelosi and the House Democrats don’t impeach, I am convinced they will be convicted by future historians as the moral cowards they appear to be. Trump and his Attorney General, Bill Barr, believe that a president can do anything he wants while in office and suffer no consequences until out of office. I cannot think of any doctrine more pernicious to democracy.
The House should not impeach because of political reality. Trump will be acquitted in the Senate, not only vindicating him in the eyes of many but, more importantly, normalizing his wrongful acts. Once Trump is acquitted, his wrongful acts will no longer be wrongful, making them acceptable for all future presidents. Better he be defeated and the Senate turned Democratic in the next election. Then we can deal with citizen Trump.
I can’t see him giving the Dems much choice in the matter tbh.
He wants them to start impeachment hearings. Good enough reason not to do it, imo.
Maybe he does…or maybe he’s just a fucking crook who thinks he can get away with anything he wants because he always has in the past.
The idea that he’s a brilliant tactician idly toying with his opponents and forcing them down blind avenues doesn’t really square with the fat, useless human klaxon who spends half his day tweeting out Fox news stories from under a pile of KFC wrappers. He has a certain low cunning but he’s not Moriarty.
I think Trump has taken the right tack on his current Ukraine-Biden debacle. If he can portray it as just a conversation about corruption, I suspect enough people will buy it. He just might get away with it. Of course, it all depends on what he actually said. If we get to hear it, I suspect it will be clear that he was simply goading a foreign official into digging up dirt on an opponent and that there was clearly a carrot or stick associated with it.
I agree with Mr Kukec, Historian and others – yes the Dems risk some political capital here but our very democracy is at stake. If this president is not confronted I think it really could spell the end of our great experiment. Impeach the motherfucker already.
As for Warren, she’ll likely win the Dem nomination and because of that, unless something happens, Trump will get reelected. She carries much of the same baggage as Clinton – irrespective of some of her disastrous ideas (in terms of electability), she is a highly unlikable person.
Warren will soon pass Biden if she hasn’t already. (I know she has in some polls.) Biden is starting to look a bit like Hillary Clinton in that he’s running mostly on that it is his time and that he deserves it. He doesn’t represent progress of any kind, except that he’d replace Trump of course.
Legal question: can an impeached (and convicted) US president run for reelection?
You do realize that “government funded” means taxpayer funded right?
Where WE are in control, not insurance companies who only profit by denying care
I truly do not understand why you are against medicareforall, what would you have people rely upon if not a system like the rest of the world, funded by our tax payers and managed by people we vote into office?
we need to be rid of for-profit healthcare and move to single payer healthcare for all
All you ever say is “I mentioned my reasons on another post” but I haven’t found it and I can’t think of a good reason to not want single payer.
Unless of course you like paying into insurance companies and contributing to their bottom line instead of your healthcare.
“Where WE are in control, not insurance companies who only profit by denying care”
Not true. Insurance companies make a profit because they understand actuarial science NOT because they deny care (though they do THAT too). It’s like saying casinos make a profit because of drunken fools. That’s true too, but mostly they earn their money because they understand the percentage in gambling.
Actually, they do both. Actuarial science is their first choice, denial of coverage is their backup.
Impeachment: I am not sure that Pelosi has the House votes to do so. Remember the “blue wave” in 2018 came from Trump districts flipping..barely. Trump impeachment is NOT popular in those districts, and Reps who back impeachment are likely to not be reelected in 2020.
Warren: I don’t she has a great aptitude for campaigning. She is brilliant and her supporters love her (well attended rallies) but I question her “show-biz” skills.
Of course, if she wins the nomination I’ll vote for her and support her campaign.
This sums up what can be expected from the huge disappointment that is Nancy Pelosi.
TRUMP: I did it
PELOSI: These troubling allegations must be investigated
TRUMP: No, it was me
PELOSI: This raises more questions and I won’t rest until we get to the bottom of it
TRUMP: I broke the law
PELOSI: We will collect all the facts and determine if any law was broken
New York Times:
I don’t think it is that simple. Trump hasn’t admitted to much more than having the conversation and talking about Biden. His “just talking about corruption” angle just might work, though I suspect if we got to hear the conversation we would not be convinced by it.
Even if Pelosi goes for impeachment, what are the chances we’ll hear the conversation? Slim and one, I’d say. If that’s the case, where does that leave impeachment? He and his minions will continue to portray it successfully as a witch hunt. I’m not saying he’ll win in 2020 but this attempt at impeachment may very well help him.
More likely that a formal impeachment investigation will destroy him.
I sure hope so but he’s teflon coated, where by “teflon” I really mean the GOP has his back.
The phone calls to Ukraine are certainly impeachable. Trump is said to have pressured Ukraine eight times in a single call to investigate Biden’s son. That alone is impeachable and warrants removing him from office. If the transcripts shoe he dangled the aid that was voted to Ukraine by Congress with any threat to delay or cancel it, he must be removed immediately.
I would vote for a ham sandwich against Trump. That said, I support Warren. She is my candidate of choice.
I’d gladly vote for Elizabeth Warren, though I haven’t settled on a Democratic candidate to support yet. She’s an order of magnitude smarter than Donald Trump and she’s steeped in public policy and good governance — subjects Donald Trump spent a lifetime ignoring and can’t be arsed to learn about now that he’s president.
Anyway, the nation is due for s swing back to the left after being mired in a post-Reagan right-wing trough for decades now. Warren just needs to find a sweet spot in the vanguard of where the nation wants to go.
Plus, Warren has a message of economic populism — a fair share of taxes to be paid by the super rich, consumer protections, health & safety regulation, support for organized labor — that coincides with the actual economic interests of many Trump voters (pace Trump’s own faux populism, belied by his governing like a plutocrat while keeping his base distracted with Kulturkampf resentments). Warren’s roots are in an old Okie populism that hearkens back to Woody Guthrie and John Steinbeck. It’s a dormant economic populism that’s also long played well in the crucial states of the upper-Midwest, like Wisconsin and Minnesota and Michigan, going back to the days of the Progressive Party of the La Follette family. And Warren can preach it righteously from the hustings when she’s on a roll (as she has been lately).
Should the Dems impeach?
Yes. They’ve painted themselves into a corner on this one from day 1 of the Trump presidency, not doing so just plays into the perception that they’re shy to put their money where their mouths are at this point.
Will Warren become their next candidate? No. They should, but the Dems are too timid to do it, they’ll end up losing this next election with Biden as the candidate.
“. . .not all of these constitute ‘high crimes and misdemeanors. . .’”
That’s an understatement. Everything from “He encourages foreign leaders to enrich him and his family by staying at his hotels” on down (9 out of 15) is risible as fodder for impeachment.
Yes, the man is, as you say, “unpresidential, manifestly narcissistic and self-serving,” but by including items that are merely petulant (“He spends hours on end watching television”) or simply not factual (“He launched his presidential campaign by describing Mexicans as ‘rapists’” or “He uses a phrase popular with dictators—‘the enemy of the people—to describe journalists”) Leonhardt undermines his whole case.
Again, I say forget impeachment and focus on voting the clown out.
“….or simply not factual (“He launched his presidential campaign by describing Mexicans as ‘rapists’” or “He uses a phrase popular with dictators—‘the enemy of the people—to describe journalists”)”
Wait. He did both of those things. The googles can prove it…
“What can be simpler or more accurately stated? The Mexican Government is forcing their most unwanted people into the United States. They are, in many cases, criminals, drug dealers, rapists, etc.”
-From an interview on Fox News July 5, 2015
“The press is doing everything within their power to fight the magnificence of the phrase, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! They can’t stand the fact that this Administration has done more than virtually any other Administration in its first 2yrs. They are truly the ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”
-From a Trump twat dated 5 Apr 2019
Oh my. That’s some typo there, isn’t it? In some narrow uses of the word I suppose it is apropos but otherwise, my apologies.
I don’t know why you’re apologising for such a glorious ‘typo’. I love it.
I’ve been disgusted, appalled and embarrassed, by that buffoonish, pathologically lying, narcissistic, ridiculous, traitorous criminal, of a so called “President”, for the last two years. I felt nauseous on election night 2016. A number of historical contingency’s got that awful person into office, the biggest being our outdated and undemocratic Electoral College. Without a doubt, that Tangerine idiot is the absolute worst person to ever occupy The Oval Office. IT IS TIME TO IMPEACH HIM!!
Nancy Pelosi is NOT a political mastermind. It doesn’t matter that Trump’s Republican partners in crime in the Senate won’t impeach him. If the House votes to impeach and then kicks it over to the Senate and they don’t impeach then the moral responsibility of letting that monstrosity stay in office will be on the Republicans.
The longer The Embarrassment in Chief gets away with his crimes, the worse it’s gonna get for this country, and it’s pretty bad now. We are running out of time.
“If there were a physical recording of Trump extorting the Ukrainian president or plotting to divert taxpayers’ money into his own businesses, I think that would be enough to finish him.”
I have my doubts for one simple reason. This “crime” doesn’t hurt those that support him. Why should the GOP give him up simply for going after the enemy? Same for most of his voters, I suspect.
Here is a prediction for all the pundits and economists. As the U.S. plunges ahead into recession the spineless republicans finally start to make noises against Trump. The wavering is just as phony as the support was but it insures complete defeat in the next election even with Russia attempting to rig the results for Trump. The military will step in come January 2020 and remove the creep from the white house. Why the military you say? Because after the 20th a new president will be commander a chief and they will take orders from whoever it is.
Sounds about right.