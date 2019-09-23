Photos of readers

Send in your reader photo if you’d like (maximum 2/person).

Today we have a picture of reader Ollie Nanyes and a short but sweet caption.

This is me finishing the Steamboat 15K footrace in Peoria, IL this June. My recreational activities include fitness activities and going to sporting events (football, basketball (men and women), baseball and softball (women).

9 Comments

  1. Michael Fisher
    Well done Ollie for staying active. Semper Fortis, but mind the knees!

  2. Randall Schenck
    That’s good stuff. Keep up the good work. I do a lot of walking but no longer run. It all helps.

  3. Charles Sawicki
    Keep it up! As I tell my wife exercise is good for you!

  4. HBB
    A little rhyme:
    Looking good brother
    One foot in front t’other

  5. Murali
    There is a syntax error in the post 🙂

    • Terry Lynne Pedersen
      picky picky

  6. Douglas E
    Good job Ollie! Your activities sound a lot like mine. I am looking for a couple of decent 70+ basketball players to compete in the national 3 o 3, so send them my way if you ou know any 🙂

  7. Mark R.
    Keep that heart pumping! 🙂

  8. jhs
    1 5 K !

