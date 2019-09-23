Photos of readers

Send in your reader photo if you’d like (maximum 2/person).
Today we have a picture of reader Ollie Nanyes and a short but sweet caption.
This is me finishing the Steamboat 15K footrace in Peoria, IL this June. My recreational activities include fitness activities and going to sporting events (football, basketball (men and women), baseball and softball (women).
Well done Ollie for staying active. Semper Fortis, but mind the knees!
That’s good stuff. Keep up the good work. I do a lot of walking but no longer run. It all helps.
Keep it up! As I tell my wife exercise is good for you!
A little rhyme:
Looking good brother
One foot in front t’other
There is a syntax error in the post 🙂
picky picky
Good job Ollie! Your activities sound a lot like mine. I am looking for a couple of decent 70+ basketball players to compete in the national 3 o 3, so send them my way if you ou know any 🙂
Keep that heart pumping! 🙂
1 5 K !