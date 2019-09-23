Monday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s FALL now in the Northern Hemisphere, as it’s September 23, 2019 and the equinox began this morning at 3:50 Eastern time. Google celebrates with a Doodle that links to the season:
But south of the Equator it’s now Spring, and here’s the Doodle they see:
It’s National Pancake Day. and also Celebrate Bisexuality Day, National Great American Pot Pie Day (when I was a kid we used to have these as “t.v. dinners”, on a tray in front of the television), and Restless Legs Awareness Day.
Stuff that happened on this day includes:
- 1642 – First commencement exercises occur at Harvard College.
- 1806 – Lewis and Clark return to St. Louis after exploring the Pacific Northwest of the United States.
- 1845 – The Knickerbockers Baseball Club, the first baseball team to play under the modern rules, is founded in New York.
- 1846 – Astronomers Urbain Jean Joseph Le Verrier, John Couch Adams and Johann Gottfried Galle collaborate on the discovery of Neptune.
- 1909 – The novel Le Fantôme de l’Opéra (The Phantom of the Opera), by Gaston Leroux, is published as a serialization in Le Gaulois.
- 1932 – The unification of Saudi Arabia is completed.
- 1980 – Bob Marley plays what would be the last concert of his life in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Marley died the next year of melanoma that had spread throughout his body. There is no video of his last concert, but you can hear snippets of the songs from that concert streamed here. Wikipedia reports this about his death:
While Marley was flying home from Germany to Jamaica, his vital functions worsened. After landing in Miami, Florida, he was taken to the hospital for immediate medical attention. Marley died on 11 May 1981 at Cedars of Lebanon Hospital in Miami (now University of Miami Hospital), aged 36. The spread of melanoma to his lungs and brain caused his death. His final words to his son Ziggy were “Money can’t buy life.”
- 1986 – Houston Astros’ Jim Deshaies sets a record, striking out the first eight batters he faces against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
However, it’s not an unshared record, for Wikipedia notes that “This feat was equaled by Jacob deGrom on September 14, 2014 and Germán Márquez on September 26, 2018.” Finally, we have this:
- 2002 – The first public version of the web browser Mozilla Firefox (“Phoenix 0.1”) is released.
Here’s what it looked like:
Notables born on September 23 include:
- 1889 – Walter Lippmann, American journalist and publisher, co-founded The New Republic (d. 1974)
- 1899 – Louise Nevelson, American sculptor (d. 1988)
- 1920 – Mickey Rooney, American actor, singer, director, and producer (d. 2014)
- 1930 – Ray Charles, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor (d. 2004)
- 1949 – Bruce Springsteen, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
- 1970 – Ani DiFranco, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
- 1971 – Sean Spicer, 30th White House Press Secretary
Those who croaked on this day include:
- 1889 – Wilkie Collins, English novelist, short story writer, and playwright (b. 1824)
- 1939 – Sigmund Freud, Austrian neurologist and psychiatrist (b. 1856)
- 1987 – Bob Fosse, American actor, dancer, choreographer, and director (b. 1927)
- 2014 – Irven DeVore, American anthropologist and biologist (b. 1934)
Here’s Freud’s famous couch, far more luxurious than I imagined, as it’s seen in London’s Freud Museum:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili contemplates the origin of her species:
Hili: How did cats domesticate humans?A: Probably by reducing their inborn aggression with quiet purring.
Hili: Jak kot udomowił człowieka?
Ja: Prawdopodobnie łagodząc jego wrodzoną agresję cichym mruczeniem.
And nearby in Wloclawek, Leon is basking.
Leon: On the sunny side of the force.
I forgot the name of the reader who sent this, but thank you. 1971 was an okay vintage for claret (Bordeaux), but not spectacular.
Doc Bill posted this with a “NOOOOO!” I agree:
Two tweets from Nilou.
And, as she says “All roads lead to Gibraltar”:
From reader Barry. I wonder whether she simply went beyond the Bible passages, or whether Bible passages themselves can get you a Twitter ban:
Two tweets from Heather Hastie. First, the Big Cat Who Couldn’t:
Heather says that this is pretty much true for her, too:
Three tweets from Matthew. This first one, as they say, “Wins the Internet”:
This is close to an optical illusion, a genre that Matthew loves:
Opals are my favorite stones, but they’re too soft to wear:
The staircase at Cichen Itza is engineered to show a sunlight serpent at an equinox- I think it’s either equinox:
… I found a nifty way to describe the equinox: the plane that contains Earth’s equator passes through the center of the sun.
“I found a nifty way to describe the equinox: the plane that contains Earth’s equator passes through the center of the sun.”
This is the actual astronomical definition of the equinox, although for historical reasons, astronomers take a geocentric view and define it as the instant when the geocentric apparent declination [the celestial equivalent of terrestrial latitude] of the centre of the Sun is zero.
“… for historical reasons …”
OF COURSE
… I kid I kid – that definition will take me a while to understand…
Happy Equinox Day!
The name might lead you to think that there will be exactly 12 hours of daylight today, but that’s not true. Here in Cambridge, for example, sunrise was at 06:46 BST and sunset will be at 18:56, giving 12 hours and 10 minutes of daylight. Not until the 26th, three days after the equinox, will there be less than 12 hours of daylight.
In Chicag, sunrise is at 06:39 CDT today and sunset is at 18:47, so PCC(E) gets eight minutes more daylight than the name “equinox” would imply.
The explanation is quite simple. The instant of the equinox (07:40 GMT today) is when the centre of the Sun’s disk is instantaneously over the Earth’s equator. But in calculating the times of sunrise and sunset, we use the moment when the upper limb of the Sun crosses the horizon, not the centre of the disk. Also, refraction raises the Sun (and every other celestial object) by more than half a degree at sunrise or sunset. These two effects combine to make sunrise a little earlier and sunset a little later than if the Sun were a point source seen from an airless Earth, extending the day beyond the 12 hours that you would expect at the equinox.
Hili outdoes herself in wisdom today. Marvellous!
And Leon inspires us all.
International Day of Sign Languages https://www.un.org/en/events/signlanguagesday/
PS How can you have an ‘edition’ of a food??? Absurd – a publication has an edition, something edited, but a food – limited run, limited offer, limited supply, available for a short time only…
Just being a wise-acre here: did the Knickerbockers Baseball Club’s opponent play by the old rules back in that first game in 1845 :)?
I’m a big fan of Spam but not the various flavors, and most definitely NOT Pumpkin Spice. The one I buy is the Low Sodium Spam, not because of health issues but because I find regular Spam too salty. The Low Sodium variety is plenty salty.
When I was first married, Spam, for whatever reason, was a frequent main course. I haven’t had it again since. You remind me, there might be a place for it on the menu on our next anniversary.
My first taste of Spam was probably in England on one of my family’s many visits back to the land of our birth. Spam was on the menu in most greasy spoon cafes as part of a combination, such as “Spam, eggs, chips, and peas.” Yum!
Sounds like you must have had a lived experience of a Monty Python sketch. 😎
Yes, I suppose I did. Have also been known to walk funny on occasion.
No longer. Spam is a rare item in UK cafe breakfasts today possibly because there’s a lot fewer manual labourers in need of a breakfast explosion at 11 am – the laborers are more machine watchers today.
Two of my local supermarkets carry only the basic, unfancy single line in two sizes. One supermarket has splashed out & also stocks your “Lite” lower fat & salt version AND a version with “real bacon” [their words].
A beloved import during WWII that indeed saved our bacon! A nice omelette ingredient chopped with cheese, but too much of it at school dinners turned me off for life.
FACTOID:
Back in 2006 Eric Idle of the SPAMalot™ musical also launched the associated SPAM product “SPAM® with Stinky French Garlic” can! Such a can may be worth a few bob today.
Yes, Spam is no longer ubiquitous in the UK.
Actually, Spam Lite is different than Spam Less Sodium (that’s its official name — I just looked it up).
Can I say that pumpkin spice Spam takes the cake?
Here are two of the things that PCC(E) loves to hate combined into one: pumpkin spice candy corn https://www.popsugar.com/food/photo-gallery/38165340/image/38415577/Brach-Pumpkin-Spice-Candy-Corn.
Checking various sites for pumpkin spice products I found pumpkin spice vodka, beer, almonds, roasted garbanzos, kettle corn, potato chips, tortilla chips, bagels, body lotion, soap, deodorant,and even a Will Shortz Pumpkin Spice Soduku book!
Pachelbel’s Rubber Chicken Canon in D is brilliant.
There are more rubber chickens and assorted musical fun at their website –