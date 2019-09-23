Monday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s FALL now in the Northern Hemisphere, as it’s September 23, 2019 and the equinox began this morning at 3:50 Eastern time. Google celebrates with a Doodle that links to the season:

But south of the Equator it’s now Spring, and here’s the Doodle they see:

It’s National Pancake Day. and also Celebrate Bisexuality Day, National Great American Pot Pie Day (when I was a kid we used to have these as “t.v. dinners”, on a tray in front of the television), and Restless Legs Awareness Day.

Stuff that happened on this day includes:

1642 – First commencement exercises occur at Harvard College.

1806 – Lewis and Clark return to St. Louis after exploring the Pacific Northwest of the United States.

1845 – The Knickerbockers Baseball Club, the first baseball team to play under the modern rules, is founded in New York.

1846 – Astronomers Urbain Jean Joseph Le Verrier, John Couch Adams and Johann Gottfried Galle collaborate on the discovery of Neptune.

1909 – The novel Le Fantôme de l’Opéra ( The Phantom of the Opera ), by Gaston Leroux, is published as a serialization in Le Gaulois .

1980 – Bob Marley plays what would be the last concert of his life in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Marley died the next year of melanoma that had spread throughout his body. There is no video of his last concert, but you can hear snippets of the songs from that concert streamed here. Wikipedia reports this about his death:

While Marley was flying home from Germany to Jamaica, his vital functions worsened. After landing in Miami, Florida, he was taken to the hospital for immediate medical attention. Marley died on 11 May 1981 at Cedars of Lebanon Hospital in Miami (now University of Miami Hospital), aged 36. The spread of melanoma to his lungs and brain caused his death. His final words to his son Ziggy were “Money can’t buy life.”

1986 – Houston Astros’ Jim Deshaies sets a record, striking out the first eight batters he faces against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, it’s not an unshared record, for Wikipedia notes that “This feat was equaled by Jacob deGrom on September 14, 2014 and Germán Márquez on September 26, 2018.” Finally, we have this:

2002 – The first public version of the web browser Mozilla Firefox (“Phoenix 0.1”) is released.

Here’s what it looked like:

Notables born on September 23 include:

1889 – Walter Lippmann, American journalist and publisher, co-founded The New Republic (d. 1974)

(d. 1974) 1899 – Louise Nevelson, American sculptor (d. 1988)

1920 – Mickey Rooney, American actor, singer, director, and producer (d. 2014)

1930 – Ray Charles, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor (d. 2004)

1949 – Bruce Springsteen, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1970 – Ani DiFranco, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1971 – Sean Spicer, 30th White House Press Secretary

Those who croaked on this day include:

1889 – Wilkie Collins, English novelist, short story writer, and playwright (b. 1824)

1939 – Sigmund Freud, Austrian neurologist and psychiatrist (b. 1856)

1987 – Bob Fosse, American actor, dancer, choreographer, and director (b. 1927)

2014 – Irven DeVore, American anthropologist and biologist (b. 1934)

Here’s Freud’s famous couch, far more luxurious than I imagined, as it’s seen in London’s Freud Museum:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili contemplates the origin of her species:

Hili: How did cats domesticate humans? A: Probably by reducing their inborn aggression with quiet purring.

In Polish:

Hili: Jak kot udomowił człowieka?

Ja: Prawdopodobnie łagodząc jego wrodzoną agresję cichym mruczeniem.

And nearby in Wloclawek, Leon is basking.

Leon: On the sunny side of the force.

I forgot the name of the reader who sent this, but thank you. 1971 was an okay vintage for claret (Bordeaux), but not spectacular.

Doc Bill posted this with a “NOOOOO!” I agree:

But wait: it gets worse!

Two tweets from Nilou. I investigated this first one, but apparently Captain Morgan’s (a spiced rum) had taken down the ID logon. But see the second tweet:

UPDATE: I just checked and it’s not popping up for the US anymore, but it’s still there for Malaysia and Qatar (and probably others, but I didn’t keep checking) — Yasmine Mohammed ياسمين محمد 🦋 (@YasMohammedxx) September 22, 2019

And, as she says “All roads lead to Gibraltar”:

Incredible visualisation: Birds migrating across Europe, tracked by GPS. pic.twitter.com/PjUS07M5z4 — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) September 21, 2019

From reader Barry. I wonder whether she simply went beyond the Bible passages, or whether Bible passages themselves can get you a Twitter ban:

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. First, the Big Cat Who Couldn’t:

Dammit Brian just do it already pic.twitter.com/gEunv0xMgQ — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) September 7, 2019

Heather says that this is pretty much true for her, too:

When people ask me how my life is going. 📹: Imgur user DeondraNotari pic.twitter.com/rUERWh0lSR — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) September 11, 2019

Three tweets from Matthew. This first one, as they say, “Wins the Internet”:

Johann Pachelbel's Canon in D, performed on rubber chicken, has renewed my faith in mankind. pic.twitter.com/gLyxx9l5YL — Ditz McGee 🇨🇦 (@DitzMcGeee) September 21, 2019

This is close to an optical illusion, a genre that Matthew loves:

Inspired by Edwin Abbott’s satirical novel ‘Flatland’, ‘Squaring the Circle’ is the first in Troika’s series of perspective sculpture that is perceived in correlation to the position of the observer [more, 2013: https://t.co/eyntFEDFV5] pic.twitter.com/P5MMC2vM6l — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) September 22, 2019

Opals are my favorite stones, but they’re too soft to wear:

Stunning opal reveal pic.twitter.com/ZUH1arnsby — Space Explorer Mike (@MichaelGalanin) September 18, 2019