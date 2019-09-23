Monday: Duck report

Although I have a few batches of wildlife photos left (and I remind you to please send me your good ones), it’s time for a duck report from Botany Pond.

Most of the ducks have fledged now and left the pond for good; we take pride that of the 28 hatched, 27 survived (one died as a young adult, probably from flying into a building). And all the mothers are fine. A few ducks continue to visit the pond sporadically, so that, at a given time, we have between zero and seven mallards. They are generally absent in the morning and appear about lunchtime.

Several drakes have also shown up, hoping to snag a mate with whom they can bond and, next spring, breed. Here’s the premier drake, Ritz Quacker. He is a very large drake—the largest I’ve seen in the pond.

As you can see below, his head was not fully green last week, but I think he was molting, as now he’s resplendent. (Either that, or a new, greened-up drake has appeared).

Here’s a video of Ritz from September 20. Note that at 13 seconds in, he swims backwards a bit. He’s good at that:

Of course Honey has taken Ritz over, bewitching him with her ducky charms. Here they are swimming and eating together.

Here’s a cute but unknown mallard, who may have been an itinerant migrant, having a huge bout of the flappies and zoomies. (She submerges at 1:26.) I think ducks do this to exercise their wings in preparation for fall migration:

A new drake—is so pale that I suspect he’s a hybrid with a domestic duck—showed up about ten days ago. (He could be molting, but his color hasn’t changed.)

At first Ritz chased the new drake around, but then the situation reversed itself and yesterday Pale Drake and Ritz had a huge fracas in the middle of the pond. The pale drake won, reminding me of the set-to between James Pond and Billzebub last year, in which Billy won and absconded with Honey. (But of course, in a romantic denouement, she returned a week later and took up with James again). Honey is now paddling around with Pale Drake.

Here’s Honey with the interloper. She’s a fickle one! She’s been gone for two days now, but both drakes await her return.

Finally, we’ve all been concerned by “Wounded Warrior,” a duck who couldn’t swim very well, and preferred to eat on the shore than in the pond. I’m happy to report that, as of two days ago, ample and selective feeding have improved her swimming ability dramatically, so that now she’s almost indistinguishable from the other hens. Here she is when still afflicted, swimming on September 15. They’re eating mealworms, but you can see how much faster her legs move compared to Ritz and Honey, eating nearby. This “frantic” behavior has now abated, but it took several weeks. Perhaps she was injured.