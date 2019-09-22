What are we reading?

Well, I don’t know what you’re reading, and whether you like it, but that’s what this post is for. In fact, a lot of the books I’ve read, and a few I’m reading now, have come from readers’ comments on posts like this.
I usually read only one book at a time, and have been reading only nonfiction, but now I’m reading multiple books at once. The one I’m concentrating on—as it’s big and I need to finish it before I go to Antarctica—is this biography of Churchill (click on all books for the Amazon link). It was published in November of last year and was highly rated.
I’m reading it because I finally grew tired of not knowing all about Churchill’s life. I’d read the first two volumes of William Manchester’s The Last Lion: Winston Spencer Churchill, which was fabulous—along with Robert Caro’s biographies of Lyndon Johnson and Robert Moses, I considered it one of the three best biographies I’ve ever read. But Manchester died before he could finish the last volume, and that last volume was poised to begin at the apogee of Churchill’s career: when he became Prime Minister at the beginning of World War II. Someone was commissioned to finish Manchester’s bio from his notes, but I don’t have the heart to read it.
So I’m only 150 pages from the end of this 960-page behemoth, and it’s very good. Not as good as Manchester’s biography, mind you, but at least it relates his whole life, and is very good on WWII. I would recommend this very highly.
An argument that what makes science distinctive is its emphasis on evidence and scientists’ willingness to change theories on the basis of new evidence.
Attacks on science have become commonplace. Claims that climate change isn’t settled science, that evolution is “only a theory,” and that scientists are conspiring to keep the truth about vaccines from the public are staples of some politicians’ rhetorical repertoire. Defenders of science often point to its discoveries (penicillin! relativity!) without explaining exactly why scientific claims are superior. In this book, Lee McIntyre argues that what distinguishes science from its rivals is what he calls “the scientific attitude”―caring about evidence and being willing to change theories on the basis of new evidence. The history of science is littered with theories that were scientific but turned out to be wrong; the scientific attitude reveals why even a failed theory can help us to understand what is special about science.
McIntyre offers examples that illustrate both scientific success (a reduction in childbed fever in the nineteenth century) and failure (the flawed “discovery” of cold fusion in the twentieth century). He describes the transformation of medicine from a practice based largely on hunches into a science based on evidence; considers scientific fraud; examines the positions of ideology-driven denialists, pseudoscientists, and “skeptics” who reject scientific findings; and argues that social science, no less than natural science, should embrace the scientific attitude. McIntyre argues that the scientific attitude―the grounding of science in evidence―offers a uniquely powerful tool in the defense of science.
Finally, I read this book hoping to learn a bit more about Antarctica before I go (a month from yesterday!). It was a complete waste of time. Combine a scholar steeped in Social Justice Warriorism and postmodernism, along with his interest in the geopolitics of how Antarctica was “divided up” and colonized, and you get a worthless tome that tells you virtually nothing about the geological or evolutionary history of the continent, or about its weather or modern geology, or about what plants or animals are there. For a book purporting to be all about a continent (granted, a “Very Short Introduction”), it leaves out almost everything of interest. The poor quality of this book stands in sharp contrast to the other 400-odd VSI volumes put out by Oxford University Press. What a pity, and what a waste!
I’ll get top the Jesus Puzzle. currently reading The Modigliani scandal, it is the last Follett book that I hadn’t read. There arn’t enough Ken Follett’s in the world.
“The Lunatic Express: An entertainment in Imperialism” (Futura, 1971) by Noo Yoiker Charles Miller: nugget-rich history of C19th Zanzibar and Tanzania. Goes into the scramble for Africa, dwells on the nobody-knows-what-the-hell-they’re-doing view of history & touches on the amount of gold the west spent in suppressing the slave trade.
A constantly amusing writer with a gift for the coined phrase: an authoritarian tribal chief he describes as being “self-elected unanimously”.
Interesting picks
I haven’t read a book straight through for years. I’ve obtained 100’s though thanks to the library. I’ve been getting into problem or puzzle books, including things like SAT prep books. It works for me.
Other examples:
Howard Stern Comes Again
Interesting because Donald Trump is featured in it with “And now, a word from our President…” segments. It is astonishing to read. Also there’s a section with celebrities revealing the details of their victimization by religion and woo.
I’m reading two complementary books. I just finished the old Steven Pinker book “How the Mind Works”, and last night I started the new Eric Kandel book “The Disordered Mind”.
Extinction, Douglas Erwin.
It is about the end-Permian Exctinction, the mother of all extinctions.
Erwin gives us a number of possible causes and the idea behind them as a possible cause. Then he looks at all (well, a lot of) the available evidence and then The Murder on the Orient Express becomes part of the narrative…
I would certainly recommend it to my fellow interested laymen.
It is on my shelf. Read it a while ago. Should re-read.
Erwin’s book is good, but worth bearing in mind that it was published in 2006, and a lot of new information on the Permian extinction has come out since then.
For a more recent book on mass extinctions, including the end-Permian, I recommend Paul Wignall’s 2015 book “The Worst of Times”. It’s shorter and a bit less technical than Erwin, but highly readable.
I’m currently about 20% of the way through Max Hastings’ “Vietnam: an epic history of a tragic war”. Like most of Hastings’ war histories, it’s a massive door-stop of a book, but it’s a great read, and hugely informative. If you want an up-to-date history of the whole Vietnam disaster, I thoroughly recommend it.
Last book I read is ‘the Rise and Fall of Adam and Eve’ by Stephen Greenblatt, who also authored ‘The Swerve’. Both very much recommended. Currently reading ‘Household Stories’ by the Brothers Grimm, first published in 1882. Half-way through. My, how cruel were people as depicted in these stories. Still a good read.
Oops, I forgot one very good book: ‘Erebus’ by Michael Palin. The story of one of the ships of the Franklin Expedition to the North-West Arctic sea passage. The expedition was completely unheard from and much effort was made to find any survivors. None ever found. The shipwrecks of the ‘Erebus’ and ‘Terror’ were recently found in the high arctic. Fascinating.
The Map of Knowledge by Violet Moller
https://www.kirkusreviews.com/book-reviews/violet-moller/the-map-of-knowledge/
Fascinating discovery. Highly readable and illuminating.
Mayor Pete’s book: The Shortest Way Home
The Fifth Risk – Michael Lewis
Gould’s Book of Fish – Richard Flanagan (wonderful Tasmanian writer – read maybe 6 of his)
Vineland – Thomas Pynchon – oldie but goodie
The Overstory – Richard Powers – brilliant writer, though this one gets a tiny bit didactic on eco-terrorism.
The Book of Night Women – Martin James – this Jamaican writer won the Booker Prize a couple of years ago for A Brief History of Seven Killings (about Bob Marley)
The Only Story – Julian Barnes – just started this.
I was scrolling down and I saw ‘Maps Of…’ in the corner of my eye under Merilee. For a second I thought ‘Merilee reads Jordan Peterson??’. Then I checked, and breathed a sigh of relief as the universe came back into focus and the world once again made sense.
For Christ’s sake man, don’t write things like that! I was scrolling upwards and saw that name. Trigger warnings or *’s please!
I’ve just finished ‘Behave’ by Robert Sapolsky, which was riveting. I recommend it highly.
Also finished just now: ‘Blood River’ by Tim Butcher, about his journey down the Congo. Several people raved about it to me, said it was un-put-downable. I disagree, and I put it down frequently.
I am currently reading:
‘A Strange Loop’ by Douglas Hofstadter.
‘Them: Travels With Extremists’ by Jon Ronson.
and for the fifth or sixth time ‘Why Does The World Exist?’ by Jim Holt.
All three are faintly ridiculous in their own way, and the latter two are very entertaining.
…I should emphasise how fascinating ‘Behave’ was. It’s one of the best popular science books I’ve ever read. Sapolsky is utterly unromantic and microscopically scrupulous, yet the book is compulsively readable.
It’s big, which means it covers pretty much everything about human behaviour, from political preferences to instinctive racism to peer pressure and more, but I breezed through it nevertheless. It’s mind-expanding and panoramic and I highly recommend it.
Free-will comes up in it too – he’s a hard determinist with very strong views on the subject, but those views don’t intrude on the rest of the book and the section on free-will is pretty short.
I’m currently reading “Leonardo Da Vinici” by Walter Isaacson. I’ve always been intrigued by Leonardo. One quibble is that he mentions Steve Jobs in the same breath as Leonardo which I’m not happy about.
I got that book some time back. Learn a lot about Da Vinci. Printed on fancy paper so I have to keep that one.
As the World’s Slowest Reader Who Loves to Read,
I do like my read. I would recommend it.
I am only near its beginning yet and figure
it’ll quite likely take me upwards of a year to finish.
But I continue at what some ‘ld call actual reading.
Ms Margaret Atwood’s The Testaments.
Blue
There was an excellent 3/4 hour interview on Friday. Mary Beard (Cambridge, professor of Classics and occasional combatant on the feminism public commentary front) interviewing Margaret Atwood. If you can get BBC programs it might be here, otherwise the usual games of whack-a-mole will be going on in Youtube.
…Also ‘So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed’ by Jon Ronson too. I always have a couple of his books on the go at once because they’re both interesting, intelligent and satisfyingly trashy.
My current read is Stalin’s General : The Life Of Georgy Zhukov ,by Geoffrey Roberts .
https://www.theguardian.com/books/2019/sep/21/best-books-of-the-21st-century
A very mixed bag.
I would not want to get negative on any good history book but Machester’s book on Churchill is getting a bit old now. Also, he wrote a big book on Douglas MacAthur, American Caesar that was extremely favorable to the General as I recall. I wonder if he went the same way with Churchill. Much of the stuff I have read on Churchill is very favorable and not so much on the negative things. Historians should cover both the good and the bad but sometimes they do not, or at least go light on the negative side. During the War (WWII) Churchill did some great things, 1940 and all that but he also had some failings and fought very hard against Roosevelt on the strategy (D-DAY). History must be accurate and fair.
I would recommend a very current book on cyber security – The Fifth Domain, by Richard A. Clarke and Robert K. Knake.
Another one – Leadership in Turbulent Times, Doris Goodwin.
I have Doris Goodwins leadership book and look forward to getting to it.
I am only about half through it but very good. Goodwin has done books on all four of the presidents she uses for this book and has a great amount of info on all of them.
I recently finished “Leonardo Da Vinci” by Walter Isaacson”. Leo was definitely an interesting guy! I was less impressed by this book though. It was hard to make it through to the end. I think the basic problem is the scarcity of knowledge about Da Vinci’s life rather than Isaacson’s lack of writing ability.
I’m currently halfway through “Rebooting AI” by Gary Marcus and Ernest Davis. Not much of it is really news to me I already agreed with Marcus’s analysis and it is a field that I am trying to do real work in. It basically deflates the latest round of hype surrounding AI. As anyone who reads this website knows, the press is somewhat gullible when it comes to science and technology and, since there’s so much money in AI right now, there are many willing to take advantage of them. It’s still an interesting read.
I am slowly reading “Emergence”, edited by Bedau and Humphreys. This is a collection of articles on the idea that there are levels of description in science and how the higher level emerges from the lower level. This has implications for free will and understanding of physics and science in general. I will leave it there. 😉
Waiting to get to “Something Deeply Hidden”, the latest by Sean Carroll and about multiple universes and such.
I’ll probably end up getting Carroll’s new one, although there have been so many good books about the multiverse already, especially the ones by Brian Greene and Max Tegmark.
I can’t read enough about the subject, it’s just endlessly interesting. He sort-of covered it in From Eternity To Here, if only briefly, and it was fascinating. He postulated a kind of temporally-symmetrical back-to-back dual universe, with a big bang in the middle ‘between’ them, setting them both off in different temporal directions, so that the asymmetry of the arrow of time is no longer an issue. Mind-boggling.
I wasn’t a fan of his last one though, The Big Picture. So many incredibly dense subjects were covered, and before he’d even skimmed the surface he was off onto a different topic. It just didn’t work.
And his use of ‘poetic naturalism’ as an epistemic worldview felt like a kind of compromise specifically dreamt up so that he could fudge the unpalatable reality of determinism.
He really doesn’t want to concede that we don’t have free will, so rather than do so he altered the meaning of truth to make his compatibilism scientifically defensible.
I would love to read Emergence and Something Deeply Hidden also. These both look good.
I am almost finished reading Diaspora by Greg Egan after our own Michael Fisher mentioned it here. It’s hard science fiction and right now it’s extra tricky to understand but very interesting with all its theoretical physics. The story is all about the existence and activities of AI individuals that live in “polises” and spend millennia indulging in whatever activities they choose, usually physics, in their programmed scapes with access to information and locations at the speed of light. There is a whole plot around a neutron burst that drives the narrative.
+1 Glad it’s interesting!
[1] GARY LARSON: NOT a bedside pair of books and not for those weak of wrist! Sturdy table & good lighting recommended. I’m reading a double page spread per day – I have a Larson dedicated small table just for this double volume. An altar!
He is coming back BTW – an online resurrection is in the works & I assume it’s new stuff. I think it will be animal rights & climate change orientated, but so was his pre-retirement stuff when one looks back with the knowledge he has cared for decades about the planet, the ecosystem & so on.
https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/0740721135/
[2] STEWART LEE: I have this in Kindle for the bedside so i can laugh & cry pre-kip [not ukip ffs!]. I have seen three of his shows [one new show every two years or so] live. He is reviled by the right leaning segment of the British press & unknown outside the UK. He is a mini-genius within his niche & I hate Clarkson, Farage, Boris & Tree-Frog as much as he does! The first half of the book is his newspaper stuff which is inevitably repetitive since the author must assume his audience needs some updating on Brexit each column. I am looking forward to the 2nd half stand up transcript.
[3] RECIPE BOOKS: These are my pr0n at the moment since I’m on a heavily restricted diet until Spring 2020. As an ex-RCC I find I must have denial, torture & guilt in my life – this does the job admirably.
I am reading a lovely, chatty paperback by Jane Grigson on “English Food” which has a historical bent with recipes sprinkled throughout. Recommended.
Also reading Nigel Slater who has a similar style of chatting between recipes. At the moment it’s his autobiography “Toast” that has my attention. It has been turned into a stage play. The book is a great read.
My girlfriend gave me the complete Larson, and I actually found it useful. I taught classes in microbiology and, when introducing virology, I would point out that I knew the students didn’t know much about it because I knew that there were only two Larson panels in which viruses are mentioned and neither is about virus biology. Since much of Larson’s humor is based on shared knowledge of biology, that must mean that there isn’t much shared knowledge of viruses. (Not that there’s no virus humor. Virus walks into a bar. Bartender says, “We don’t serve viruses here.” Virus says, “We do now.”)
Interesting observation! Now that you mention it, I agree that Larson uses popular, common place memes just like all cartoonists. It would be an interesting experiment to compare cartoons across cultures for objects, ideas & themes. [Middle East cartoons excluded – too depressing & predictable & not funny.]
I have to say, even though politically and culturally I’m pretty much on his side in everything, Stewart Lee annoys the shit out of me. Someone gave me a couple of his books and I got that ecstatic little shiver of revulsion you get when you come across someone you truly despise in every way. He almost made me like Richard Hammond.
I find it hard to describe it rationally, because he’s clearly clever, clearly right on so many things. And yet I want to nudge him into traffic.
He plays at being extreme liberal elite inside being an actual liberal elite & a champagne socialist & an old fogey & a passionate hater of those he sees as enemies. All this while working his bollocks off away from home on a nine month solo tour every year – staying in shite, inhumane, empty, soulless ‘Premium Hotels’ in the likes of Telford & Welwyn Garden City new towns.
He has a drink problem, a dick problem & he’s not hopeful about his future nor his young kiddos nor ours. I doubt he’ll live five more years – the heart will give him I right old kicking.
I suspect he revolts himself much more than he causes revulsion in you.
He’s a great man doing his best not to be too fake nor too honest [which would no longer be comedy].
Don’t take anything I say too seriously. I’m exaggerating things a bit for caustically bitchy Withnail effect.
As for the addiction problems and the self-loathing…let’s just say I can sympathise.
I hate the idea that he would be revolted by himself, I really hate that. It makes me want to scream at the sky a bit.
I am a theoretical chef who reads recipe books for pleasure.
I don’t know if English history is in your field of interest, but I just finished a biography of Henry VI (The Shadow King: the Life and Death of Henry VI). I found it quite riveting, and really helped me understand what had to be one of the most turbulent times in English history.
Another very interesting book I recently finished is “The Trouble with Gravity” – a good overview of our changing/evolving understanding of this force of nature, and how we still don’t understand it really.
I am reading The Surgeon’s Obol, a hilarious book about an intern in surgery who loses her religion during her intern year. There is a beautifully written chapter about a church deacon who dies during a heart transplant that cements the heroine’s absolution of her faith. Really good.
A pretty eclectic mix:
The black Jacobins by CLR James-a very thorough history of the slave rebellion in What is now Haiti.very clear writing and a very broad grasp of the political and commercial forces at work at the time. Published first in 1938.
Mama’s Last Hug by Frans de Waal- a long look at the emotional lives of animals and what we might mean by that anyway. I found it absorbing and it subtly changed my own attitudes.
The NOMA guide to fermentation. René Redzepi.
A really intriguing set of traditions and stuff to try. I have been making wine and saké for years and fermenting pickles etc and this book is a much richer approach to fermenting just about anything you can get your hands on.. suits me down to the ground.
Plus I just picked up, after searching a bit, a copy of ‘Evolution Illustrated by Water fowl’ by David Lack which Jerry recommended a short time back.
Plus quite a few more. I think I will get me a copy of ‘Emergence’ Recommended above by Paul Topping. Sounds intriguing.
Long winter ahead and a stack of books is a necessity.
Reading Wilkie Collins’, The Dead Secret (1856). I love 19th century Gothic and have become a big fan of Wilkie Collins since reading The Woman in White.
Not only do I love the genre, but it’s a pleasant respite from the politics and news of the present.
I just finished reading Margaret Atwood’s “The Testaments”. I read “The Handmaid’s Tale” when it was first published, and re-read it for the first time in 34 years before reading the sequel.
I’m now reading Tom Holland’s “Dominion: The Making of the Western Mind”, which is an exploration of the influence of Christianity on Western thought.
In parallel, I’m working my way slowly through Hilaire Barnett’s “Constitutional and Administrative Law”, which is an undergraduate textbook on the British constitution. I figured, with my country’s government in meltdown over Brexit, that it might be useful to get an expert’s view of how it is supposed to work.
Anne Harrington’s Mind Fixers. It’s a history of psychiatry and it’s fascinating. Andrew Seidel’s The Founding Myth. That’s been covered here before and it’s as good as they say. Justin E.H. Smith’s Irrationality. Just rich reading. Yves Gingras’s Science and Religion.
I always have a few books going at once. I’m getting near the end of “Lake Success” by Gary Shteyngart, I’m in the middle of “Untold Stories” by Alan Bennett, and I just started “Arguably” by Christopher Hitchens. I intend to get back to Peter Singer’s “The Expanding Circle,” and I need to finish Michael Waldman’s “The Second Amendment: A Biography.”
I’ve just started reading “Factfulness” by the much-missed Hans Rosling (with his son and daughter-in-law Ola Rosling and Anna Rosling Ronnlund) – a surprise gift from WEIT reader Dominic, a long-time friend. The book is a reminder, like Pinker’s “Enlightenment”, that the world situation is better than many think although there is still much work to do.
Just finished The Moor’s Last Sigh — the book Salman Rushdie wrote when he was in hiding. I haven’t read all of his work, but think this must be one of his best (i.e. immortal).
Previously read his 1001 nights book (Two Years Eight months etc) — also highly recommended. Very funny, quite deep and extremely easy to read. He said it just wrote itself, and it reads like that.
Non-fiction: I’m going through Ernst Mayr’s 800 tome The Growth of Biological Thought. Basically a history of biological ideas. His prose is a bit clunky (but fine for a non-native speaker), but he expresses his ideas clearly.
Apart from that, on my website I’ve been reviewing, in a series of blogposts, a book by a cell biologist who doubles as a cancer quack –one of the most successful today. I’d say his sales rival Deepak Chopra. He tries to “scientifically prove” that you can cure cancer using affirmations. It’s an absolute train-wreck of a book, so much so that debunking it has taken 73 posts so far,(each about 1500 words) and I’m only up to page 190. It really is a sight to behold how many factual errors and metaphors that he takes literally and which then wind up contradicting the point he was trying to prove with them. (The Biology of Belief, by Bruce Lipton)
Thank you for fighting the good fight. If ever a quack needed debunking it’s Lipton.
Underland by Robert Macfarlane.
Conscious by Annaka Harris
Symphony in C, Robert M. Hazen
And historical fiction of course.
Just started Douglas Murray’s new book, the Madness of Crowds (an anti-woke polemic).
PS: “… à la Richard Carriers, …”
Richard Carrier is singular.
I used to respect Douglas Murray a lot.
Then Brexit and Trump happened, and the far-right surged everywhere in the western world, and he developed selective mutism.
He was always very eloquent on the subject of Islamic terrorism and the obvious hypocrisy and quietism of the left, but then, as the political atmosphere changed and the right became more and more extreme, violent and dangerous, and more of a threat than Islam, he simply continued to do what he’d always done, which is ignore the problem of right-wing extremism completely.
Either that or he’d claim the resurgence of the far-right was a ‘secondary problem’, the primary problem being immigration, Islam, etc.
Which is exactly the same rhetorical tactic he decried on the left when they used it to describe Islamic terrorism as a secondary problem, the primary problem being western foreign policy.
The Overstory. – Robert Powers
Sourdough – Robin Sloan
Doxology – Nell Zink
The two best sellers by Yuval Harari.
“Sapiens” – a history of man.
“Homo Deus” – a history of man in the future.
Both are thoroughly researched and informative.
He’s a historian but knowledgeable on a plethora of subject matter.
Harari!!!
This evening I will finish Rachel Kadish’s “The weight of ink”. Fascinating story about a young Jewish woman living in London around 1665, the plague, atheism, Spinoza — and the 21st-c. scholars discovering her existence thru recently-discovered old letters.
I always have several books going. Among them at the moment are two on the French Revolution, Jonathan Israel’s “Revolutionary Ideas” and Jean-Claude Martin’s “Nouvelle histoire de la Révolution française”. Israel takes a very different view from many contemporary french historians, viewing Robespierre as a populist authoritarian. And the issues at stake are often the same as today.
I re-read a multi volume Chinese wuxia novel by Jin Yong this summer. Enjoyed it, but I also had to unwillingly accept the fact how much I’ve forgotten. (https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jin_Yong)
I just finished reading “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover. Westover accounts for her decision of cutting ties with her Mormon fundamentalist parents. In the end, she believes that she has “found herself” through education.
I am currently reading Michele Obama’s “Becoming.”
I had never read a non-academic English book before I received my graduate degree. I started by reading Mary Higgins Clarks’s novels, which were accessible in terms of my English proficiency then. Now, more than a quarter century later, biography is my favorite genre.
I am half way through Chasing New Horizons, by Alan Stern and David Grinspoon, about the eponymous mission to Pluto. it was cancelled three times, and had to overcome many problems before and after launch. It is a miracle that it succeeded! I am enjoying it.
“But Manchester died before he could finish the last volume,”
An anecdote: When my son, Nicolas, was 23, he went on a walk-about (actually a drive-about in an old VW van) from Portland to the east coast and back. Finding himself in Middletown, CT, he decided on an impulse to find William Manchester and tell him how much he loved the first two volumes of the Churchill biography (as did I).
Nicolas found the address, arrived in his van, and knocked on the door, which was opened by a young nurse in uniform. Nicolas told her his intention and was informed that Mr. Manchester was very ill and wasn’t accepting any visitors. But while Nicolas was sitting in his van trying to decide where to go next, the young nurse came out and told him that Mr. Manchester would see him (what dying author would refuse to see a young fan under such circumstances?). So Nicolas went in and met Manchester, who was indeed on his deathbed, and chatted with him for almost an hour before leaving. Manchester died two weeks later on June 1, 2004, Nicolas’s 24th birthday. I love that story.
What a great story; your son is lucky to have met him. I once found Kurt Vonnegut’s house on Long Island and wanted to do the same thing (he wasn’t dying, though), but I was too chicken.
Recently read:
-Persian Fire and Under the Shadow of the Sword
both by Tom Holland.
-The Fens by Francis Pryor
-Arabs, A 3000 Year History of Peoples, Tribes,
and Empires by Tim Mackintosh-Smith.
Current read:
-Forgotten Scripts by Cyrus Gordon.
Lilac Girls by Martha Hall Kelly. I just finished it.
I was looking for something else and thinking of going back to The Gnostic Gospels by Elaine Pagels. I started the first few pages maybe a year ago. It might be good to pair (ha) with The Jesus Puzzle.
I switch my reading between fiction and non-fiction.
I just finished HST’s Generation of Swine. A collection of Thompson’s “Gonzo Papers” from the 80’s. I was in middle and high-school during the 80’s and much of what he writes about I “missed”. I wasn’t much into politics in those days. But reading these short essays gave me a glimpse into those dark times (an apocalyptic glimpse) from the desk of a professional. And unbelievably, things have gotten worse. Hunter S. Thompson checked out too soon!
My last fiction novel was The Crook Factory by Dan Simmons. While Hemingway lived in Cuba in the 40’s, he decided to “play spy”. He created the “Crook Factory”, a team of misfits for his espionage ring; among other exploits, the novelist really wanted to capture/destroy a german U-boat! Hoover wants to know what Hemingway is up to down in the Caribbean, so sends an undercover FBI agent to infiltrate Hemingway’s team and find out. It is typical Simmons: crackerjack writing, twisting plot, and larger-than-life characters.
Now I just started For Whom the Bell Tolls. It is mentioned quite often in Simmons’ novel, and I’ve never read what many consider Hemingway’s finest novel. So far, so good, though I’m not to page 20 yet.
Study after study on child development. So far I have ascertained that:
– Humans should probably eat more offal meat, as it strikes me as strange that it’s very difficult to meet one’s choline requirement without them (it’s a bit easier with eggs, but I consider them pseudo-offal as they contain a blueprint for a whole animal). If we seem wired to require amounts of choline not found easily in muscle meat, it probably means we evolved to eat these things and not muscle meat entirely, and who knows what other undiscovered nutrients might be hiding in liver (sincere apologies to any vegans / vegetarians on that one.)
– Children should play with a) Fewer toys at once in an uncluttered environment b) “Retro” style toys with fewer lights, sounds, electronic components, etc. and c) Toys that are traditionally for the ‘other’ gender, as traditional boy’s toys result in higher quality creative play while traditional girl’s toys may build theory of mind skills. Although another study by Angeline Lillard at UVA says that pretend play might not actually be all that beneficial, and Montessori tradition has taught for years that real life experience is superior to pretend play. Sigh. I got my son Little People sets and my niece some blocks and a toy airport / airplane just in case.
– Literacy activities, music activities, and exposure to a second language are all good things.
– A newborn’s sleep quality and sleep safety are inversely proportional, apparently. The best quality sleep is being held upright skin to skin; the best safety is placing them supine and alone on a rock-like mattress. This strikes me as a strange conundrum from a biological point of view – it seems like infants should be fully adapted to one style or the other.
– Babies respond to music in the womb and recognize music they have previously heard after birth, although whether or not this is beneficial is up for debate. Also, unborn babies really like Mozart and Bohemian Rhapsody, according to one study. Who knew?
– Although I am for it, the benefits of breastfeeding actually seem shockingly exaggerated when you look at studies that attempt to factor out selection bias. Despite this, many programs to help underprivileged children seem to focus a lot on promoting breastfeeding at the expense of other things (maybe because it’s free?)
– Children’s interest in science seems to be linked, tentatively at least, to parental encouragement and real life science oriented experiments / experiences as part of home life.
I could go on, but I must go research how my child’s life will be forever changed by the specific type of mashed squash he eats and if it’s introduced at 4, 6, or 8 months, ha ha.
I am presently reading Conscience: The Origins of Moral Intuition by Patricia Churchland. Churchland, a noted neuroscientist, explains how our moral sensibilities arise naturally from the workings of our brains and the influence of the environment.