Sunday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Today’s Google Doodle is a gif that, if you click on it, goes to a number of sites about Junko Tabei, a Japanese woman and the first of her sex to climb Mount Everest, accomplishing the feat in 1975. But she also climbed the “Seven Summits”: the highest mountain on each continent, shown in this animation.

Here she is in action:

Stuff that happened on September 22 includes:

1598 – English playwright Ben Jonson kills actor Gabriel Spenser in a duel and is indicted for manslaughter.

As Wikipedia notes, Jonson got off easy:

Tried on a charge of manslaughter, Jonson pleaded guilty but was released by benefit of clergy, a legal ploy through which he gained leniency by reciting a brief bible verse (the neck-verse), forfeiting his ‘goods and chattels’ and being branded on his left thumb.

1692 – The last hanging of those convicted of witchcraft in the Salem witch trials; others are all eventually released.

1823 – Joseph Smith claims to have found the golden plates after being directed by God through the Angel Moroni to the place where they were buried.

1888 – The first issue of National Geographic Magazine is published.

is published. 1896 – Queen Victoria surpasses her grandfather King George III as the longest reigning monarch in British history.

1927 – Jack Dempsey loses the “Long Count” boxing match to Gene Tunney.

Tunney eventually won, though he might have lost had Dempsey been aware of the rule to go to a neutral corner after a knockdown. Here’s a video of the infamous “long count” (supposed to be ten seconds):

1975 – Sara Jane Moore tries to assassinate U.S. President Gerald Ford, but is foiled by the Secret Service.

1979 – A bright flash, resembling the detonation of a nuclear weapon, is observed near the Prince Edward Islands. Its cause is never determined.

1980 – Iraq invades Iran.

Notables born on this day include:

1515 – Anne of Cleves (d. 1557)

1791 – Michael Faraday, English physicist and chemist (d. 1867)

1901 – Nadezhda Alliluyeva, second wife of Joseph Stalin (d. 1932)

1902 – John Houseman, Romanian-American actor and producer (d. 1988)

Housemen, born in Romania and originally named Jacques Haussmann, acquired his English accent through education. He’s perhaps most famous for the role of the stern law professor Charles W. Kingsfield in the movie The Paper Chase (1973), also starring Timothy Bottoms and Lindsay Wagner. My favorite scene is in the trailer below, where, at Harvard Law School, Kingsfield gives Hart a dime and tells him to call his mother. (Go here for a real law professor’s take on the accuracy of the movie.)

1932 – Ingemar Johansson, Swedish boxer (d. 2009)

1956 – Debby Boone, American singer, actress, and author

1958 – Andrea Bocelli, Italian singer-songwriter and producer

1959 – Saul Perlmutter, American astrophysicist, astronomer, and academic, Nobel Prize Laureate

“Time to Say Goodbye” (“Con ti partirò“) is Bocelli’s most famous song, and, as one of the best-selling songs of all time, has become somewhat of a cliché. But I still love it, and here’s his rendition (another famous rendition is a duet with Sarah Brightman, a great version of which you can hear here):

Those who bought the farm on September 22 include:

1554 – Francisco Vázquez de Coronado, Spanish explorer (b. 1510)

1776 – Nathan Hale, American soldier (b. 1755)

1777 – John Bartram, American botanist and explorer (b. 1699)

1828 – Shaka Zulu, Zulu chieftain and monarch of the Zulu Kingdom (b. 1787)

1961 – Marion Davies, American actress and comedian (b. 1897)

2001 – Isaac Stern, Polish-Ukrainian violinist and conductor (b. 1920)

2010 – Eddie Fisher, American singer (b. 1928)

2015 – Yogi Berra, American baseball player, coach, and manager (b. 1925)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is investigating a vole hole:

Hili: This black hole is swallowing everything. A: You are exaggerating. Hili: Well, everything that’s interesting.

In Polish:

Hili: Ta czarna dziura pochłania wszystko.

Ja: Przesadzasz.

Hili: Wszystko to, co jest interesujące.

And in Wloclawek, Leon, riding on Elzibeta’s shoulders, doesn’t say a word. I had to make up the Leon monologue.

Leon: If I have seen further it is by standing on the shoulders of Giants. From Amazing Things, a cryptic Great Gray Owl (Strix nebulosa). Photo: @AlanMurphyphotography. Since I can’t imagine much preys on these creatures, perhaps the crypsis hides it from prey.

Another owl from Amazing Things; it’s the Pic of the day by: @Elena Mikhaylova. I love this photo:

From Stash Krod. There’s one design flaw with this apparatus. . .

From Wikipedia The green anaconda[Eunectes murinus] is the world’s heaviest and one of the world’s longest snakes, coming to 5.21 m (17.1 ft) long. More typical mature specimens reportedly can range up to 5 m (16.4 ft), with the females, around a mean length of 4.6 m (15.1 ft), being generally much larger in adulthood than the males, which average around 3 m (9.8 ft). Weights are less well studied, though reportedly range from 30 to 70 kg (66 to 154 lb) in a typical adult.