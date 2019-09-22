Photos of readers

Reader Kurt Helf sent a photo and a bit of information (indented).

Here is an image of me kayaking in Echo River, an underground river in Mammoth Cave National Park, as part of my duties as an employee of the Cumberland Piedmont Network. My colleagues and I were moving inflatable kayaks from one site to another, a process which was facilitated due to low water, the removal of a decommissioned dam on the Green River, and the removal of gravel from the river’s spring head. We were working on installing transects and stilling wells in two cave rivers as part of my Network’s long-term efforts to monitor cave aquatic biota at Mammoth Cave National Park. The image quality isn’t the best, but I was doing most of the photography so it’s the only image of me in the kayak.