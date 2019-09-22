My upcoming talk on free will at Williams

I’m headed to the lion’s den: Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts, to give a talk on free will (or rather the lack thereof) sponsored by the Biology Department, the Science and Technology Studies Program, and Phi Beta Kappa. It’s on October 3 at 7:30 p.m. and open to the public; the venue is the Wege Auditorium. On that same day I’m also talking to Dr. Luana Maroja’s class about evolution, as she’s teaching an evolution course that uses Why Evolution is True as a text. You can see the more comprehensive announcement by clicking on the screenshot below:
Speaking of free will, I found this latest findings. The US neuroscientist Aaron Schurger (https://www.chapman.edu/our-faculty/aaron-schurger) carried out new experiments that disprove the widely quoted experiments of the 1960s, according to which consciousness of an action follows (not precedes) the action (paper: https://www.eneuro.org/content/5/1/ENEURO.0302-17.2018.long).
Based on the 1964 experiments on “Bereitschaftspotential” or readiness potential carried out in Germany by Hans-Helmut Kornhuber and his student Lueder Deecke, in 1965 the US physiologist Benjamin Libet hinted that we may become aware of our actions only “after the fact” (“Cortical Activation in Conscious and Unconscious Experience”, 1965).
Libet’s finding has been used for 50 years by philosophers and psychologists to discuss free will. Schurger had already showed in 2012 that Libet’s experiment lends itself to an alternative explanation (“An accumulator model for spontaneous neural activity prior to self-initiated movement”, 2012 https://www.pnas.org/content/109/42/E2904) and the new experiment reinforces this alternative explanation.
We may have free will, after all 😉
Yeah, I read the paper and the publicity, and it doesn’t really invalidate Libet’s studies in the way people think. More important, subsequent studies in which people don’t “choose” to do a mechanical act, and make a bifurcating decision (e.g., addition versus subtraction), show that you can predict these bifurcating mental decisions with substantial accuracy before they occur by scanning brains. That isn’t accounted for by Schurger’s study, and everyone who touts Schurger as “disproving determinism” doesn’t mention the later work.
We don’t have libertarian free will–and won’t until someone shows that the laws of physics don’t work when it comes to our brain.