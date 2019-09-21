Watch Bill Maher’s show while you can

This, sent by reader Michael, is a video of Bill Maher’s show last night, featuring Andrew Sullivan and Sarah Haider, as well as Samantha Power, Timothy Naftali and Heather McGhee Watch it while you can, because these things are taken down soon. I haven’t even watched it in my rush to make it available here.
Haider is the special guest, and appears at 31:32.
I’ve now watched it. It’s a good show overall: there’s discussion of Justin Trudeau’s blackface, NZ prime minister Jacinda Arden’s unwise donning of a hijab after the Christchurch mosque massacre, Trump Derangement Syndrome, and much more.
Haider is also (briefly) featured in the “overtime” portion. This is an official HBO video (not bootleg) – so it won’t be taken down.
As usual new rules is the best part to me. Having serious conversations is not Bill’s best trait. Sullivan does not do much for me and he would do better to let others talk more.
Andrew Sullivan is an apologist. I dismissed his writings years ago and I stand by that.
An apologist for whom?
For someone doing bad acts and bad behavior.
“The most profound corruption we’ve seen in the Presidency for a very, very long time.”
Where does he apologize for him?
Unless you meant Kavanaugh, in which case I half agree and half disagree. Since it was a he said/she said, I think he’s kind of right, but also dismissive.
He says he’s sorry about that
But he is constantly excoriating Trump in the strongest terms possible. I have not seem him apologize for Trump, at least in many months!
Yes, and can someone rightly be called “an apologist” without reference to who or what they are apologizing?
Haider and Samantha Power were both impressive. The battle between Sullivan and McGee was interesting. It’s too bad the show format didn’t let it carry on a bit longer. I’ll have to check the Overtime segment to see what happens.
Bill Maher doesn’t think that the Democrats will impeach Trump even with his latest outrage regarding the Ukrainian president. He may very well be correct. This is because Nancy Pelosi still doesn’t support impeachment and several Democratic representatives from districts Trump won in 2016 think supporting it would jeopardize their re-elections. They want to emphasize domestic issues such as infrastructure and health care. Pelosi and these Democrats may be correct. However, what is never discussed by the politicians is the underlying premise of this viewpoint, namely, that some people, perhaps a majority, don’t give a damn about democracy. They are only concerned about their own parochial interests. As such, they have no problem with authoritarianism or any other political system as long as the government delivers the goods. This is why democracy is never secure and is in jeopardy today. Pelosi is willing to abdicate the moral thing to do, which is to impeach Trump, for what she appears to believe is a greater good – keeping the Democratic majority in the House. It is debatable whether her political calculation is the way to go.
My guess is Pelosi and others (me included) will change their minds now that the Trump administration has proven that they can block virtually all attempts at investigation and that Congressional committee subpoenas are almost useless (eg, Lewandowski) even when they honor them with their presence. The “investigate but don’t impeach” plan has failed. I also guess that formalized impeachment won’t help either. The idea that slapping an “impeachment” label on their investigations will give them extra weight with subpoenas and judges will also fail. Investigations will continue to do what they can but voting him out is really all we have left. Perhaps if people like this Ukraine whistleblower work up the guts to risk imprisonment by going to Congress directly something will shake loose.