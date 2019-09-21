Saturday: Hili dialogue

I thought it was the first day of Autumn, but that’s actually on Sunday, and today is just September 21, 2019. It’s National Pecan Cookie Day, but there are also tons of holidays today, including:

Wikipedia also notes, “In the popular 1978 song “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire, the date of September 21 is mentioned in the lyric “Do you remember the 21st night of September?” This reference has gained popularity on the internet due to the song’s spread as an internet meme.” I don’t remember seeing that.

There’s a new Google Doodle today, one that celebrates the PRETZEL, in turn marking the beginning of Oktoberfest. When you click on it, or on the screenshot below, you go to a movie that shows pretzel-making making. From 9 to 5 Google:

Today’s Doodle, freshly baked by Esther’s German Bakery, celebrates the one and only pretzel—one of the world’s most versatile and beloved foods! As Oktoberfest, the Bavarian fall festival, begins today, Brotfrauen (or bread ladies) will be carrying baskets of chewy Brezeln through Bierhallen (massive tents) in Germany, the center of Oktoberfest revelry. With help from a local bakery, the Google homepage has been taken over by pretzel dough carefully crafted to spell out “Google.” Each letter piece is then baked, garnished with salt, and a bowl of butter is added to form the second “o.” The end result makes for an appetizing presentation that leaves you craving a warm pretzel to begin your own Oktoberfest celebration.

Click below. I do love me a soft German-style pretzel with mustard.

Stuff that happened on September 21 includes:

1780 – American Revolutionary War: Benedict Arnold gives the British the plans to West Point.

1921 – A storage silo in Oppau, Germany, explodes, killing 500–600 people.

Read about that explosion, which was huge and horrific (click on “explodes”).

1937 – J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit is published.

A first edition and first printing of this book, signed by Tolkien himself, will run you a cool $65,000:

1949 – The People’s Republic of China is proclaimed.

1981 – Sandra Day O’Connor is unanimously approved by the U.S. Senate as the first female Supreme Court justice.

1996 – The Defense of Marriage Act is passed by the United States Congress.

2003 – The Galileo spacecraft is terminated by sending it into Jupiter’s atmosphere.

Notables born on this day include:

1866 – H. G. Wells, English novelist, historian, and critic (d. 1946)

1874 – Gustav Holst, English composer and educator (d. 1934)

1912 – Chuck Jones, American animator, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2002)

1924 – Hermann Buhl, Austrian mountaineer (d. 1957)

1934 – Leonard Cohen, Canadian singer-songwriter and poet (d. 2016)

1940 – Bill Kurtis, American journalist and producer

1950 – Bill Murray, American actor, comedian, producer, and screenwriter

1967 – Faith Hill, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

Here’s Faith Hill and Carlos Santana performing Hill’s big crossover hit, “Breathe,” which hit #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in April of 2000:

Those who died on September 21 include:

1832 – Walter Scott, Scottish novelist, playwright, and poet (b. 1771)

1860 – Arthur Schopenhauer, German philosopher and author (b. 1788)

1904 – Chief Joseph, American tribal leader (b. 1840)

1974 – Walter Brennan, American actor (b. 1894)

1998 – Florence Griffith Joyner, American sprinter (b. 1959)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is outside remarking on the plants:

Hili: And what did this plant grew up here for? A: It wanted to conquer the world.

In Polish:

Hili: I po co ta roślinka tu wyrosła?

Ja: Chciała podbić świat.

From Merilee: Note the caption: “Please read instructions before assembling your cat.”

From Jesus of the Day via Diana MacPherson:

Cat lessons from Jesus of the Day:

Sadly, we have run out of tweets that Grania sent me. There will be no more.

Two tweets from Nilou. This is from Antarctica. Do you know what it is?

Has no one watched any movie, ever https://t.co/bknLkZsHq1 — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) September 19, 2019

And Andrew Yang boogying. I still don’t have a warm feeling towards this Democrat:

andrew yang is having the time of his fucking life lmao pic.twitter.com/VGl1xYRGa2 — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 14, 2019

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. They’re going to have to start locking the bathroom door here. What a pain!

A real catwalk. The moggie is wearing a one-piece fur tuxedo styled by Karl Lagerfeld:

"THEY'RE NOT HERE FOR YOU, CAROL" 📹 Imgur user: OctopussSevenTwo pic.twitter.com/HYn2q8Rmts — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) September 5, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. This first one is simultaneously sweet and hilarious. The “other” Brian Cox teaching a toddler Hamlet’s soliloquy:

There’s a lot of bad things going on in the world but Brian Cox teaching Hamlet's Soliloquy to a toddler will make everything better, I promise. pic.twitter.com/ZCI8H9FflC — Joshua Zitser (@mrjoshz) September 18, 2019

A lovely bird giving a distress display:

Female Royal Flycatcher, from South America. This impressive display shows she’s not happy. https://t.co/rD7LlWx0ke — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) September 20, 2019

This is really, really sad. A quote from the Guardian article:

Hasankeyf is thought to be one of the oldest continuously inhabited settlements on Earth, dating as far back as 12,000 years and containing thousands of caves, churches and tombs. But this jewel of human history will soon be lost; most of the settlement is about to be flooded as part of the highly controversial Ilisu dam project.

One of the jewels of human history will soon be flooded to build a dam. Good morning! https://t.co/phmijaI02v — Chris Michael (@chrismichaelgdn) September 12, 2019

And the first crossword editorial I’ve ever seen:

“BOLLOCKS TO BREXIT” message in the top and bottom lines of today’s Guardian cryptic crossword is genius by setter Philisitne. My brainy comrade @JBeattieMirror completed it but I’ve left squares blank to avoid running ithe fun completely for other geeks 😀 pic.twitter.com/jcJWkkQjIl — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) September 12, 2019