This time the Women’s March is serious: anti-Semite Zahra Biloo kicked off the board

I could find this news only on right-wing and Israeli sites, and I’m not sure why other Western media didn’t report it. As I mentioned the other day, after the Women’s March dumped (euphemistically called “resignation”) three of its former leaders, Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory, and Bob Bland, they appointed a diverse but much less polarizing board of 15 women. The lone exception was Zahra Billoo, characterized as “a civil rights attorney and executive director of the San Francisco Bay area chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.” The CAIR affiliation is worrisome, but far more worrisome was Billoo’s history of unhinged anti-Semitic and anti-Israel tweets, which was the reason the Women’s March (WM) fractured in the first place—and surely why they let Sarsour et al. go (Sarsour is now campaigning for Bernie Sanders, so much the worse for The Bern).
Here is some of what Billoo tweeted several years ago, and you can bet your tuchas that her views haven’t changed (she says as much in her response below):
This one is insane:
The details of Billoo’s deep-sixing can be found, among other places, at the Jerusalem Post (but not at the New York Times or Washington Post). Click on the screenshot:
Billoo responded with a Twitter tantrum. As the Post notes:
Billoo announced that she was voted off the board in a 25-tweet-long thread. “Since this is going to be in your newsfeeds in the morning – here’s a thread about me being voted off the board of @WomensMarch
tonight,” she started the series of tweets.
She described the reports about her as “an Islamophobic smear campaign led by the usual antagonists, who have long targeted me, my colleagues, and anyone else who dares speak out in support of Palestinian human rights and the right to self-determination.”
I won’t put up her entire defiant series of tweets (there are 25), except for three, one of which accuses the WM of letting her go because she was a Muslim woman of color:
Billoo’s Women’s March page is blank now.
Well, I’m heartened that the Women’s March is taking a stand for unity and against anti-Semitism, though I worry that it is too late. For the WM has fractured, with many branches having become independent of the original organization because of Sarsour et al.’s anti-Semitism and Mallory’s refusal to disassociate herself from hatemonger Louis Farrakhan.
I wish the organization well, and applaud them for being one of the more prominent groups to publicly act this way against the hatred of Jews.
Great! The Women’s March is back on-track to an inclusive future.
In other news, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Ilhan Omar both refused invitations to speak at the current UK Labour conference. Of course, “other engagements” is the official and no doubt plausible reason, but OAC at least expressed concern at leader Jeremy Corbyn’s failure to deal with antisemitism.
Another invited speaker, Omar Boughouti, the founder of BDS wasn’t granted a visa to enter the UK due to his support for terrorism. Alas, other supporters of terror and terrorists, like Corbyn himself, are already in the UK.
https://www.politicshome.com/news/uk/political-parties/labour-party/news/106670/excl-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-turns-down-offer-be
Hilarious that a man invited to the Labour conference couldn’t get into the country because of his support for terrorism. And people say Corbyn isn’t an antisemite.
Did I say hilarious? I meant sad…
