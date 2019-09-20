Photos of readers

Do send in one or two (no more) pictures of yourself engaged in some interesting or characteristic activity so that people can put a face to the name.
Today’s reader photo is from Liz Strahle, who says this:
Here are a couple of pictures of my sisters, nieces, and me. I love both of these pictures. My older sister, Jenn, is on the left, I am in the middle, and my younger sister, MaryKate, is on the right for both pictures. My nieces are all my older sister’s. I have a brother also but he is not pictured.
All females & Liz’ brother has set up home miles away I’m guessing 🙂
Seriously though… happy, healthy families make the world go round. Nice pics!
Thank you, Michael!
I am jealous of people with sisters. 🙂
I could loan you a couple. Looks like a happy bunch. Maybe they have heard all the news on Trump…
🙂
You’ll no doubt be hearing from the MRA clowns about being a misandrist. 🙂
Nice pics; makes me want to visit my sister right now.
Great photos. Lucky little kids being in such a lovely family.
+1, Ms Strahle / Ms Janet !
Blue
: )