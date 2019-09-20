Photos of readers

Do send in one or two (no more) pictures of yourself engaged in some interesting or characteristic activity so that people can put a face to the name.

Today’s reader photo is from Liz Strahle, who says this:

Here are a couple of pictures of my sisters, nieces, and me. I love both of these pictures. My older sister, Jenn, is on the left, I am in the middle, and my younger sister, MaryKate, is on the right for both pictures. My nieces are all my older sister’s. I have a brother also but he is not pictured.

9 Comments

  1. Michael Fisher
    Posted September 20, 2019 at 2:49 pm | Permalink

    All females & Liz’ brother has set up home miles away I’m guessing 🙂

    Seriously though… happy, healthy families make the world go round. Nice pics!

    • Liz
      Posted September 20, 2019 at 4:11 pm | Permalink

      Thank you, Michael!

  2. jhs
    Posted September 20, 2019 at 3:14 pm | Permalink

    I am jealous of people with sisters. 🙂

    • Randall Schenck
      Posted September 20, 2019 at 3:55 pm | Permalink

      I could loan you a couple. Looks like a happy bunch. Maybe they have heard all the news on Trump…

  3. Ken Kukec
    Posted September 20, 2019 at 4:38 pm | Permalink

    I have a brother also but he is not pictured.

    You’ll no doubt be hearing from the MRA clowns about being a misandrist. 🙂

    Nice pics; makes me want to visit my sister right now.

  4. Janet
    Posted September 20, 2019 at 4:49 pm | Permalink

    Great photos. Lucky little kids being in such a lovely family.

    Reply
    • Blue
      Posted September 20, 2019 at 5:47 pm | Permalink

      +1, Ms Strahle / Ms Janet !

      Blue

