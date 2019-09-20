Friday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Friday, September 20, with one day to go until Fall. In a month I’m off to Antarctica for five+ weeks, and this website will experience its first serious hiatus (internet is dicey on a ship in Antarctic waters, and I’ll be busy lecturing). I ask for your indulgence during that lacuna! Would that Grania were here to fill in, which she would, but that won’t happen any longer.

It’s National Rum Punch Day, as well as National Fried Rice Day, National Pepperoni Pizza Day, and National String Cheese Day. It’s also National Gibberish Day, “dedicated to a type of speech that is nonsensical, or appears to be so” (viz., our “President”).

I saw a bunny on my way to work, and got pretty close, but the iPhone photo is lousy. Still, you can see the creature’s tapetum lucidum. (Also, using my Drosophila net, I rescued a wren caught in the breezeway who couldn’t find the open exit to the outside. I am proud of myself.)

There’s a new Google Doodle today celebrating the Rugby World Cup. The event will be held in Japan from Sept. 20 through November 2. When you click on it (below), you go to a page of upcoming games (today Russia plays the host nation Japan. Australia plays Fiji, New Zealand plays South Africa, France plays Argentina, and Italy plays Namibia):

Stuff that happened on September 20 includes:

1519 – Ferdinand Magellan sets sail from Sanlúcar de Barrameda with about 270 men on his expedition to circumnavigate the globe.

1863 – American Civil War: The Battle of Chickamauga, in northwestern Georgia, ends in a Confederate victory.

1881 – U.S. President Chester A. Arthur is sworn in, the morning after becoming President upon James A. Garfield’s death.

1893 – Charles Duryea and his brother road-test the first American-made gasoline-powered automobile.

1962 – James Meredith, an African American, is temporarily barred from entering the University of Mississippi.

Meredith was finally allowed to enroll on October 1, but not until Attorney General Robert Kennedy (and the National Guard) intervened and the racist Governor Ross Barnett decided it wasn’t in his interest to keep out the University’s first African-American student. Here’s a photo from the time, labeled as “US Army trucks loaded with steel-helmeted US Marshals roll across the University of Mississippi campus on October 3, 1962.”

1973 – Billie Jean King beats Bobby Riggs in the Battle of the Sexes tennis match at the Houston Astrodome.

Here’s some scenes from the match (the sound starts about 9 seconds in). I remember that the nation was transfixed, but these days, thank Ceiling Cat, there wouldn’t be much interest in a “battle of the sexes”:

1973 – Singer Jim Croce, songwiter and musician Maury Muehleisen and four others die when their light aircraft crashes on takeoff at Natchitoches Regional Airport in Louisiana.

Note: Croce died on his birthday (see below); he was only 30.

2001 – In an address to a joint session of Congress and the American people, U.S. President George W. Bush declares a “War on Terror”.

He should have said a “War on Terrorism”; it wasn’t the terror he was going after.

2011 – The United States military ends its “Don’t ask, don’t tell” policy, allowing gay men and women to serve openly for the first time.

Notables born on this day include:

1878 – Upton Sinclair, American novelist, critic, and essayist (d. 1968)

1884 – Maxwell Perkins, American editor (d. 1947)

1899 – Leo Strauss, German-American political scientist, philosopher, and academic (d. 1973)

1913 – Sidney Dillon Ripley, American ornithologist and academic (d. 2001)

1934 – Sophia Loren, Italian actress

La Loren is 85 today. Here’s a photo of her with my dad on the Acropolis in Athens, Greece, ca. 1956. She was about 22 at the time. (My dad is on her immediate right.)

1977 – Chris Mooney, American journalist and academic. [Remember “I must have struck a nerve” Mooney? He’s gone very quiet.]

Those who went six feet under on September 20 include:

1586 – Chidiock Tichborne, English conspirator and poet (b. 1558)

1793 – Fletcher Christian, English lieutenant and mutineer (b. 1764)

1863 – Jacob Grimm, German philologist and mythologist (b. 1785)

1947 – Fiorello H. La Guardia, American lawyer and politician, 99th Mayor of New York City (b. 1882)

1973 – Jim Croce, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1943)

2006 – Sven Nykvist, Swedish director, producer, and cinematographer (b. 1922)

This is my favorite Jim Croce song, which I see as a miniature masterpiece. It was the first song of his I ever heard, and I was transfixed when I listened. Wikipedia reports that “The story was inspired during Jim Croce’s military service, during which time he saw lines of soldiers waiting to use the outdoor phone on base, many of them calling their wives or girlfriends to see if their Dear John letter was true.”

Here he is performing the song live, accompanied by Maury Muehleisen, who died in the same plane crash that killed Croce.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is being vain:

Hili: Do I have such huge ears? A: It’s lengthened shadow. Hili: A fraud.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy ja mam takie wielkie uszy?

Ja: Nie, to wydłużony cień.

Hili: Oszust.

And everywhere in Poland, Fall has arrived.

Leon: Why are you surprised? It’s autumn.

A stupendous ultrasound of a (human) woman, and Proof of Ceiling Cat, from reader Graham. Look at the cat in there!

From Stash Krod: “Expose yourself to art.”

Pork socks on sale at Wish; not suitable for Jews or Muslims:

There are no more tweets from Grania. I saved some of her emails, but I can’t bear to look at them.

This is one I found about Bret Weinstein’s views on evolution, which I wrote about yesterday. I absolutely deplor Lingford’s statement that Bret’s a “moron” (that’s bloody rude!), for he’s the opposite of that, but you should read the whole thread to see a less but critical take on Bret’s views. There’s a video, too, but I’ll discuss that later.

This man is a moron. Bret has pretended to be a serious "evolutionary theorist" for too long. He's made zero contributions to the field & speaks indecipherable garbage on his YouTube/twitter that completely butchers evolutionary biology. He is an imposter doing harm to the field https://t.co/j6w8TcS6Y9 — James Lingford (@JamesLingford) August 24, 2019

From reader Barry: faith versus fact. I’m wondering why this guy even goes to church!

BTW, I've never yet 'won' this argument over 'belief' vs 'knowledge'.

I do hope to plant some thought seeds.

Professional philosophers own no exclusivity of thought, they're naught but 'Jerrys'. pic.twitter.com/eb2Hhs7OPm — Ron 🚴‍♂️ (@2ufrmi) September 19, 2019

From Dom, a lynx photobomb. It’s BEHIND HIM!

A tweet from Heather Hastie. She says, “It’s a puppy, but it’s cute.”

He is the wind. He stalks his prey like the wolf and delivers swift, cold justice. 📹: https://t.co/uEluShO142 pic.twitter.com/A3fgANpYHB — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) September 14, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. This is a very bizarre ritual, and though I don’t like the dead cat, I wonder what this is all about:

turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat in the middle of the road pic.twitter.com/o2ZqtJuNV4 — haunter (@haunterhaha) September 18, 2019

A caracal (Caracal caracal) catching a bird. Look at the leap in the second tweet! (There are more videos in the thread.)

Being more closely related to the servals and golden cats of Africa they have a unique cultural history where they were used by Indian nobles to hunt pigeons for sport! These cats are notorious for their legendary leaping ability to subdue birds in flight! #ScienceTwitter 3/ pic.twitter.com/hzwjzzD70V — The Cougar Network (@Cougar_Network) September 19, 2019

Yes, a very good idea, but if the pilot hits the power lines he’s cooked!

I want to be in the meeting where this idea was proposed pic.twitter.com/Bf5KpQF716 — Tariq Rauf (@tariqrauf) September 18, 2019