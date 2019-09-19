Photos of readers

Today’s reader is also a writer: philosopher Maarten Boudry, with whom I published my only philosophy paper, giving me permanent philosophy credentials for those c.v.-mongerers like M*assim* P*gliucc* who insist that unless you have philosophy cred, you must not speak of philosophy. But I digress. Maarten just got a new kitten, and below is Winston Purrchill with his staff (Maarten’s words are indented).

I got this adorable kitten as a birthday present from my girlfriend this Summer. As she was reading Andrew Roberts’ biography of Churchill [JAC: I’m reading the same book], we decided to call him ‘Winston’ (Purrchill?) He was born in Breda in the Netherlands, and left the litter at the end of August. With his black-and-white fur it looks like he’s always donning a smoking (with a black mask and white gloves). This is more visible on the other pic at the window sill, where he’s displaying a keen ornithological interest, and at such a tender age! He’s very affectionate and attention-hungry, and almost always purring. He’s also smart: he can tell the difference between a real fish stick and a vegan one (we conducted a test today).

This was the best birthday present ever!