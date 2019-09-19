Justin Trudeau admits to wearing both blackface and brownface. Is he toast?

There are several reports, the most prominent in Time magazine, that Justin Trudeau wore brownface as a school teacher, which he admits and for which he’s apologized (there are photos).
Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister, wore brownface makeup to a party at the private school where he was teaching in the spring of 2001. TIME has obtained a photograph of the incident.
The photograph has not been previously reported. The picture was taken at an “Arabian Nights”-themed gala. It shows Trudeau, then the 29-year-old son of the late former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, wearing a turban and robes with his face, neck and hands completely darkened. The photograph appears in the 2000-2001 yearbook of West Point Grey Academy, a private day school where Trudeau was a teacher.
. . . On Wednesday, Zita Astravas, the media relations lead of the Liberal Party of Canada, which Trudeau is the leader of, confirmed that the prime minister was in the photo. “It was a photo taken while he was teaching in Vancouver, at the school’s annual dinner which had a costume theme of ‘Arabian Nights.’ He attended with friends and colleagues dressed as a character from Aladdin,” said Astravas. Trudeau is planning on addressing the photograph to the media later this evening, according to the Astravas. The prime minister’s official director of communications did not return multiple calls.
The photos:
This photo, posted by CanadaAndShow.com, is regarded as “arguably worse” because the Prime Minister is flanked by two men dressed as Sikhs. Canadian Sikhs have objected, as have many others:
It gets worse: Time also reports that Trudeau admits to wearing blackface in high school:
In a new revelation, Trudeau also admitted that he wore blackface “makeup” in high school to sing “Day-O,” a Jamaican folk song famously performed by African-American singer and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte.
“When I was in high school I dressed up at a talent show and sang ‘Day O.’ With makeup on,” he said.
The publication of the photo embroiled his campaign in scandal, with Canadian reporters asking why he had not been forthcoming about the image if he knew it existed.
Trudeau is about to be in a close election, with his Liberal Party tied in the polls with the Conservative Party. Given that this was so long ago, and because Trudeau has since shown great sensitivity to Canadian minorities and women by producing the most diverse Ministry ever, I consider him “reformed” of whatever racism was behind his costumes. I therefore can’t be arsed to damn the man or call for him to resign.
It is ironic, though, that during his tenure as PM he’s acted uber-woke, even wearing Indian clothes on a visit to India and making Indian hand gestures. (For that he was called out for cultural appropriation.)
But others may feel differently, and I respect those feelings though I don’t agree with them. Do you think he should resign, or do you think that, if he doesn’t, he will be defeated because of his acts? Weigh in below, especially if you’re a Canadian.
Sigh….
Seriously, is anybody actually offended by this, or are they only pretending to be offended to score political points? I suspect the latter.
I hope Trudeau resigns only because of his rank hypocrisy on environmental issues — claiming to be a liberal god but doing the oil business’ bidding at every turn (eg, pipelines).
And the Liberals’ complete about-face on election reform. What a betrayal…
Yes, people are actually and legitimately offended by this. For example, people who wore turbans while going to high schools like the one where Trudeau taught and who were mercilessly teased and bullied by the majority white students because of it.
Trudeau’s main opponent, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, is probably only pretending to be offended in order to score political points but, given his record, the best he can reasonably hope for it that people will move away from the Liberals toward parties more to the left (the NDP or Greens) and split the left vote to allow Conservative candidates to win.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, who is Sikh and wears a turban and is the first major party leader in Canada who is a visible minority, has made a couple of frank and honest statements condemning and contextualizing this. Singh, who was seen as a lightweight going into this election, has been really impressive since the writ has dropped, and this scandal and the way he’s responded to it is going to boost his credentials even more. He was already the only major party leader to forcefully condemn the Quebec government’s recent “burka ban” law, so he isn’t coming off like an opportunist (as opposed to Scheer).
I have traditionally been an NDP supporter, but was considering voting Green this election (mostly for reasons of local politics), but Singh is really making me reconsider.
Unless it was clear that acted to mock these groups, I don’t see this as a real problem. The intent seems to have been to play “dress up”.
But that is often the intent, and it doesn’t seem to matter.
Well, remember PZ Myers’ rule:
“intent isn’t magic”
Except the rule doesn’t apply to himself, or anybody he views as an woke “ally”.
Strange that, but not too strange coming from someone who “divorced” himself from skepticism, or was it reality? I can’t remember!
Agreed
It is also worth noting: Trudeau didn’t go far in an acting career, perhaps for good reason… to the extent that representative government is not acting… which it sort of is…. sooooo….
I don’t like Trudeau, but I don’t think he should resign or face any direct consequences from this, aside from embarrassment. Is this weird, awkward, and foolish? Probably. But did he actually harm anyone, and was he mean-spirited? I don’t think so.
It’s tempting to jump at the opportunity to call for consequences though, because he more or less represents those who would do just that. But acting in a matter of principle, it’s prudent to not do so, for the sake of all of us. I’m not saying people shouldn’t be accountable for their actions – I just think these particular actions don’t really merit harsh consequences.
“face consequences” – quite!
I agree with Jerry’s assessment.
I believe in redemption based on subsequent actions. Trudeau’s actions, although foolish, is hardly on a level as if a German politician were revealed as a former concentration camp guard. Virginia governor Ralph Northam refused to accede to the howls for his resignation when pictures of him wearing blackface surfaced. I think Trudeau should do the same.
The past is the past and what he is now far outweighs anything he did then. I agree with you, Jerry.
Much the same opinion here. What’s to get all righteous about-seriously! What’s the phrase-the sincerest form of flattery is emulation. Aladdin has never been a put down personage. A rich tale not belittled, not mocked.
I admit however, as a Scot, I sometimes get a bit hot about some mocking portrayals of men in skirts, and phony accents etc etc but it much depends upon the context and perceived intention. …. … a school play?
I wrote a sketch about a Scottish superhero last year, a kind of bare-chested, kilt-wearing version of Thor, but I never did anything with it precisely because I thought its stereotypes might be just a touch too broad for some people. So I junked it.
It was pretty dumb I admit, but there is something funny about stereotypes if the humour’s done properly and if you acknowledge that it’s stupid and kind of…lean into the stupidity.
(Not that Trudeau did any of that here.)
All depends on how he handles it. Don’t forget Governor Northam. Against him is the nearness of Canadian elections, leaving not a lot of time for outrage to refocus on other miscreants. He went awfully heavy on the “brown face” though; he looks more like Zwarte Piet.
Yes, that is rather dark – but might be caused by the age of the photo, which might actually be from film, and/or the lighting making him look darker (his un-made-up companions seem to lack the pastiness of whiteface common in flash photography).
On racism, as a person of a certain age, I enjoyed Al Jolson and Bing Crosby/Bob Hope movies on TV. The better description of this is “cultural APPRECIATION”. As an AJA (American of JAPANESE Ancestry), I groaned at Sidney Tolliver’s makeup as Charlie Chan, but enjoyed enjoyed the movies; also, Peter Lorre as Mr. Moto. Sure, they could have found real Asian actors for these roles (Key Luke is Number 1 Son), but I recognize that this was a sign of the times and, to this day, juicy roles will be grabbed by whoever can grab them. I am not offended by whites wearing kimono or by Kim Kardashian naming her fashion Kim-ono – again, cultural Appreciation. I think all the Woke Blokes/Snowflakes should get over themselves. [End of Rant.]
A/ Never do anything that might cause offence, in which case look into the future & predict what cultural behaviours now may be decided to be bad in the future;
B/ Do things when younger, then apologise when older & be forgiven or not;
C/ Do things when younger then excuse then or refuse to apologise for being a young person & doing what young people do…
In wokelandia blackface from 2001 in a costume party could be a much worse offense than corruption at the highest level of the government, with a private company dictating ad hoc regulations to avoid criminal charges.
The folly here is to be offended by things in the past.
Agree that as his intent was to emulate, not to mock (and he’s Canadian, where, so far as I know, blackface does not have quite the same history / implications as it does in the deep South,) and has clearly been an advocate for minorities all his life, that it’s more of an awkward faux pas than a malicious act. Northam, for example, allegedly appeared in blackface with people dressed in KKK hoods, which is a pretty different dynamic.
The people dressed in KKK hoods were black. That was the joke. BTW, have you seen the new one of Trudeau where he has a black face, an Afro wig, and is jumping around making faces?
The irony is that people offended enough by this might actually help to elect a government that would be really damaging to visible minorities, especially those who are disadvantaged.
I think this is utterly daft. I don’t see why he should resign for some photos from almost twenty years ago. Intent matters – is there even the slightest evidence that he is racist beyond this photo? Because that’s the issue. Is it indicative of a heretofore-unknown level of racism on his part? And should that racism mean his resignation?
It would be an extremely limp move on his part if he resigned for this. Not so much because I think he’s a shining star of perfection but more because the standards to which liberals are held(by their own side partly) w/r/t mis-steps like this are ludicrously, comically higher than the standards to which conservatives are held.
If it was the U.S. I would say he has no problem. In Canada??
FFS, not more of this shit. Is there *anyone* out there so fricking blameless that they’re beyond reproach by the self-appointed cultural purity police?
As a teacher at a school holding an “Arabian Nights” gala, I would say this shows enormous commitment to being a team player. If there is an important point here, it’s that the school held an “Arabian Nights” gala, not that Trudeau participated in it. What should he had done? Stayed home? Worn his normal clothes as a protest? How many of his condemners would have done anything different themselves in 2001 (albeit probably with less panache)?
Apologies for the poor formulation of my first sentence, which made it sound as if *I* am a teacher. I am of course referring to Trudeau.
There are multiple photos of the event. Many people attended. Not one person besides Trudeau colored their skin.
Is that the crucial point? It seems arbitrary, since even if he hadn’t, he would still be crucified for cultural appropriation merely for the costume.
Isn’t this another new low of Ridiculous in a world full of real problems that need real attention and real solutions?
If this were a Conservative politician, his or her political career would be over and forgiveness unobtainable. But because Justin is part of the Woke culture, of course he will be forgiven… as long as grovels loudly and often enough and pay ‘appropriate’ dues to the virtue police.
I disagree. It is the Woke culture that is most unforgiving. The Huffington Post is ripping into him. Conservative politicians, at least in the US, are more likely to be forgiven by their political soulmates.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/justin-trudeau-blackface-video-photo_n_5d83856de4b0849d4724d2af
That’s just nonsense. Conservative politicians get away with shit like this(and much more serious stuff) on a regular basis, partly because they know their supporters don’t care and partly because they themselves don’t care.
A specifically pertinent example would be Andrew Scheer of the conservative Canadian opposition party, who is currently all over the media saying Trudeau is unfit for the job and must resign – he was recently made aware of racist and homophobic posts made by his party’s candidates. His response? They should apologise, but beyond that they can stay in the party and nothing will be done.
Not to mention the smear campaign mounted against Scheer for comments about gay marriage made one year before Obama and Clinton went on record against gay marriage, or the insinuations that the Conservative party will take your abortion rights away because Scheer would allow freedom of opinion from conservative MPs on this issue. The horror! Trudeau said in 2015 that he is against abortion as a catholic, but as a public servant he would not touch the law, which seems a very reasonable position not allowed to be held by conservatives.
I don’t even want to start with the odious insinuations of white supremacy against conservatives.
And talking about double standards: the current liberal government has pushed legislation written for a specific company to avoid criminal charges, and JT has kicked out of his party (actually, he has allowed his MPs to FREELY vote to kick out) two women for dissenting with him. And he is still there. So he should not resign for this because he has done much worse, but it doesn’t seem to matter.
The liberal party of Canada has used in a vicious way every possible divisive card packaged within the intersectional cancer metastasized out of some well known field in academia, and of course we wouldn’t be having a discussion about Trudeu resigning from a sin committed in 2001 if himself didn’t weaponize race and all the other intersectional categories.
None of that has anything at all to do with the allegations made against Scheer recently. I’m not Canadian but I recognise a rhetorical smokescreen when I see one.
The idea that conservatives are uniquely picked on is one of the great feats of modern political legerdemain. It’s the same kind of nauseating, ostrich-headed self-pity that results in American Christians consistently identifying themselves as the most persecuted minority.
I do not think he should resign for that. I do not like him as a politician but I do not think he is a racist. I will not vote for him but I would rather see him elected than Andrew Scheer. We are stuck in a two party system. I vote New Democratic Party but because of our voting system, it’s always either the Liberal or Conservative party that gets elected. Trudeau had promised to change over to a proportional system, in order to make election results more representative but of course as soon as he was in power he did not keep his word.
What took me by surprise is that this “brownface” was from 2001.
Even in the mid-90s I knew that sort of thing was offensive, if not outright racist.
Perhaps awareness of this was more apparent in the UK, than North America.
Oh my. With Liberals and Conservatives poling equally,and a Conservative, Doug Ford, running the Province of Ontario and cutting health care, education and and social services and now this issue clouding the political race it looks like a Conservative Federal win is possible. I ask all voters to remember the Harper Conservatives cutting and muzzling scientists in the past. Don’t let Andrew Sheer do all the scary Conservative stuff he will do.
+1
Stop being so sane.
It’s a good opportunity to let the condemners explain themselves.
And while at it can pontificate on make-up artists and tanning salons.
He was in his twenties at the time. That matters.
He wore a costume to a costume party and it was in keeping with the theme of that party.
He he’s been the most inclusive PM imaginable. This is the real man.
It remains to be seen if moderates will eat their own or use common sense. I can’t see this sending sensible voters to the Scheer camp, but who knows.
If he does go then perhaps it’ll be a small step in the direction of liberals recognising how self-defeating the extreme political correctness/identity politics movement really is. That’s about the only positive I’d be able to glean from his prospective sacrifice. Otherwise, the idea that he should be brought down low for something like this, while his opponent, Scheer, has been engaged in apologetics on behalf of genuine racists in his own party, and afaict done nothing about them beyond say they should apologise, is depressing.
As I said when the scandal regarding the blackface yearbook photo of Virginia governor Ralph Northam surfaced, politicians usually get one shot to survive these things by apologizing sincerely and trying to set things right. (Northam has remained in office, despite fucking up his one shot, but only because his lieutenant governor and would-be successor, Justin Fairfax — who’s also still in office — immediately got embroiled in any even bigger sexual-assault scandal of his own.) Trudeau seems to be making the right moves so far.
Plus, I’m guessing these things register a bit differently in Canada, which never underwent a “Jim Crow” era or the minstrelsy of that period that blackface mocks.
A case of cultural appropriation? We are guilty of it in some form or other. If dress up as a clown for a costume party are we mocking clowns? I do not understand what all the hubbub is all about. White, brown or black skin are present in the human species. If I want to ‘appropriate’ one of those skin tones as part of a costume, what is the harm?
I am not a big fan of Trudeau. Too many major broken promises from last election in 2015. But resign over this? Cannot see it.
I’m with our host and jamesmclark on this one. I will hold my nose and vote for my local Liberal candidate (who is a ninny). First because my local Conservative candidate is a truly awful religious and social conservative. And second because the most likely alternative to a Liberal government is a Conservative Party government that would happily roll back policies that benefit most Canadians. Trudeau is not perfect (he gives great speeches when scripted, but listening to him speak extemporaneously is painful), but he is the best alternative to a truly bad Conservative government.
Perhaps useful. Perhaps not so much.
= a Psychology Today piece in re that old saw,
” The Best Predictor of Future Behavior is
Past Behavior. ”
http://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/witness/201301/the-best-predictor-future-behavior-is-past-behavior
An excerpt therefrom:
” Psychological scientists who study human
behavior agree that past behavior is a
useful marker for future behavior. But only
under certain specific conditions:
High-frequency, habitual behaviors are
more predictive than infrequent behaviors.
Predictions work best over short time intervals.
The anticipated situation must be essentially
the same as the past situation that activated
the behavior.
The behavior must not have been extinguished
by corrective or negative feedback.
The person must remain essentially unchanged.
The person must be fairly consistent in
his or her behaviors. ”
Blue
Isn’t changing one’s behavior also “past behavior”?
But we have 4 years of completely sensitive and inclusive behaviour, including a very balanced cabinet. So what is the real behaviour in this case: a party costume or his record in governance?
I think he should immediately resign as PM and run again as a soul brother. 😎
Seriously, I think this should and will all blow over. Otherwise, we’ll end up with nobody on the left left to govern.
Yes, he should resign. And then just disappear.
And then in the run up to the election a mysterious new candidate called Justine Doubtfire appears, an elderly-nanny-turned-liberal-politician, who sweeps to victory and moves in with the grieving Trudeau family, who have spent the previous three weeks dredging nearby lakes in search of their patriarch’s body.
As a person of Indian origin, I don’t find any such gimmicks by person of any ethnicity, offensive. It’s a harmless fun and painting your skin doesn’t mean you are racist.
However, I have never been a Trudeau fan, given his explicit support t Muslims and Khalistani Sikhs
He has been playing the minority sympathy card, used by INC in India, which now has fully blown in its face and has made a majority of Indians, right wing sympathisers.
Media, especially social media has been very sympathetic to Trudeau despite his numerous transgressions. Imagine Harper or Jason Kenny in such situation. Media would have eaten them alive. It is those double standards that I abhor. Being a conservative doesn’t automatically makes you bad, being a liberal doesn’t give you a free pass.
I don’t think that Trudeau should resign, but I do hope that he is defeated in October elections. He is a big hypocrite and must go. Hope Liberals are able to find a better leader, hopefully Mark Carney
+1
If he is defeated, Scheer will be the PM. G*d help us.
Parody?
Yes. As an Ontario resident, I am already burnt by Doug Ford. But it still doesn’t mean forgiving Trudeau again and again. He must pay a due for his transgressions
As a Canadian it’s of no importance to me. Rather Trudeau than a right winger any day.
Elizabeth May’s (Leader of the Green Party) reaction was “problematic” in my mind:
“I am deeply shocked by the racism shown in the photograph of Justin Trudeau. He must apologize for the harm done and commit to learning and appreciating the requirement to model social justice leadership at all levels of government. In this matter he has failed.”
Ugh.
Me too. Being thoroughly behind the Greens and taking Elizabeth May for a thoroughly down to earth and honest person-her comment came across as political pandering to a supposedly responsive electorate. I hope she has not harmed herself.
I am not Canadian. But frankly, I am sick of this “omg, this person did something that offends current sensibilities 15-20 years ago” stuff. And yeah, that is even when someone from “that other party” does it.
I think what many Canadians are feeling right now is not outrage but schadenfreude.
Oooops…. This seems to just have gotten worse as a third instance of “dark makeup” wearing by Trudeau just got uncovered. I agree that he did the right thing by not wasting anytime, apologizing and openly admitting to a second instance of this sort of thing. But not having disclosed upfront this third one will just leave people wondering how sorry he really is and what else is there to uncover. Not pretty…
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/canada-election-2019-where-the-leaders-are-day-9-1.5289326
Since Justin has been wearing wokeface as leader of the Liberals, this entire episode has a distinctly comic side. Anyone who has watched old Western films will be aware of the Hollywood redface phenomenon, in which a regular stable of white actors played native American Indians. Remember such classic redface actors as Henry Brandon, Anthony Caruso, and, yes, Charles Bronson (whose birth name was Karolis Dionyzas Bučinskis)?
What’s a matter with these politicians? I was young once but I never wanted to put on blackface or any other color. Admittedly, I was never invited to an Arabian Nights party either.
It is ridiculous to apply 2019 “woke” standards retrospectively. Fancy dress parties were just harmless fun with no sinister message.
He does not dress up out of racism. If anything, he fetishizes other cultures.
Plus, calling everyone a racist is not a tactic that was intended to hurt progressives. I am sure efforts will be made to minimize the unintended collateral damage caused by this.
On the other hand, people should be held to the standards they try to hold others to. If you set the precedent of carefully searching everyone’s distant past for images or words that can be used against them by holding them to today’s standards, you should not be surprised when the tactic is used against you.
This old picture and conduct may not weigh very large in relation to other matters, but it does give me pause on the character front. Why did he and he alone choose to darken his face at this event and then to adopt a cartoonish pose with his hands resting on the upper chest of the young woman he was standing behind? He seemed to be acting out with relish a trope of the creepy sinister sexually depraved eastern villain. He is virtually licking his lips as if about to ravish his next luscious white female. Of course it is all a silly pose, but that he thought it funny and appropriate at the age of 29 is a puzzler.
There is a big difference between “Blackface” and having black on your face.
From Wikipedia: “Blackface is a form of theatrical make-up used predominantly by non-black performers to represent a CARICATURE of a black person.” It was racist and anyone who did this (e.g. Northam) should be condemn.
Other people have a black face for totally benign reasons (school colors, celebrating an author, coal mining, costume party, etc.) To confuse the two is absurd and helps no one except the right wingers who get to poke fun of the SJWs.
When I was young man, I had a scraggly beard and long hair. I was teased that I looked like a werewolf. For Halloween, I painted my face to look like a wolf and wore fangs and a dog snout. I was an f***ing wolf and there was nothing racist about it in any way but I would be toast if SJW found a picture of me.
Why would a wolf face be considered offensive?
Here’s how I think it will go down in the media:
(1) For two to four days, the many sufficiently “woke” outlets will write stories condemning this because they have no choice, given the image they’ve presented of themselves to the public;
(2) the “woke” outlets will mix in a smattering of editorials from “POC” talking about how Trudeau’s actions were reprehensible, but they were a long time ago and we need to be forgiving of him and he is an ally and beating the Conservatives and keeping the movement together is more important;
(3) by Monday, this will have all gone away because these outlets don’t really want this to hurt Trudeau.
This isn’t “blackface.” It’s dark make-up. I can’t speak to whether it should amount to a high crime or misdemeanor in Canada, but it bothers me that the distinction has been lost.
Thankfully, actual blackface is far, far in the past. Actual “blackface” was meant to mock and exaggerate African features in minstrel shows that depicted African-Americans as lazy, stupid, and incompetent. The make-up itself was offensive (so exaggerated that actual African-Americans needed make-up to pull of the look), but the scenarios portrayed were the real problem. These shows traveled all over the U.S. spreading a horrible view of African-Americans.
I think it diminishes the experiences of past generations to conflate dark makeup with blackface.
In the photos it seems that Trudeau’s colleagues didn’t feel the need to use make-up, so he does seem to have been out of step at the time. I’m not sure he would have understood how people would have been offended, though. Being a product of your upbringing shouldn’t be a life sentence if you’ve worked on growing past it.