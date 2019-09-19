Bret Weinstein unfairly disses evolutionary biology (and New Atheism)

While Bret Weinstein is a stalwart champion of free speech and progressivism because of his brave behavior at Evergreen State, his views on evolution often seem to me to be pretty wonky. And not just biology: look at these tweets he exchanged with Sam Harris:
Non-Darwinian? New Atheism, which is simply the revival of Old Atheism in popular format, along with a healthy dose of science, is not “non-Darwinian” at all!
Here’s the Q&A session of a discussion between Alister McGrath, a philosopher of science and theologian, and Weinstein hosted by Justin Brierley, a podcaster and religionist. (The link to the main discussion is below.) Sadly, it was apparently sponsored by both The Templeton Religious trust and Christian Radio.
The part that concerned me most was Weinstein’s claim at the outset that evolutionary theory hasn’t moved much since 1976, when Dawkins’s book The Selfish Gene was published. (This is the first question on the video.) Weinstein argues that there hasn’t been a theoretical breakthrough since then, and we have only empirical studies. When Bret discussed this with Richard Dawkins, Richard said that was probably because previous generations had gotten the Big Stuff pretty much right.
In response, Bret says no, Dawkins is wrong because, as he says,
“What I know from my own work is that that’s not true because there are a great many questions that we can’t yet answer—big questions, like about the nature of sexual selection, what we call “lekking”, about speciation. These big questions have simply moved into another phase where we’ve stopped asking them and embarrassing themselves because we can’t answer the question. Why, for example, are there more species more densely packed as one moves from the poles to the Equator. That’s a question we should be able to answer. . . .Why can’t we answer it? Because we’ve lost the thread of the conversation, not because we’ve answered all the questions. In some sense progress seems to have stopped; why it’s stopped we can argue about, but that we should do something to jump-start it is almost beyond question.”
Well, no. Speciation, sexual selection, and the latitudinal diversity gradient are active areas of research, and I should know about speciation because that was my own area of work. Allen Orr and I wrote a book about it in 2004, and much of the progress that occurred in speciation, documented in the book, took place after 1976. And yes, we do understand speciation a lot better now than we did 45 years ago.
The diversity gradient remains an active area of research, and the various theories about its existence (as with theories of speciation) are well known and being tested.
Finally, there is a ton of work on sexual selection going on as you read this. Here, too, there are lots of theories about how it works (see this paper for a compendium), but they’re hard to test in the wild, and so our knowledge accumulates slowly. But none of these areas need jump-starting: the theoretical frameworks are in place, and what remains is the empirical slogging and testing that Weinstein seems to deem unproductive.
What Weinstein is saying here is equivalent to saying, in 1900, that Darwin’s theory of evolution by natural selection is insufficient because there hasn’t been a Big New Theory since 1859 proposing how life evolved, and there’s just a bunch of empirical studies needed to confirm it. But Darwin got it pretty much right at the outset. (No, not completely right, of course, but his theses of evolutionary change, gradualism rather than saltation, common ancestry, splitting of lineages, and natural selection as a cause of “designoid” features of organisms are still accepted as true.)
In short, I’d take Bret’s (and his brother Eric’s) claims that evolutionary biology is in the doldrums, and that some newer paradigm is needed, with a grain of salt.
Here you go:
Here’s a link to the 70-minute main part (part I) of the discussion, called “Religion: Useful fiction or ultimate truth?” I haven’t yet listened to it, but reader publius ovidus has, and comments: “Part 1 has [Weinstein] comparing scientists’ faith with religious faith. He says scientists operate on faith because they have to assume they are real and the materials they are working on are real.” If that’s what Bret said, it conflates “faith” as “confidence in replicated observations” (scientific “faith”) with religious “faith”: belief in propositions and events that aren’t supported by strong evidence (see my Slate piece, “No faith in science.“)
At any rate, I’d be delighted if any readers would listen to part I and put any comments below.
Just the other day, as a result of going down the rabbit hole following a tweet in Hili dialog about another subject, I came across criticism of Bret Weinstein’s views on evolutionary biology on this twitter account https://twitter.com/JamesLingford/status/1165408205607825408
I didn’t follow this at the time because I was searching for something else so I don’t know the particular reason this came up — I think re transgender identification. Please don’t assume that I agree with Lingford or any other person posting on his account re this, because I’m not familiar with the matter.
Following the thread on Sam Harris’s twitter page, I see that some are calling on him to debate Bret Weinstein.
Yes! Soon!
I’d rather see PCC take him on than Harris, since PCC is not only a ‘new atheist'(whatever that actually means) but also is an expert on biology. Sam is good at the wider stuff but he’s not going to know about the degree to which various theories of sexual selection have failed or succeeded, for example, or whether there needs to be some kind of paradigm shift in the field.
I have to say, I thought his comments about ‘new-atheism’ were not even wrong, as they say.
I wish people would get it right for once!
https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2010/07/27/gnu-atheism/#jp-carousel-15671
I do think that PCC(E) would be a better choice than Sam Harris to debate Weinstein. But why not both because each would take a different tack? Keep him on the hot seat.
I find that Sam Harris debated Weinstein in Dec. 2017, and metaphorical truth was one of the topics covered https://samharris.org/podcasts/109-biology-culture/.
Weinstein’s ‘definition’ of metaphorical truth on this broadcast was transcribed and posted on reddit. It’s posted below in my response to your comment about not understanding metaphorical truth.
“Why, for example, are there more species more densely packed as one moves from the poles to the Equator.”
Are you kidding? Virtually all life gets its energy from sunlight. There’s more energy from sunlight arriving at the equator vs. the poles. Also year-round liquid water.
How is that even a mystery?
Thank-you for this. I was feeling stupid after I read this. Energy gradient increases as you move towards the equator. Rule of 10. More energy, more organisms.
No. More energy does mean the mid latitudes could, in theory, produce more biomass, but that doesn’t explain why the diversity is greater.
Faster parasite-host evolution. Hotter temps = higher chance of acquiring a disease, faster bacterial and viral replication rates. It pays to shuffle genomes more and there’s more intense selection, so species split more.
In the higher latitudes you have more conspecific tree stands because pathogen transmission rates are lower in the cold. Dense conspecific stands at the equator would perish due to disease and attract specialist herbivors. Diversity prevents populations from being wiped out.
These are at least some very plausible explanations with supporting evidence.
Good points. Likely the causes for these latitude diversities are complex, involving more than one process. It clearly is a tough nut to crack because people have been working on it for a long time.
Surely Weinstein’s question must be more complicated and subtle than that?
Yes, but that doesn’t necessarily explain why there aren’t the same number of species in the tropics but they would just have more individuals. It is the NUMBER OF SPECIES (i.e., number of speciation events that have been successful) that needs explaining. Ecologists are nowhere near as sure as you seem to be about the answer.
I did find it unlikely that professional biologists would spend years agonising over a question that could be answered in thirty seconds by a random person on the internet.
In general with stuff like this, I try to bear in mind Ben Goldacre’s endlessly useful line: ‘I think you’ll find it’s a bit more complicated than that.’.
I’m not a biologist, so I’m probably talking bollocks, but more individuals surely means more variation and therefore more opportunities for speciation events.
Also, if you pick areas delineated by lines of latitude individuals can be much further apart at the equator than near the poles, hence can be more easily isolated from each other.
Does the problem still exist when you correct for the above two?
It is also true that there is more space (land and sea) available as you move toward the tropics. This is obvious on a globe or non-Mercator projection. Perhaps more space allows for greater biological diversity.
True but…some places that are larger and get more energy nevertheless don’t have greater biomass. The Sahara, for example, gets an enormous amount of energy compared to say, the Arctic. But the Arctic has greater biomass (on a per hectare basis) than the Sahara.
It isn’t JUST energy and space that makes for a productive biome, but energy and space alone cannot account for greater species diversity.
It seems a mystery as I’ve not found a single answer. More energy or more space does not always mean more species.
Clearly life is constrained by temperature: 0 – 100 C. And it even prefers to adjust to small changes in temperature, hence the proclivity for tropics or temperate climates.
Definitely interesting.
“Why, for example, are there more species more densely packed as one moves from the poles to the Equator.”
My theory: at the poles the climate changes hugely over the year, winter to summer. Therefore any species has to be a “generalist”, able to cope with a big range of conditions. Obviously if the ecosystem is filled with generalist species, then there are fewer niches available within “ecosystem space”.
At the equator, however, the climate is much more constant over the year. Therefore species can specialise. And, if species all occupy narrow, specialist niches, you can fit many more of them into an ecosystem.
One hypothesis I’ve heard aligns with this idea. Some have suggested that density-dependent mortality can contribute to diversity. The idea is that in areas that can support large populations, the size of some of those populations will be limited by density. Relatively rare species are thus given a chance to find a niche.
I am not familiar with the data in support (or not) of this, only that I’ve heard it.
I didn’t finish one of the sentences above. Typing fast between meetings…
Here it is for clarity;
“The idea is that in areas that can support large populations, the size of some of those populations will be limited by density rather that resource availability.
I wonder if extinction/speciation rate is a factor. More extinction events as you move away from the more stable climate areas (bad winters etc). Them, as you say, generalists fill the gap.
I like that ‘generalists fill the gap’.
Raccoons and coyotes come to mind.
I suspect their success may have more to do with their adaptability to humans.
That is an interesting idea, but are polar species more generalist? Are polar bears more generalist than black bears? Are penguins more generalist than seagulls?
They are not. Polar bears have a very limited diet. Brown bears have available a wide variety of plants and insects* that they live on as well as a variety of animals to hunt, including fish. Polar bears, with the exception of human garbage dumps, don’t eat plants or insects and have few prey species.
*there is a somewhat famous film clip of Grizzlies climbing high in the mountains for no other reason than to feast on moths hiding under rocks
That was my impression too.
There a number of possible answers to the question of increased tropical diversity. Productivity and speciation/extinction seem to have little to do with it. There is a key reference PUBLISHED 53 YEARS AGO(!) that goes a long way to defining the problem and its possible answers. Go to Google Scholar to find and download a pdf copy:
Eric R. Pianka, 1966, “Latitudinal Gradients in Species Diversity: A Review of Concepts,” The American Naturalist 100, no. 910 (Jan. – Feb.):33-46.(https://doi.org/10.1086/282398)
Anyway to access the actual paper? I just get a brief abstract. Would love to read the whole thing–see my comment below.
The Google Scholar entry for Pianka’s review [I used the key phrase “latitudinal gradients in species diversity” to find it] gives a link to download a free pdf of the full paper.
Funny you should ask. Many years ago, my one and only scientific “paper” which was an abstract of a talk that I gave with my major professor at the Geological Society of America meeting in Hayward, California was on this very subject. I am not going to go beyond that, as I do not want to embarrass myself.
Had another professor in undergraduate school that was plotting species diversity in the fossil record, which at the time seemed to indicate that continental drift was not happening–i.e. few species in the northern latitudes and many species near the equator. But, time does not march on, and science corrects itself as it goes.
My remark came off way too smart assed in retrospect. I apologize. It actually looks like a fascinating puzzle. Several interesting hypotheses in other comments here.
A lot of shutting down for the winter going on now even just where I am at 49 north near the ocean where it rarely freezes. That adds up to a lot of lost time in comparison to year round growing and feeding seasons. Oh and what about ice ages and the time it would take for the biodiversity to creep back up north after the land has been scoured of topsoil and virtually sterilized under miles of ice. has the few tens of thousands of years been enough?
It seems easy to come up with hypotheses but I guess knowing which one is right is harder than I thought.
I don’t understand why 1976, when Dawkins’s book The Selfish Gene was publish was picked as an important milestone. As fine an achievement as it was, from what I understand, Dawkins didn’t actually make any special evolutionary discovery. A gene-centric viewpoint probably didn’t originate from him, although he popularized it. And, a shift in emphasis like that isn’t fundamental to evolution, like natural selection of the field of genetics. Am I missing something?
“The diversity gradient remains an active area of research”.
I always assumed this could be explained by the availability of more solar energy at the equator which provided for more biomass. Why is the gradient that much of a puzzle?
Like you said, Dawkins himself in The Selfish Gene and elsewhere has repeatedly said that it wasn’t some new theory supplanting neo-darwinism, quite the opposite, it was a new angle to look at how neo-darwinism operated, and the actual contribution Dawkins has been proud of making was building upon that with the Extended Phenotype.
Bret Weinstein if I recall correctly has advocated group selection, and said other things most biologists would disagree with, and his conversation with Dawkins on stage was painful to listen to.
Reminds me of when Dawkins quoted someone pointing out in a similar vein how Richard Feynman said “if you think you understand quantum theory, you don’t understand quantum theory”, a prominent figure in evolutionary biology said something similar about a lot of people attacking Natural Selection without actually understanding it.
I didn’t know Weinstein advocated for group selection. hmmmmmmm.
Latitudinal diversity difference: THERE’S MORE TO IT though I don’t fully understand the link! I have seen the argument there’s more biomass near the equatorials because energy & before today that seemed like a good argument to me, now I don’t know… 🙂
I think Dawkins was one of the significant developers of the gene-centric view.
I remember SJ Gould arguing against Dawkins and gene-centric in an essay (Gould was organism-centric).
He was and is still shaking his head at people who thought he meant that genes have actual agency and act selfishly. You’d be surprised that some people actually argued that’s what he meant.
On second thought, given what is discussed at WEIT on a daily basis, maybe you wouldn’t be surprised.
Religion is neither a “useful fiction” nor “ultimate truth”. It is always deluded and often pernicious.
Wienstein continuously talks up his concern that the “New Atheists” dismiss the “metaphorical truths” of religion, however he never provides any quotes or evidence that support this claim.
I’m not aware of any new atheists who would deny that there are metaphorical truths contained within religions and religious texts, however those metaphorical truths are not produced by the religion but rather coopted by religions from common human wisdom.
We are fully capable of ditching the religions altogether whilst keeping any metaphorical truths that were once claimed by the religions as their special proprietary insight.
I don’t even know what a ‘metaphorical truth’ is.
Does he mean _abstract_ truth, like the truths of logic and mathematics? Because those are not religious truths.
And then there are empirical truths, which aren’t ‘metaphorical’ either. So I’ve no idea what he’s talking about. (Close proximity to Alister McGrath probably isn’t good for one’s clarity of thought to be fair.)
What truths of any kind has religion discovered in the last five thousand years? None. It can’t, because it doesn’t have a method for doing so.
Your mention of not knowing what metaphorical truth is made me realize that it was high time I tried to understand the term.
I’ve read several ‘definitions.’ This is Bret Weinstein’s https://www.reddit.com/r/BretWeinstein/comments/7lrg32/literally_false_metaphorically_true/
Gobbledygook.
Thanks for the link. Agreed. It’s Gobbledegook.
Thanks for the link. Reading it, it seems his definition of ‘metaphorical truth’ is simply:
– a false belief that’s useful.
Yes, those kinds of beliefs exist, like the potentially adaptive yet false beliefs he invents in the link. But they’re still not true, and calling them ‘metaphorical truths’ is just a kind of semantic feng-shui. He’s moved some words around but nothing’s actually changed.
“Metaphorical truths” are reminiscent of Kellyanne Conway’s “alternative facts.”
Yes I’m being as charitable as I can assuming that he means there are useful things about human society and human nature to be learned via religious myths just like there are in any other stories or literature. Agreed none of these insights were discovered or produced by the religions themselves but rather coopted by these religions to be used for their own purpose.
Certainly Joseph Campbell would agree.
Religion has little to do with faith, and everything to do with obedience and authority.
Sure, there is obedience and authority in science and institutional science, but this is secondary, not primary.
To be fair, Protestantism has always been dishonest about the nature of religion in their wars with the Catholics, pretending Protestantism just emerged ex nihilo from a translation of some ancient Greek documents, but the truth is in the pudding of Protestant sectarianism, which comes down to disputes about who is the authority and how one should obey them.
In the academy there are competing schools, and sometimes they effectively ex communicate each other (sometimes breaking off to become a separate discipline for example), but its nothing like religion sociologically, if anything it resembles the grand hustle of a parliamentary system.
. . . and honestly, this gets to the tedium of arguments about the existence of God, etc. You don’t need an argument establishing the existence of God, you just need to obey what the Pope says to be a good Catholic. Pray, obey, pay.
This also why agnosticism fails. If I say there may be a system of law that comports with justice in the world somewhere, but I don’t know which one or how to distinguish between them, it doesn’t really tell me whether I should obey the local magistrate–but maybe I can respect those who do.
I’ve long held the idea that the “New Theists” makes more sense than the “New Atheists.” It denotes those enlightened folks who believe in God as a useful fiction, as a deification, as a made-up invention, etc and are perfectly clear and explicit about this and do not try to fool anyone.
They are, of course, fooling themselves if what they believe is fiction.
Glad to see you take this one on, Jerry!
I follow the Unbelievable podcast and had already listened to part one.
First of all, I find Alister McGrath to be unlistenable. He simply will not speak clearly and commit to ANY specific position. I remember someone even trying to pin him down to simply say whether he thought Jesus rose from the dead, and his reply was along the lines “Well I think SOMETHING extraordinary happened” but what it was..off he went in to the ether, weaving his vague, empty generalities. Even Christopher Hitchens in their debate begged the audience to try to pin down what the man actually believes.
I’ve never seen anyone spout so many words while saying so little of specific content, which made me wonder how in the world he’s so often given a platform. Then I think he’s something like the Chauncey Gardiner of religious apologists: he speaks in ways vague enough for the religious (or religion-friendly) listener to fill in the details herself: “Yes, that’s so right and profound!”
Debating him is like the proverbial trying to nail jello to a wall.
Anyway, that off my chest…
I have liked Bret Weinstein on other topics, but was disappointed with him here. I don’t buy either his take on the New Atheists, nor his deference to religious “truth.” The part where he talked of scientists needing “faith” had me put my head in my hands. That handed McGrath and Justin (the Christian moderator) red meat that they of course leapt upon.
Weinstein gave the example of the scientist requiring “faith” that he was not crazy, and that he is experiencing a reality, not a delusion, in order to do science.
But THAT is a universal problem which concerns the justification of epistemic axioms! So it’s true that my seeming to see and touch a tree is consistent with the proposition it is suitably strong delusion, as is my experience of other people and the rest of the world. In other words “all the evidence supports both the case for perceiving a real objective world and also a proposition like solipsism.”
But then what we do is we keep reasoning about this situation, and find that the justifications for treating the world as if it’s objectively real are better than the case for presuming lunacy. Parsimony becomes useful, and “things are AS THEY SEEM TO BE TO ME unless and until I have reason to believe otherwise” has far better epistemic motivation over the presumption “I’m crazy, it’s all an illusion” which is gratuitous, unmotivated, and unhelpful in navigating experience.
Though we can not “prove” the axiom wrong with evidence, an axiom recognized as necessary to ground epistemology is entirely different from the “faith” used by religious people.
The axiom will be consistent with the very evaluation of evidence. You will never be believing something empirical (rationally) “in spite of” your axiom.
Whereas religious faith arises in just those gaps where you DON’T have enough evidence, but even more often, in the face of CONTRARY evidence. So for instance when some new terrible disaster happens, say the Asian Tsunami, you get religious leaders (Popes, pastors) coming out of the woodwork to assure people and tell them to “keep faith.” Why?
It’s because these events sure don’t look consistent with the proposition an All Good, Al Powerful God who cares about human welfare is overseeing these things. So what you get is “I know this looks bad, and it’s baffling how a Good God could let these things happen, but we need to hold on to our FAITH that God is there, is Good, and has some Good Reason for allowing this!”
So even when Christians try to say that faith is “evidence-based trust,” it’s still the case that faith is invoked at those times when the evidence drops out on the way to a certain conclusion, or when the evidence seems to be going against what they believe.
Whereas the axiom any scientist can reasonably presume or defend that I mentioned earlier, will be consistent with empirical evidence (remember, it allows for re-evaluating any experience should reasons or new experience suggest it), and in fact the axiom undergirds that very consistency!
The person who says “I have FAITH that Donald Trump is smarter than any living human being”
will run in to obvious inconsistencies in justifying that belief. Just as someone having faith an ancient Jewish carpenter was God will have problems being consistent (e.g. they will be making clear exceptions and special pleading in order to believe their religious claims). In other words, the religious person’s faith moves will be empirically and epistemologically inconsistent.
A scientist starting with the axiom “things are as they seem to be to me unless I have reason to believe otherwise,” and who goes on to construct a workable scientific theory, is being empirically and epistemologically CONSISTENT
These are two entirely different ball games, and it’s frustrating to see a smart guy like
Weinstein create confusion by equivocating on this issue. So now the religious folks go “See! See! You science-minded people are just using faith too!”
I wonder only a little about the motivations of Templeton & Christian Radio in having Dr. Weinstein play the part of evolutionist in a public discussion. I don’t need to wonder for long, though, as it seems to me that by doing so they can make both evolution and atheism look deeply flawed.
When atheists are “religion friendly” I think they should be asked if they are quite relaxed about Islam becoming the world’s major religion (demographics suggest that will be the case). Will the metaphorical truths of Islam be in accordance with human (and animal) well-being.