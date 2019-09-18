Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Wednesday, September 18, 2019, and National Cheeseburger Day. I can has? It’s also Rice Krispies Treats Day, International Read an eBook Day (I never have), World Bamboo Day, and World Water Monitoring Day.
Stuff that happened on September 18 includes:
- 1793 – The first cornerstone of the United States Capitol is laid by George Washington.
- 1809 – The Royal Opera House in London opens.
- 1870 – Old Faithful Geyser is observed and named by Henry D. Washburn.
Wikipedia reports:
Eruptions can shoot 3,700 to 8,400 US gallons (14,000 to 32,000 L) of boiling water to a height of 106 to 185 feet (32 to 56 m) lasting from 11⁄2 to 5 minutes. The average height of an eruption is 145 feet (44 m). Intervals between eruptions can range from 60 to 110 minutes, averaging 66.5 minutes in 1939, slowly increasing to an average of 90 minutes apart today, which may be the result of earthquakes affecting subterranean water levels.
Geysers appear to be rare fixtures, the result of surface water seeping down gradually onto hot magma, reaching the boiling point and then erupting vertically, spouting water and steam. Here’s Old Faithful, which I’ve never seen in the flesh (or water):
- 1919 – The Netherlands gives women the right to vote.
- 1943 – World War II: Adolf Hitler orders the deportation of Danish Jews.
- 1948 – Margaret Chase Smith of Maine becomes the first woman elected to the United States Senate without completing another senator’s term.
- 1981 – The Assemblée Nationale votes to abolish capital punishment in France.
- 2014 – Scotland votes against independence from the United Kingdom, by 55% to 45%.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1709 – Samuel Johnson, English lexicographer and poet (d. 1784)
- 1819 – Léon Foucault, French physicist and academic (d. 1868)
- 1905 – Greta Garbo, Swedish-American actress (d. 1990)
- 1925 – Harvey Haddix, American baseball player and coach (d. 1994)
If you’re a baseball fan, you should be able to answer this question: what baseball record is Harvey Haddix known for? Hint: It was “the greatest game ever lost.”
More births:
- 1933 – Robert Blake, American actor, producer, and screenwriter
- 1940 – Frankie Avalon, American singer and actor
- 1947 – Drew Gilpin Faust, American historian and academic
- 1951 – Ben Carson, American neurosurgeon, author, and politician
- 1954 – Steven Pinker, Canadian-American psychologist, linguist, and author
Pinkah is 65 today, and his hair remains not only attached to his head, but is as curly as ever. Here he is showing off his cowboy boots in my office in October, 2013. (He’s since gotten fancier custom boots.)
- 1967 – Tara Fitzgerald, English actress
- 1971 – Lance Armstrong, American cyclist and activist, founded the Lance Armstrong Foundation
Those who “fell asleep” on this day include:
- 1783 – Leonhard Euler, Swiss mathematician and physicist (b. 1707)
- 1961 – Dag Hammarskjöld, Swedish economist and diplomat, 2nd Secretary-General of the United Nations, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1905)
- 1964 – Clive Bell, English philosopher and critic (b. 1881)
- 1964 – Seán O’Casey, Irish dramatist and memoirist (b. 1880)
- 1970 – Jimi Hendrix, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (b. 1942)
- 1980 – Katherine Anne Porter, American short story writer, novelist, and essayist (b. 1890)
Reader Keith noted this (Johnson’s death is noted in Wikipedia)
I thought you’d be interested to know and possibly to note Sept. 18th is the anniversary of the death of blues great Blind Willie Johnson. I learned of him last year from watching a documentary on the Voyager mission. His song “Dark Was the Night, Cold Was the Ground” was included on the golden records in the two satellites.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Sarah, a big fan of Hili, has come for a long visit. Hili, like Glenn Close in Fatal Attraction, will not be ignored:
Sarah: Hili remembers me.Hili: Of course, I remember you, but I prefer people to speak to me not about me.
Sarah: Hili mnie pamięta.
Hili: Oczywiście, że cię pamiętam, ale wolę jak ludzie mówią do mnie, a nie o mnie.
From reader Colin:
This is a cartoon by Argentine cartoonist Quino which I thought would amuse you. I suspect your Spanish is good enough to translate but just in case, “We work here so that people can then give thanks to God”.
I found this in my collections, but can’t remember where I got it.
Grania sent me this tweet on May 8, and we have only one to go before I run out of things she sent me. The Japanese title is translated as “curious cat”:
Three tweets from Heather Hastie via Ann German.
I am Jerry Coyne, and I endorse this ad:
A jilted kitty:
. . . and one of several memes of this quote:
From reader Barry, who suggests that this may be feline abuse:
And three tweets from Dr. Cobb. First, meet this lovely North American mustelid:
Live and learn: this factoid will make you the hit of the party—if it’s a dull academic party:
Badgers: The zebras of the UK. Here is Mr. Lumpy and offspring, helping themselves to a fine meal set out by the staff:
That table – surely Protestants do NOT make god images – puritans… they ripped them out in England on two occasions, the Reformation, then the English civil war…
Not all protestants are puritans, thank something-or-other.
In fact if you include evangelicals as a sub-species of Protestant, they’re awash with piccies of Jezus-who-is-God.
cr
Most politicians seem to me to be transparent psychological specimens. I’ve never seen any as obvious as Ben Carson. He keeps the original of this large painting hanging prominently in his living room.
Steven Pinker, welcome to Medicare. Not painful, or something to debate on. You pay for it, you earned it. Like someone in the car business once said, if you find a better one, buy it.
The tread-mill cat made me laugh aloud! the fisher is gorgeous – not surprised they are hard to see as they have been so hunted for fur. The cane etymology is hardly boring! but then I sometimes do those ‘did-you-knows’!
The correct answer to the question “Is the Daisy Powerline 856 good for squirrels?” is actually “no, it’s very bad for them”.
Women’s Suffrage at national level
Top & bottom parts of Wiki list. WIKI HERE Click image for BIG
It is clear that, with some notable exceptions, such as France (1944) and Switzerland (1971!), most Western countries had national voting rights for women before the US. Take that US! 🙂
I see the Netherlands had the weird situation that, albeit for only two years, women could be voted into office (1917), but not vote themselves (1919).
Heather will be pleased to note -well of course she knows that- that NZ (1893) was the first country to give the national vote to women. Kudos to NZ!
Many countries on that list are ‘late’, because they were late becoming democracies. Before the given date, nobody was allowed to vote. Still, a highly informative list.
In just her second year in the senate, in 1950, a few months after her fellow Republican Joe McCarthy made his infamous speech in Wheeling, WV, claiming to have an unseen list of known communists in the US State Department, Margaret Chase Smith became the first United States senator of either party to denounce the Red Scare, taking the senate floor to deliver her famous “Declaration of Conscience” speech.
They ain’t makin’ Republicans — or, frankly, politicians of any stripe — like Margaret Chase Smith anymore.
The mighty Fisher!
WIKI
Since I’d never heard of the fisher, I looked it up and read the same shocking revelations about their predation on Canadian lynxes, cats weighing more -up to double- and as ferociously armed as a fisher.
If you’d have told me lynxes were preying on fishers I’d not have been surprised, but this revelation is shocking.
Do fishers deserve the same badass reputation as their (not too close) relatives, the honey badgers and wolverines?
Oooooh and I only see that now! nickies can be really slow: The Mighty Fisher 🙂 🙂 🙂
The Quino cartoon of surgeons working on a patient reminds me of the wonderful comments by Dan Dennett after his heart surgery. “Thank Goodness I’m alive” he said. “There is a lot of goodness in the world. And more goodness every day…to whom then do I owe a debt of gratitude? To…science…”
The whole letter of thanks is read here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Hlbg4-YNfI
A top DD quote:
Yes, I loved that Dawkins observation too. You appear always one ahead of me 🙂
Haddix pitched a perfect game but his team lost.
And for something like 19 innings or so, until he lost the perfect game and the game, finally.
I could look it up, of course, but I think this is the gist.
The album (song collection?) called “God Don’t Never Change: The Songs of Blind Willie Johnson” came out a few years ago, and it is phenomenal. Lucinda Williams, Cowboy Junkies, Blind Boys of Alabama, Tom Waits… Listen to Sinead O’Connor’s rendition of “Trouble Soon Be Over”: her vocal on this track is just as good as it was on “Nothing Compares 2 U.”
My other favorite track is “Jesus is Coming Soon” by Cowboy Junkies. Fascinating references to the Spanish Flu, and how “thousands of the people in the city dying/On account of their wicked ways.” Calls to mind when a natural disaster hits the US and the preachers blame it on the gays, etc. The more things change…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/God_Don%27t_Never_Change:_The_Songs_of_Blind_Willie_Johnson
Baseball nerd…
In 1959 or around there (I could look it up, but I am too lazy), Haddix pitched a game such that it was a perfect game (no hits, walks or errors) for something like 11 innings. Unfortunately, his teammates (the Pittsburgh Pirates I think) were unable to score as well. Anyways, in the 12th inning (the last one), the opponent got a runner on base due to an error (so technically, still a no hitter). However, after that someone was able to get a single or something and a runner scored, thereby ending the game with the Pirates losing. So, since then, it has been known as the greatest single game pitching performance of all time.
The gun control ad is great but why does Kamala Harris keep looking to her upper right?
I approve of this “children deserve to be safe at school” video too. Great to see the different contenders working together.
AND any of them would make an infinitely better POTUS than the present usurper.
This rolling her eyes up and right is weird indeed, didn’t she learn as a prosecutor that that gives an unreliable, shifty impression?
The AutoCue (is it a trademark? Who really cares?) wouldn’t fit properly on the camera?
How to tempt badgers into range of your camera :
More info here.