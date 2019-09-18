Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Wednesday, September 18, 2019, and National Cheeseburger Day. I can has? It’s also Rice Krispies Treats Day, International Read an eBook Day (I never have), World Bamboo Day, and World Water Monitoring Day.

Stuff that happened on September 18 includes:

1793 – The first cornerstone of the United States Capitol is laid by George Washington.

1809 – The Royal Opera House in London opens.

1870 – Old Faithful Geyser is observed and named by Henry D. Washburn.

Wikipedia reports:

Eruptions can shoot 3,700 to 8,400 US gallons (14,000 to 32,000 L) of boiling water to a height of 106 to 185 feet (32 to 56 m) lasting from ​11⁄ 2 to 5 minutes. The average height of an eruption is 145 feet (44 m). Intervals between eruptions can range from 60 to 110 minutes, averaging 66.5 minutes in 1939, slowly increasing to an average of 90 minutes apart today, which may be the result of earthquakes affecting subterranean water levels.

Geysers appear to be rare fixtures, the result of surface water seeping down gradually onto hot magma, reaching the boiling point and then erupting vertically, spouting water and steam. Here’s Old Faithful, which I’ve never seen in the flesh (or water):

1919 – The Netherlands gives women the right to vote.

1943 – World War II: Adolf Hitler orders the deportation of Danish Jews.

1948 – Margaret Chase Smith of Maine becomes the first woman elected to the United States Senate without completing another senator’s term.

1981 – The Assemblée Nationale votes to abolish capital punishment in France.

2014 – Scotland votes against independence from the United Kingdom, by 55% to 45%.

Notables born on this day include:

1709 – Samuel Johnson, English lexicographer and poet (d. 1784)

1819 – Léon Foucault, French physicist and academic (d. 1868)

1905 – Greta Garbo, Swedish-American actress (d. 1990)

1925 – Harvey Haddix, American baseball player and coach (d. 1994)

If you’re a baseball fan, you should be able to answer this question: what baseball record is Harvey Haddix known for? Hint: It was “the greatest game ever lost.”

More births:

1933 – Robert Blake, American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1940 – Frankie Avalon, American singer and actor

1947 – Drew Gilpin Faust, American historian and academic

1951 – Ben Carson, American neurosurgeon, author, and politician

1954 – Steven Pinker, Canadian-American psychologist, linguist, and author

Pinkah is 65 today, and his hair remains not only attached to his head, but is as curly as ever. Here he is showing off his cowboy boots in my office in October, 2013. (He’s since gotten fancier custom boots.)

1967 – Tara Fitzgerald, English actress

1971 – Lance Armstrong, American cyclist and activist, founded the Lance Armstrong Foundation

Those who “fell asleep” on this day include:

1783 – Leonhard Euler, Swiss mathematician and physicist (b. 1707)

1961 – Dag Hammarskjöld, Swedish economist and diplomat, 2nd Secretary-General of the United Nations, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1905)

1964 – Clive Bell, English philosopher and critic (b. 1881)

1964 – Seán O’Casey, Irish dramatist and memoirist (b. 1880)

1970 – Jimi Hendrix, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (b. 1942)

1980 – Katherine Anne Porter, American short story writer, novelist, and essayist (b. 1890)

Reader Keith noted this (Johnson’s death is noted in Wikipedia)

I thought you’d be interested to know and possibly to note Sept. 18th is the anniversary of the death of blues great Blind Willie Johnson . I learned of him last year from watching a documentary on the Voyager mission. His song “Dark Was the Night, Cold Was the Ground” was included on the golden records in the two satellites.

Here’s the song, followed by the only known photograph of Johnson:

