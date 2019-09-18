Thoughts and prayers: what are they worth?

Everyone knows about the “thoughts and prayers” sent out after tragedies as a quotidian feature of the daily news. And all of us nonbelivers disparage not only the use of prayers (shown in a Templeton-funded study to not have any effect on healing after surgery), but also the uselessness of thoughts—unless conveyed directly to the afflicted person instead of dissipated in the ether.
But an anthropologist and an economist wanted to know more: what is the value of thoughts and prayers (t&p)? That is, how much would somebody in trouble actually pay to receive a thought, a prayer, or both? And would it matter if that afflicted person was religious or just a nonbeliever? Or whether the person offering t&p was religious? So the study below was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (click on screenshot below; pdf here; reference at bottom).
I suppose that, to an economist, the psychic value of getting thoughts or prayers (t&p) from strangers can be measured in dollars, and I’ll leave that for others to discuss. At any rate, the results are more or less what you think: Christians value t&p, nonbelievers don’t.
What Thunström and Noy did was to recruit 436 residents of North Carolina, the state hit hardest last year by Hurricane Florence. Those who were not affected by the hurricane (about 70% of the sample) had experienced another “hardship”. They were then given a standard sum of money (not specified) for participating in a Qualtrics survey, and an additional $5 to be used in the t&p experiment. Among the 436 participants, some were self-identified as Christian, while another group, either denying or unsure of God’s existence, were deemed “atheist/agnostic”. (The numbers in each group weren’t specified.)
The experiment also included people offering thoughts and prayers: people who were recruited to actually give them to those who were afflicted. These people included Christians, the nonreligious, and one priest who was “recruited from the first author’s local community.” Each offerer received a note detailing the travails of an afflicted person, and instructing them to offer either a thought or a prayer (it’s not clear whether the names of the afflicted were included in the note, but of course God would know).
To value the thoughts and prayers, the afflicted were offered two alternatives, among which a computer decided: an intercessory gesture that they’d pay for, or the absence of a gesture that they’d pay for. Payments could be positive (you’d have to actually give money), or negative (you’d pay to not have the gesture). The amount you’d pay varied, says the paper, between $0 and $5—the amount given for participating in the study, and subjects stated this “willingness to pay (WTP) before the computer made the choice.
The experiment isn’t described very well, and there’s no supplementary information, but I’ve taken some other details from second-hand reports of the studies, with the reporters apparently having talked to the authors. At any rate, here are the results, indicated in how much money people would give up for t&p, including both Christians (dark bars) and atheists/agnostics (light bars). Since atheists/agnostics wouldn’t be praying, the only alternative people were offered to receive that group were “thoughts”.
Christians would always give up an amount of money significantly greater than zero for both thoughts and prayers, except when the thinker was a nonreligious stranger, to whom they’d pay $1.52 not to receive thoughts (dark bar below zero). Since the authors are social scientists, they use a significance level of 0.1 (“hard scientists” use at most 0.05, and the latter is significantly different from zero using the more lax criterion but not the one that scientist would use).
Christians would of course offer the most money ($7.17) for prayers from a priest, less money ($4.36) for prayers from a Christian stranger, and still less ($3.27) for thoughts from a Christian stranger, though this doesn’t appear to be significantly different from the price for prayers from the Christian stranger (the statistical comparison isn’t given).
In contrast, atheists/agnostics don’t give a rat’s patootie about t&p. In fact, they’d pay money to have priests or Christians not offer them thoughts and prayers, as you can see from the three light bars to the left, which are all below zero. What surprised me is that the nonbelievers would pay more to avoid prayers from a Christian stranger than from a priest ($3.54 versus $1.66 respectively), while they’d pay an intermediate amount ($2.02) to avoid getting thoughts from a religious stranger (these are all significantly different from zero). Finally, as you’d expect, nonbelievers don’t give a fig for thoughts from other nonbelievers, as we’re not superstitious. These nonbelievers would pay 33¢ to get thoughts from nonbelieving strangers.
There’s another part of the experiment in which participants were asked to give their level of agreement or disagreement to the statement, “I may sometimes be more helped by others’ prayer for me than their material help.” This “expected benefits index” (EBI) explains a great deal of the variation in the amount of money people were willing to pay for prayers and thoughts (or not pay for prayers and thoughts).
What does this all mean? To me, nothing more than the obvious: religious people value thoughts and prayers more than do nonreligious people. Moreover, religious people do not value thoughts from nonbelievers, and nonbelievers give negative value to thoughts or prayers from Christians, and no value to thoughts from fellow nonbelievers. That’s not surprising.
What is a bit surprising is that Christians would sacrifice money to get thoughts and prayers, and would pay just about as much for thoughts from other Christians than for prayers from other Christians. (Prayers from priests, however, were most valuable, showing that the Christians really do believe that priests have a power to help them more than do everyday Christians). I was also surprised that nonbelievers would pay money to avoid thoughts and prayers from Christians. Since we think these are ineffectual, why pay to avoid them?
In general, I saw the study as weak, and afflicted by a failure to fully describe the methods as well as the use of an inflated level of statistical significance (0.1). All that it really confirms is that Christians think that thoughts and prayers really work; i.e., that they believe in the supernatural. But we knew that already. I am in fact surprised that this study was published in PNAS, which is regarded as a pretty good scientific journal.
Study deserves to be added to the long-list for next years Ig Nobels. Loved the cartoon.
My bet is that this reflects a sort of “FU” response. A semi-sarcastic “Just shut the fuck up with those thoughts and prayers!”.
“Prayer – how to feel like you’re contributing by doing nothing.”
The value is for the one praying, for they actually feel like they’re contributing to a positive outcome.
Except here the payments are by people who be receiving them, if I understand the study right.
My Spidey sense tells me that the Templeton foundation is somehow lurking Somewhere around the study like a “ghost”????
There’s no acknowledgement from Templeton. Note: the end of the paper does give a link to a site that has more experimental details.
The followup study could similarly deal with keyboard warriors and retweeting hashtags.
The cartoon could be the same, of course.
I would say the thoughts and prayers are very similar to the vigil. Religious people love to have vigils after every event or death. Someone gets shot, light the candles and have a vigil. It is all about as useful as a screen door in a submarine. As far as praying and thinking goes – the old saying is, pray in one hand and shit in the other and see which one gets full first.
Vigils are slightly different to the extent that they become social bonding events. They are (or can be) demonstrations that can be helpful building political action. These are real-world actions that can have real-world consequences.
Yes, another social bonding event would be going to church. Or going to a ball game. The vigil may be real world actions but then what isn’t?
I’ve been to many a demonstration in my time. Many of them are triggered by real-world events, from Republican outrages at the State Capital to massacres in schools. When these things happen people find support for political action by meeting in large groups, in public, to demonstrate their resolve to fix things.
This is not the same as going to a ball game or heading off to church. I’m amazed that you think they are.
I am not sure what the argument is here. I have seen many vigils after people have been killed with guns. What was accomplished? We sit here today with everyone expecting congress to finally act but they are not going to do a damn thing. Keep those thoughts and prayers coming.
I gather that you see no purpose in any political demonstrations. Amirite?
Because you don’t seem to understand that there is a difference between a political demonstration and a prayer.
To explain the surprise of “why pay to avoid”, perhaps the subjects of atheist and agnostic could be treated as separate groups.
Sometimes thoughts that affect one’s outlook are better left unthought.
Lorre in Casablanca: “You despise me, don’t you, Rick?”
“If I gave you any thought, I probably would.”
September 20th, 2010 was designated “Everybody Pray for Hitchens Day” by the usual suspects eager to save his soul while garnering publicity off his back.
That spurred Hitch to write the piece Unanswerable Prayers in VANITY FAIR a few days before the magical pray-in. Worth a read at the above link as a reminder of what dignity looks like.
Article quote:
Where do you see the low significance values? Most of the reported P values on the relevant questions are less than .001.
Here:
Right. But on that question of negative values one might expect an insignificant or weakly significant result, and they report it as such. That is not a fault of the study. On the questions of positive values by religious respondents they report highly significant results.
To me, “You’re in my thoughts and prayers” simply translates into “I care about you”—a sentiment that, if perceived as sincere, would seem to me to be of equal value to Christians or atheists, though I would hope that neither would concern themselves with a monetary equivalent.
I got a notice passed along from my sister last weekend to come make a command performance before my 92-year-old godmother and favorite aunt, the reigning matriarch of our huge matrilineal clan, while she’s still fully compos mentis. I’ll have to ask her when I see her how much The Church has set her back for all the feckless novenas she’s had said over the past half century in the enduring hope I’d someday see my way clear to return to The Fold.
Isn’t it likely that both believers and non-believers are willing to pay to affirm their identity as such?
The scientific study of religion is valuable, but setting such a weak p-value …