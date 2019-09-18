Pushback on guns (and free will)

There are two topics that guarantee that I’ll get disagreement from readers: guns and free will.

I won’t say much about the latter except that some readers seem eager to convince me of compatibilism: that there are some versions of free will that comport with both determinism (i.e., we could not have behaved other than we did) as well as our common-sense notions of free will (i.e. “free will is what we exercise when we are not under compulsion to act”). I’ve discussed such claims many times before, giving examples of “quasi-compulsion” (i.e., you save money for your kids’ education even though you prefer not to, because you’re under familial and social compulsion), and noting that compatibilism is not what most people think of as free will (the study of Sarkeesian et al. in four countries shows that from 65% to 85% of people think of “free will” as contracausal—dualistic—free will).

But at any rate, people who comment on this, or contact me privately about free will, are always civil, as one might expect with a philosophical topic and a group of civil readers.

It’s different, though, with guns.

If I merely say that I favor restricting guns the way the Brits or Scots do—a statement I consider at least as provocative as “you don’t have free will”—then many people turn nasty, even some readers of this site. I had one interaction via email with a reader yesterday, who told me that he didn’t want his automatic weapons taken away (I was echoing Beto O’Rourke in a post) because he used it for target shooting. I replied civilly, saying that I actually agreed with him, but thought that target shooting should be done at gun clubs, with guns kept locked up when not being used at the club.

That didn’t satisfy the person, who became (as often happens) angrier and angrier with each exchange, insisting that I was wrong because “So, yeah … you want to take away my AR-15s?” (That’s a semi-automatic rifle, not an automatic, and doesn’t qualify as an assault rifle. I’m not sure I’d ban the use of AR-15s in gun clubs for target practice.)

But I would ban private guns along the line of the Scottish gun ban, where automatic and semi-automatic guns are verboten, where you can’t own pistols except to humanely kill animals or where those handguns are of historic interest, and where, except for two-shot shotguns, you can’t have a shotgun or a rifle except under limited circumstances (target shooting is one), and there are strict requirements for licensing of all guns. Wikipedia notes that there are only 566 licensed handgun owners in Scotland.

At any rate, we can argue about this civilly, but when gun ownership is the topic civil argument seems impossible. I tried to keep my cool with this one miscreant, but eventually asked him not to write to me again or comment on my website, saying, “I have no time in my life for rude people like you. If you have any respect for me, you’ll just leave me alone and not hector me about your love of guns.” The response? There shouldn’t have been one after my request, but of course I got one: “I won’t. You can count on it. I’m not going to read your BLOG any longer, either.”

The “BLOG” thing was of course meant as an insult, but I just laughed and wrote the guy off. What a petulant child!

That’s by no means all the disapprobation I get when I write about favoring gun bans. There’s something about Americans that turn them into rude and defensive creatures when the topic is guns. They will give up their guns only when they’re prized from their cold, dead hands.

I don’t get it. This attitude, and this rudeness, surely did not prevail in Scotland when they enacted the gun ban, and I don’t see Scots raising a big stink now about their inability to get handguns. Why is the U.S. different? Well, in part it’s the rudeness inherent in social media, in part it’s our misinterpreted Second Amendment, and perhaps in part it’s the Wild West mentality that permits people to open-carry guns in 26 states and bring them onto many college campuses.

And perhaps the same mentality that makes people buy guns also explains why many of them are rude and obstreperous people. (I’m not, of course, saying that all gun owners are this way.)