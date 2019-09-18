Pushback on guns (and free will)

There are two topics that guarantee that I’ll get disagreement from readers: guns and free will.
I won’t say much about the latter except that some readers seem eager to convince me of compatibilism: that there are some versions of free will that comport with both determinism (i.e., we could not have behaved other than we did) as well as our common-sense notions of free will (i.e. “free will is what we exercise when we are not under compulsion to act”). I’ve discussed such claims many times before, giving examples of “quasi-compulsion” (i.e., you save money for your kids’ education even though you prefer not to, because you’re under familial and social compulsion), and noting that compatibilism is not what most people think of as free will (the study of Sarkeesian et al. in four countries shows that from 65% to 85% of people think of “free will” as contracausal—dualistic—free will).
But at any rate, people who comment on this, or contact me privately about free will, are always civil, as one might expect with a philosophical topic and a group of civil readers.
It’s different, though, with guns.
If I merely say that I favor restricting guns the way the Brits or Scots do—a statement I consider at least as provocative as “you don’t have free will”—then many people turn nasty, even some readers of this site. I had one interaction via email with a reader yesterday, who told me that he didn’t want his automatic weapons taken away (I was echoing Beto O’Rourke in a post) because he used it for target shooting. I replied civilly, saying that I actually agreed with him, but thought that target shooting should be done at gun clubs, with guns kept locked up when not being used at the club.
That didn’t satisfy the person, who became (as often happens) angrier and angrier with each exchange, insisting that I was wrong because “So, yeah … you want to take away my AR-15s?” (That’s a semi-automatic rifle, not an automatic, and doesn’t qualify as an assault rifle. I’m not sure I’d ban the use of AR-15s in gun clubs for target practice.)
But I would ban private guns along the line of the Scottish gun ban, where automatic and semi-automatic guns are verboten, where you can’t own pistols except to humanely kill animals or where those handguns are of historic interest, and where, except for two-shot shotguns, you can’t have a shotgun or a rifle except under limited circumstances (target shooting is one), and there are strict requirements for licensing of all guns. Wikipedia notes that there are only 566 licensed handgun owners in Scotland.
At any rate, we can argue about this civilly, but when gun ownership is the topic civil argument seems impossible. I tried to keep my cool with this one miscreant, but eventually asked him not to write to me again or comment on my website, saying, “I have no time in my life for rude people like you. If you have any respect for me, you’ll just leave me alone and not hector me about your love of guns.” The response? There shouldn’t have been one after my request, but of course I got one: “I won’t. You can count on it. I’m not going to read your BLOG any longer, either.”
The “BLOG” thing was of course meant as an insult, but I just laughed and wrote the guy off. What a petulant child!
That’s by no means all the disapprobation I get when I write about favoring gun bans. There’s something about Americans that turn them into rude and defensive creatures when the topic is guns. They will give up their guns only when they’re prized from their cold, dead hands.
I don’t get it. This attitude, and this rudeness, surely did not prevail in Scotland when they enacted the gun ban, and I don’t see Scots raising a big stink now about their inability to get handguns. Why is the U.S. different? Well, in part it’s the rudeness inherent in social media, in part it’s our misinterpreted Second Amendment, and perhaps in part it’s the Wild West mentality that permits people to open-carry guns in 26 states and bring them onto many college campuses.
And perhaps the same mentality that makes people buy guns also explains why many of them are rude and obstreperous people. (I’m not, of course, saying that all gun owners are this way.)
I agree with you, Jerry, in part. I think there is place for individuals to won handguns in the country for person protection.
I agree with Sam Harris on guns, in general.
By all means, no:
full automatic guns
guns for anyone who can pay for one
gun show loopholes, etc.
guns for people on the terrorism watch list
guns for convicted criminals
And, by all means:
Register guns (all of them)
Require safety education for gun ownership
Require safe storage
I think the assault weapons thing is mainly a distraction from the real issue (which should be to register all guns and prevent people who shouldn’t have them from getting them).
Only 3% of gun deaths are due to long guns of any sort (last time I checked).
I have no issue with banning assault-style weapons. Just don’t expect that to move the dial any.
Any deer-hunting rifle will do the same job.
I am in favor of banning large magazines (and silencers, bump-stocks, and other assorted nonsense). I’m in favor of red-flag laws and requiring safe storage which have the potential to stop many suicides (at least have a chance to intervene).
About 30,000 people die from gunshot in the USA each year (last time I checked). About 50% in homicide (almost all with garden-variety handguns), about 50% in suicide (almost all with garden-variety handguns), and a very small number in accidents.
I lived in California for many years, and it seems to me that the entertainment industry really overplays the idea that good people have an advantage when there is conflict involving guns. That idea seems to track back to religion. Similarly, Youtube only seems to show those rarer cases where good people prevail, rather than the far more common cases of innocents being slaughtered.
So, uneducated young men tend to believe that they will always be the winner in a gunfight. That gun-delusion is propagated by the NRA. The truth is that the only way to stop a bad man with a gun is to take away the guns in the first place. I predict that sensible gun laws are not far away, and will spread rapidly throughout the US of A.
Seems to me those rare cases are quite valuable. At least to the (non-criminal) people involved.
Wow. You are nice enough to respond to his emails and he starts dissing you. Unbelievable.
“… who told me that he didn’t want his automatic weapons taken away … because he used it for target shooting.”
Why does one need anything lethal for a hobby of target shooting? Can’t one use an air gun, or some virtual reality thing, or try paint-balling, or take up archery, or darts, or bowls or something?
Problem is, in the good old US of A, even bowling can lead to gun play:
He could, but does not want to. Jerry is correct about the “Wild West” theory – and to add to it that Americans are much more fierce about their “Sovereignty” than most of the rest of the world. I live in Utah and discuss gun ownership with many, and I find most of them to fiercely embrace their freedom and assign their freedom to owning guns, IE if the government takes away their “freedom” they can fight back.
As a paranoid person, I can see their reasoning and logic behind why they own guns – they associate the 2 together and believe there will be a time when the Jack Booted Thugs come to take them away. Because of that, any time they even think you are talking about anything gun related, you (to them) are threatening their freedom. You might get all the other dumb arguments like home protection and target shooting and hunting and all that, but really it boils down to the above.
This is true about the NRA-member types.
“You might get all the other dumb arguments like home protection and target shooting and hunting and all that, but really it boils down to the above.”
That is simply not true of many of the gun owners I know, including myself. I’m not worried about the US Army (or the State Troopers or the FBI). I know my .38 special revolver isn’t going to hinder anyone like that — nor would I want to.
I’m worried about my wife’s ex. Who is one of those type of gun owners and whose mental stability is somewhat suspect. (He’s never done anything yet; but it only takes once, doesn’t it?)
Maybe you would be comfortable trusting your family’s safety to the judgment of some like that; but I’m not.
(I’ve trained with firearms since I was a boy. And I can hit what I aim at with a 3-inch barrel pistol. I’ve never pulled any sort of weapon on anyone, ever. I haven’t hunted since I was a teenager.)
I am cool with people owning guns – I get your situation. I also fully believe that a prohibition on guns would be as bad if not worse than our current prohibition on drugs, IE gun production would continue and even less of them would be tracked, and less training and safety would be out there. I think the best way to fix our gun problem is to tackle all the other social ills that we face, and the violence will be less.
I guess I should rephrase my statement, gun owners who get nasty when they argue are the paranoid types.
Fully agree with your last paragraph.
There are plenty of gun nuts out there.
I had said I will no longer waste my time on this subject here but you bring it up and there I go. Just call me a concerned citizen who is really sick of the excuses for doing nothing and leading this country to such a disgusting level of stupid. Most people here know pretty well my stand on the issue. I would do away with all Assault weapons and also remove hand guns from just about everyone.
I am certain that one thing PCC does not like is arguing biology or evolution with someone who knows nothing about the subject. I am of a similar opinion on guns. Most of the folks here are city people, nothing wrong with that, I have also lived in many cities. But these same city folks have had little or no experience with guns of any type and their knowledge is all from the computer screen. It is like talking about flying with someone who has never seen a plane.
I do not need someone to tell me what semi-automatic or full automatic is. I do not need someone telling me they use their weapon of war to hunt wild game. To a actual hunter that is just not necessary or realistic. There are many more appropriate guns of all type that are better for hunting than that AR-15 like gun. You can give it up and still survive, believe it or not.
My own observation is that the very people who get angry and (dare I say it?) irrational when the subject of guns comes up are the people that own them. Many of them would, of course, deny this …. angrily.
The history of angry irrational people with guns is not encouraging.
There is a lot of self-selection going there. The angry write to Jerry. (And write all those 1-star reviews …)
that is true, of course.
But please know that all gun owners or people who have used guns are this way. I never belonged to or had anything to do with the NRA. I think the courts have been morons on the second amendment issue. None of the gun control measures are making people give up guns, they are simply wanting to do away with the dangerous and unnecessary guns that have smothered this country over the past 30 to 40 years. The ones that killed all the people. Just do not think because someone owns a gun of some type that he or she is a gun nut. It does not work that way.
Oh, no – sorry. I wasnt really suggesting that. I aknowledge that the vast majority of people who own guns are responsible and rational. Most people could also likely be trusted with nuclear weapons. They are not the one’s I am worried about – and its not always easy to pick out which is which.
Randall, I think you meant, “But please know that not all gun owners or people who have used guns are this way.”
“The [guns] that killed all the people.”
These, by the statistics are, to an overwhelming degree, garden-variety handguns. Which is what makes the problem particularly difficult.
Yes and I know that hand guns are the weapons that do the vast majority of killing. They also kill the most children and cause most of the accidental deaths. They are the most dangerous of all guns for humans to be using. The barrel on a hand gun in only 5 or 7 inches long. Therefore, it is very easy to be pointing it at people even accidentally. Almost all hand guns are semi-automatic, making them more dangerous than a revolver. If a bullet is in the chamber the only thing preventing the gun from going off is the safety. The hand gun is also the most difficult to hit anything with and most people would just as easily hit a bystander than hit the person they are planning to shoot. Without lots of practice you cannot hit anything with a hand gun. Why anyone would be hunting with a hand gun, I do not know. I know that I would never go hunting with someone who is carrying a hand gun and plans on using it. I do not want to die out there.
I went once with a group of young guys from work to go shooting at a range. At that time, I did not own any firearms.
As we were driving to the range, they had their guns out, in the car, unlocked, and, as far as I know, loaded (I always assume a gun is loaded), and started waving them around carelessly.
I immediately had them stop the car; and I walked back to work.
I am training my son about firearms, at the very least, so he can recognize such morons and such threats (of accident).
The US obsession with guns is indeed very puzzling to those of us on this side of the pond.
Even more so than the US obsession with race, as at least in that case we can sort of see where it comes from.
However, at least you don’t export the obsession with guns to the rest of the world.
Interesting that the Scots, notorious for obstreporousness and for providing military men to the British Empire, have intelligently strict gun laws. The gun fetish in USA culture is certainly unique. It can’t be only a residue of the settling of the West, because Canada also had a West to settle. However, up there white settlers were forbidden, by the Royal Proclamation of 1763, to seize native lands without a treaty. The much more violent Indian Wars in the lower 48 may have engendered the gun fetish; and then it was amplified many-fold in pop culture, first by sensational journalism and “Western” shows, then by dime-novels, and finally by movie and TV Westerns. All of these comprise a fake commercial construct, something like the genteel antebellum South.
PCC: perhaps I can shed some light on the frustration of the “pro-gun” people, being one myself.
Part of the problem is that there is a constantly moving target here. Examples:
In this column, you state: “[The AR-15 is] a semi-automatic rifle, not an automatic, and doesn’t qualify as an assault rifle.”
First, you must be the first “anti-gun” (these two categories are simplistic, I know, but, to avoid writing a tome…) person to *ever* make that admission. In fact, just yesterday, in the post about the 18 y.o. woman who was arrested, you wrote:
“I’m with Beto O’Rourke on this one: yes, let’s take the assault weapons out of the hands of Americans. They have no use except for mass killing of other humans.”
Well…Beto *was* referring *specifically* to the AR-15. So it’s only fair to ask the anti-gun folks to get their stories straight, and to become frustrated when they don’t. (Note: I am not meaning this as a defense of your correspondent and his bad manners; I’m just suggesting whence
comes the ire.)
But that’s hardly the biggest issue. Some may recall about a week ago, when I referenced a conversation with a woman on FB, who said that all guns should be confiscated, and anyone who resists taken out and shot. Someone here replied that this woman was obviously a loon, and…could I actually identify a ‘non-loon’ who was calling for confiscation? Well, in that same column, you continued: “And that’s just a start in the banning and confiscation that should occur.”
So…I don’t think that I’m being rude, or defensive, or obstreperous, in simply pointing out that we gun-owners don’t arrive at our understanding of your positions by making stuff up. We get there by carefully listening to what you (meaning the editorial you, not you personally) say, and watching what you do.
“(these two categories are simplistic, I know, but, to avoid writing a tome…)”
Quite often this right here is what is going on when people on any side of any issue get pedantic about what someone on the other side of the issue says.
I am not going to argue with you or pick over what some else said or did not say. I put the AR-15 semi-auto weapon in the middle of the assault weapons that should be banned. I do not talk about full automatic because anything in that category is illegal anyway. It is the semi-auto group that we are talking about. They look almost like an M-16 with short barrels and clips that hold 15 or 20 or 30 shells. And by the way, how may shells to you need to hit something? I know, you just like to pull the trigger and it’s too much work to have to put another cartridge in the gun. That is especially true when you are trying to kill lots of people.
Randall, I may well be mistaken; but I thought the AR-15 (as sold in the USA) actually is an M-16 (perhaps not gauged to fire the military .223 round), except that the action is modified (or replaced) such that is cannot shoot on full-automatic.
Is this not the case? (I suppose I should google it …)
jblilie: the variants are the *civilian* .223 and the *military* 5.56 NATO. As a practical matter, they’re interchangeable, except for some guns that are not rated to handle the theoretically higher pressure of the 5.56. See https://blog.cheaperthandirt.com/223-vs-556-which-ammo-in-my-gun/
I see that the pressure (load and/or bullet mass) is the difference. Thanks.
Randall Schenck: so many errors in your short statement that I scarcely know where to start. OK, here: “I do not talk about full automatic because anything in that category is illegal anyway.”
Wrong. The 1986 FOPA, AKA the “Hughes Amendment,” only outlawed the future introduction of automatic weapons. Those previously owned were grandfathered, and can be legally transferred and owned. And BTW, I am not aware of a single instance of one of them ever being used in a crime.
And: “[t]hey look almost like an M-16”? Well they ought to. Because except for the selective-fire capability, they ARE an M-16, just like an SKS is the same as an AK-47, but for that same lack of a selective-fire mechanism.
Yes you would argue about something and at the same time say no one has used an automatic weapon (machine gun) to do a crime. Therefore, bring it up. Maybe we can get someone with a collection of Thomson machine guns to get out there and rob a bank. You like to pick over the tiny details instead of dealing with the serious matter of guns and killing in this country. The assault weapons ban put in back in the 90s was about semi automatic weapons. Why – because that is the only kind they were making and the only ones killing people. What we should probably do is issue a gun to every child born in America. Of course it should be a muzzle loader in the spirit of the 2nd amendment.
Them’s fightin’ words, boss. Only chivalric way for gentlemen to settle this under the code duello would be single-shot flintlock pistols at 20 paces.
Lemme know if you need a “second” to drop the kerchief.
In my opinion, people should be willing to keep their guns locked up at the target range or at a hunting site. It’s the ones that keep them at home, even if supposedly locked up, that are the problem. The whole “defend myself and my family” thing is extremely misguided.
Have you read Sam Harris on guns?
sub “misinterpreted 2nd Amendment,” to be sure!
I’ve never considered myself a gun owner but I guess I am. I’ve got an 1848 Austrian Garibaldi rifle complete with bayonete hanging on the wall in my living room. An item from the Civil War and incapable of firing due to age (and rust).
But I’d give it up in a happy heartbeat if such weapons were used for in mass murders and they were banned.
Probably the quickest way to stop this insanity is to repeal all liability restrictions on gun manufacturers.
I thought they were going to accomplish this in court, although I have not heard anything for some time. I understood the folks back east with the Sandy Hook mass killing had something going through the justice system on this.
You Americans are welcome to cross the border to Canada and take back all your guns.
Targets can be shot at with bows and arrows too – unfortunate there wasn’t a clear explanation why such a special gun was required.
^^^^(cont.)^^^
… but I think it has to do with the arms race factor – the biggest baddest gun wins over the second biggest, or that most likely to be in the hands of an intruder.
I don’t think American culture has ever “grown up”. We are still a very immature society. Some manifestations of this are: much of the South is still embittered by “Northern Aggression” 150 years after their lost cause, religion (a malevolent force that spreads immaturity like no other) has infected millions more, and (as pointed out) our culture of the “Wild West” which has been romanticized, along with the Antebellum South, into a golden age of freedom and, to many, white superiority. One need not look any further than the current POTUS to witness Mr. Immaturity in Chief.
To me, the 2nd amendment and its subsequent interpretations over the years, has been one of America’s greatest failures. If any one of the founding fathers knew how the 2nd Amendment would eventually (helped along by technology) turn this country into one of the most deadly in the world, they would have never included the damned amendment.