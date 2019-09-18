Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the Anthropic Principle

In today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “night,”  Mo expressed firm belief in the Strong Anthropic Principle:

  1. GBJames
    sub

  2. Randall Schenck
    Yes, aren’t we special. Hardly.

  3. A C Harper
    There could be a civilisation of ice-cave dwellers several superclusters over saying the same thing….

  4. Oneiridescent
    Strong Anthropic principle explained in just 3 words – “all for us” ! Imagine the rest, like 250 billion cupcakes for all of us, is yummy. 🍰 🍰 🍰

  5. Ken Kukec
    What’s that acronym again for the Completely Ridiculous Anthropic Principle?

