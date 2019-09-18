How did Monty Python predict “woke culture” so many years in advance?

This article in Areo Magazine, written by Gerfried Ambosch, deals with the film Monty Python’s Life of Brian, which turned forty years old this year. I saw that film only once, and about when it came out, so I’m not as acquainted with the material as I could be. However, it’s amazing to see the mockery of a culture that didn’t arise for twenty years after the movie came out.

The movie, which of course is about a guy named Brian born at the same time as Jesus, and mistaken for Jesus, has a number of tropes that mirror the identity politics and wokeness of today, most prominently in the friction between the People’s Front of Judea and the Judean People’s Front, which were actually on the right side. The other topics in the movie include language taboos, purity tests, the preoccupation with procedures and formalities rather than action, and so on—all seen in today’s Offense Culture, and all construed by Ambosch, as by many others, as a kind of religion.

Here’s an excerpt:

The stoning scene in Life of Brian brilliantly illustrates the absurdity of stringent language taboos. An elderly man faces execution for using the taboo word Jehovah. When he defends himself by saying, “Look, I had a lovely supper, and all I said to my wife was, ‘That piece of halibut was good enough for Jehovah,’” the cleric reading out the verdict shouts, “Blasphemy! He’s said it again!” A member of the crowd throws a stone at the convict’s head, for which she is reprimanded—the stoning hasn’t officially started yet. After a number of incidents of this sort, the cleric, now visibly furious, makes an announcement: “No one is to stone anyone until I blow this whistle! Do you understand? Even—and I want this to be absolutely clear—even if they do say ‘Jehovah.’” For which the crowd promptly stones him to death. This brings to mind Goethe’s “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice”: “Spirits I have cited, my commands ignore”—a perfect metaphor for woke mob dynamics.

Some of the parallels are stronger than others, but thinking over the whole movie, it does seem to be a prescient take on a culture that arose only later. My question is: How did the Pythons manage to do that? For in 1979 politics really wasn’t like the People’s Front of Judea versus the Judean People’s front, with the Left eating itself. Or was it, and I’ve just forgotten?

At any rate, the shortish piece is worth reading—and to see if you agree with Terry Jones’s claim that the movie “couldn’t be made today” because the topics it mocks would rouse the Offense Culture.

