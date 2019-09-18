How did Monty Python predict “woke culture” so many years in advance?

This article in Areo Magazine, written by Gerfried Ambosch, deals with the film Monty Python’s Life of Brian, which turned forty years old this year. I saw that film only once, and about when it came out, so I’m not as acquainted with the material as I could be. However, it’s amazing to see the mockery of a culture that didn’t arise for twenty years after the movie came out.
The movie, which of course is about a guy named Brian born at the same time as Jesus, and mistaken for Jesus, has a number of tropes that mirror the identity politics and wokeness of today, most prominently in the friction between the People’s Front of Judea and the Judean People’s Front, which were actually on the right side. The other topics in the movie include language taboos, purity tests, the preoccupation with procedures and formalities rather than action, and so on—all seen in today’s Offense Culture, and all construed by Ambosch, as by many others, as a kind of religion.
Here’s an excerpt:
The stoning scene in Life of Brian brilliantly illustrates the absurdity of stringent language taboos. An elderly man faces execution for using the taboo word Jehovah. When he defends himself by saying, “Look, I had a lovely supper, and all I said to my wife was, ‘That piece of halibut was good enough for Jehovah,’” the cleric reading out the verdict shouts, “Blasphemy! He’s said it again!” A member of the crowd throws a stone at the convict’s head, for which she is reprimanded—the stoning hasn’t officially started yet. After a number of incidents of this sort, the cleric, now visibly furious, makes an announcement: “No one is to stone anyone until I blow this whistle! Do you understand? Even—and I want this to be absolutely clear—even if they do say ‘Jehovah.’” For which the crowd promptly stones him to death. This brings to mind Goethe’s “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice”: “Spirits I have cited, my commands ignore”—a perfect metaphor for woke mob dynamics.
Some of the parallels are stronger than others, but thinking over the whole movie, it does seem to be a prescient take on a culture that arose only later. My question is: How did the Pythons manage to do that? For in 1979 politics really wasn’t like the People’s Front of Judea versus the Judean People’s front, with the Left eating itself. Or was it, and I’ve just forgotten?
At any rate, the shortish piece is worth reading—and to see if you agree with Terry Jones’s claim that the movie “couldn’t be made today” because the topics it mocks would rouse the Offense Culture.
h/t: Anthony
Jerry, I think you’re just not remembering how frequently leftist political organizations in the 60’s would schism over subtile social distinctions. That’s the sub-culture Monty Python was ridiculing in those fantastic sequences in The Life of Brian. Today’s wokeies are just carrying on an old tradition!
I agree. I think MP was pointing out a tendency thats always been present in any type of extremist. The reason we have ‘woke’ culture today is because the internet allows extremists to communicate and thus leads to positive feedback on their extremeism
I also think its partly due to the fact that so many more people go to college now. “Woke” culture is a refuge for people who struggle with their studies
Indeed, that stuff is heavily based on 70s leftism and in particular 70s leftist trade-unionism.
Maybe you didn’t have that so much in the US, but it was definitely a thing in Britain, and gave Thatcher an open goal in much the same way that wokeism gives Trump an open goal.
Well ,the beeb did show” Jerrry Springer ,The Opera” a few years ago and the god botherers got all hot and bothered about that .
I just thought it was a damn good comedy and made a lot of fun of religion, of which we need much more. When you put a few guys on crosses and then start singing – Always look on the bright side of life, you just cannot beat that.
Latest round of local wokeness – some students at the University of Denver are up in arms, trying to get DU to drop “Pioneer” from all University identifiers. Pioneers obviously were all about white supremacy, racism, oppression, and such.
Similar echoes in the series ‘Citizen Smith’. From Wikipedia:
I doubt that such a series would be made today.
I’ve been saying for years that the Pythons satirised many things before they even existed.
Just celebrating 50 years by re-watching from the beginning, but I’ll exercise self-restraint and not quote anything at you, hard though it is to refrain…..
I always thought the scene in the coliseum, where they agree to support Loetta’s (Eric Idle) right to have a baby, eventhough she’s a man, and can’t, which is nobody’s fault, not even the Roman’s, was the best anticipatory satirisation of wokeness. (Is there a single word meaning “anticipatory satirisation”?)