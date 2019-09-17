Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, September 17, 2019, and National Apple Dumpling Day, National Table Shuffleboard Day (whatever that is). It’s also Constitution Day in America, marking the date in 1787 when delegates to Philadelphia’s Constitutional Convention signed the founding document that set up the government.

Posting will be light today as I must go downtown to the dentist and to get my camera tuned up for Antarctica. As usual, I do my best.

News of the day: Everyone is wondering if Gary Larson will return with some new Far Side cartoons based on this link to his website. I was a big fan, so I hope so, but it’s not yet clear what this means:

Gary Larson's "The Far Side" website has been updated for the first time in 20 years with a "Coming Soon" message. I only have one thing to say.https://t.co/l0Ym3M9d8W pic.twitter.com/2PctflQBbO — Michelle Lowery (@MichelleDLowery) September 15, 2019

Stuff that happened on September 17 includes:

1630 – The city of Boston, Massachusetts is founded.

1683 – Antonie van Leeuwenhoek writes a letter to the Royal Society describing “animalcules“.

This was the first verification of the existence of bacteria (he’d detected protozoa earlier). Here’s what one of his simple but effective microscopes looked like:

1787 – The United States Constitution is signed in Philadelphia.

1849 – American abolitionist Harriet Tubman escapes from slavery.

The first photo is of Tubman in 1885. She was designated to be on the US$20 bill, but in 2017 this was put on hold by the Treasury Secretary. Below you can see the bill’s prototype:

1859 – Joshua A. Norton declares himself “Norton I, Emperor of the United States.”

1908 – The Wright Flyer flown by Orville Wright, with Lieutenant Thomas Selfridge as passenger, crashes, killing Selfridge, who becomes the first airplane fatality.

1925 – Frida Kahlo suffers near-fatal injuries in a bus accident in Mexico, causing her to abandon her medical studies and take up art

Her taking up art was fortuitous, as she became one of the greatest artists of our time and a personal favorite. But she had a rough life, with her painful injuries and repeated (botched) surgeries combined with her husband’s infidelities. She died at only 47. A Kahlo painting, “Self portrait with thorn necklace and hummingbird” [1940; note monkey and CAT]

1940 – World War II: Due to setbacks in the Battle of Britain and approaching autumn weather, Hitler postpones Operation Sea Lion. [The plan to invade the UK.]

1954 – The novel Lord of the Flies by William Golding is first published.

by William Golding is first published. 1978 – The Camp David Accords are signed by Israel and Egypt.

1980 – After weeks of strikes at the Lenin Shipyard in Gdańsk, Poland, the nationwide independent trade union Solidarity is established.

2011 – Occupy Wall Street movement begins in Zuccotti Park, New York City.

1983 – Vanessa Williams becomes the first black Miss America.

Notables born on this day include:

1825 – Lucius Quintus Cincinnatus Lamar II, American jurist and politician, 16th United States Secretary of the Interior (d. 1893)

1859 – Billy the Kid, American gunman (d. 1881)

1883 – William Carlos Williams, American poet, short story writer, and essayist (d. 1963)

1907 – Warren E. Burger, American lawyer and judge, 15th Chief Justice of the United States (d. 1995)

1923 – Hank Williams, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1953)

1935 – Ken Kesey, American novelist, essayist, and poet (d. 2001)

1944 – Reinhold Messner, Italian mountaineer and explorer

1968 – Cheryl Strayed, American author

Notables who went to the Great Beyond on September 17 were few; they include:

1621 – Robert Bellarmine, Italian cardinal and saint (b. 1542)

1858 – Dred Scott, American slave (b. 1795)

1993 – Willie Mosconi, American pool player and actor (b. 1913)

1996 – Spiro Agnew, American soldier and politician, 39th Vice President of the United States (b. 1918)

Mosconi, a great pool player, was also famous for his trick shots. Here he is, along with others, doing some amazing shots:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is engaged in her most frequent activity: begging for noms:

A: Why are you looking at me like that? Hili: Because I suspect that your hands are empty.

In Polish:

Ja: Czemu tak na mnie patrzysz?

Hili: Bo podejrzewam,. że masz puste ręce.

A groaner from Amazing Things (it’s probably not a true story, but it’s funny).

From Merilee, a patchwork calico:



This is the what to do with monuments to people or causes that we now find repugnant. Let us remind ourselves that we’re better than people were not (and they’ll be better than us in the future); let us not efface our past. From AJC Get Schooled:

DeKalb County installed a plaque this week in front of a Confederate monument in Decatur Square that it could not remove. DeKalb County commissioners tried to move the controversial 30-foot-tall obelisk, but state law made that pretty much impossible. The inscription on the obelisk is a tribute to both those who served in the Confederate Army and the cause they championed. It states that the Confederates defending slavery “were of a covenant keeping race who held fast to the faith as it was given by the fathers of the Republic.” In March, commissioners approved the installation of a marker that would add historical context about why the monument existed in the first place. It went up this week. Here it is [click to enlarge]:

We’re down to the last three tweets that Grania sent me. This one translates to “Beautiful flowers.” Indeed!

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. You can find anything on the internet: Want to see a chameleon chasing soap bubbles? Not a problem.

Because, at the end of the day, aren't we all just chameleons, trying to catch bubbles? 📹: Imgur user painfulmemes pic.twitter.com/OQfDjU3FUO — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) September 12, 2019

Snoop Katt:

When you’re doing something boring like washing dishes and suddenly have the creeping sensation that you’re being watched. pic.twitter.com/zKviw5AgqJ — Molly Hodgdon (@Manglewood) September 13, 2019

The rest of the tweets are from Matthew. The first shows a badly spoiled ape:

"FUCK YOU AND YOUR SHITTY BISCUITS, JANICE" 📹: Imgur user gurprit pic.twitter.com/7AczQxiIlj — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) September 13, 2019

I’m sure you can understand the French below:

Ce chat est bon pour un rôle chez Martin Scorsese ou Michael Mann. 😂 pic.twitter.com/9OT7St9W7S — Mehdi Omaïs (@MehdiOmais) September 16, 2019

I wonder if birds will use this box; it’s very protected!

Never seen this before! Amazing to watch Hornets building this HUGE nest spilling out the bottom of a bird box. This was as close as I dare go! pic.twitter.com/a97m7nrLZs — Jack Baddams (@JackBaddams) September 15, 2019

Well, all rivers gotta start somewhere:

Hard to believe that this is the start of the amazing, awesome Columbia River. Visited today for the first time while at the Columbia River Transboundary conference. #1river1future pic.twitter.com/MlzbzPJONT — Herman -where's my emoji- the sturgeon (@SturgeonHerman) September 13, 2019

And this is a lovely sight:

Near Swyre Head in Dorset a spectacular gathering of house martins feeding in preparation for migration.

Most walkers didn’t give this marvel a second glance.😊 @Team4Nature @david_gange @WaterVole @casparhenderson @CarlBovisNature pic.twitter.com/gNk1vGCOKr — Ian Tattum (@ITattum) September 15, 2019