Tuesday big cat trifecta

I’m falling apart, I tell you. Hernia surgery 2.5 weeks ago, and this morning a tooth extracted preparatory to a dental implant. It was, as my dentist said, “a difficult extraction”, as the roots had to be dug out and I have huge lingual tori, which nearly prevent taking x-rays. Both roots were finally out after nearly an hour, and although I was in no pain, I was psychologically debilitated. Then the screw gets torqued in. . . . Good thing my dentist is the official dentist of the Chicago Blackhawks, and attends every game to deal with players who get their teeth knocked out.

The long and the short of it is that I’m knackered, even though I’m at work and trying to write talks. Can I persuade you ladies and gentlemen, brothers and sisters, comrades, and all those of other pronouns to accept three cat videos instead? These are Big Cat videos, which makes them better. And all were sent by reader Michael.

The first comes from the Colchester Zoo, where two rare Amur leopard cubs (Panthera pardus occidentalis) were born on September 9. As the zoo site notes:

Dad Crispin arrived at Colchester Zoo on the 28th April 2018 from the Czech Republic and Esra arrived on the 29th May 2018 from Belgium. Crispin and Esra came to Colchester Zoo on a breeding recommendation in the hope that they would successful breed together. Both leopards are young and so they are both first time parents with Crispin being born on the 21st October 2016 and Esra on the 21st May 2016. As Amur leopards are solitary cats, only pairing during breeding season, the Animal Care Team have been introducing Crispin and Esra to one another when Esra shows signs that she is in season. We’re pleased to report that Crispin and Esra mated on numerous occasions and are delighted that this has resulted in a successful birth of not one but two cubs!

And Wikipedia states that this is one of the rarest cats on earth, with a pitiful 19-26 individuals surviving in the wild in southeastern Russia and northeastern China.

This snow leopard (Pantheria uncia) wakes up from a nap at Paradise Wildlife Park in England and suddenly sees the new monitoring camera in her area. The reaction is priceless!

The video caption:

Our hilarious female snow leopard is a real character. This was the first moment she saw the CCTV camera in her habitat for the first time. Since then, Jessie and boyfriend Panja have really shown off in front of the cameras! Check out their best clips in the Snow Leopard playlist!

MIchael added: “Imagine if it had been a cucumber!”

And, at the Cincinnati Zoo, a cheetah cub (Acinonyx jubatus) and her therapy d*g play. Apparently Kris the kub was the sole survivor of a litter of three born to a first-time mother, and a single cub doesn’t stimulate mom to produce sufficient milk. Ergo Kris is being raised by humans, who will teach her how to be a cheetah (except most wild cheetah activities won’t be available).

It’s a Kris and Remus play date! The 2-month-old cheetah cub and her new puppy companion get several supervised visits a day and will be together 24/7 once they’re totally comfortable with each other. At this stage of their introduction, similar to toddlers, they are participating in more parallel play rather than playing together. As they grow more accustomed to each other, that should change.

Listen to that baby cheetah squeak!